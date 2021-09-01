The best Nikon Z7 deals in September 2021

Want the best deal on what our original Nikon Z7 review called ‘an instant classic’ of a camera? Then scan the details we’ve provided below.

The Z7 is no longer top-dog in Nikon's mirrorless Z-mount camera line-up - the Nikon Z7 II takes that honor. However, the original Z7 is a very similar camera to the Z7 II, with the same 45.7MP resolution, so it's definitely still worth buying, especially as tempting discounts can now be had.

Sensor-wise, the Z7 has similarities with the Nikon D850, although here its manufacturer has fashioned a sophisticated on-sensor phase detection system that has, in turn, given rise to a whopping 493 phase detection AF points.

With this new camera system also comes a new camera mount in the Z mount. At 55mm across, the Z mount is 11mm wider than Nikon’s existing F DSLR mount, which the manufacturer has suggested liberated its lens designers, plus allowed for a step up in optical quality too.

To help you to confirm that the Nikon Z7 is the correct camera for you, we’ve a brief round up of the model’s key features and specifications below.

Here you’ll also find the best current prices for the brand’s flagship full frame sensor mirrorless camera.

Want more detail? read our full Nikon Z7 review

Type: Mirrorless | Sensor: Full frame CMOS, 35.9x23.9mm | Megapixels: 45.7MP | Lens Mount: Nikon Z | Autofocus: 93-point phase detection AF | Screen type: 3.2-inch LCD, tilting, 2,100K-dot resolution | Max burst speed: 9fps | Movies: 4K UHD | User level: Enthusiast Super EVF, Sensor based vibration reduction works well Single XQD card slot High resolution means a slower burst speed than the cheaper Z6

If it’s a very high-resolution camera you need, then the 45.7 megapixel Z7 is a great option Five-axis in-body stabilization system provides the equivalent of five extra stops, which is a first for Nikon. Existing Nikon F lenses can also be utilized, via an optional adapter, which is a bonus for existing Nikon DSLR owners with a collection of lenses.

• The best Nikon Z lenses for the Z7

Build quality, unsurprisingly at this price, likewise impresses. As on the Z6, we get a rated 200,000 shot shutter life, plus a weather-resistant magnesium alloy body. In many other respects, save for headline resolution, the two cameras are very similar, including the controversial choice of a single media card slot for the less familiar XQD media format (though Z7 firmware updates have allowed it to also use CFexpress cards).

In terms of technology, the Z7 is similar to Nikon’s own D850 DSLR, albeit in more portable form and with a differing control layout. Despite this, the Z7 manages a decent sized handgrip, while the Z mount compatible 24-70mm f/4 S lens released alongside the camera body is a neat and exact fit.

While some photographers may prefer an optical viewfinder rather than the electronic variety the Z7 provides, here that EVF really struts its stuff, largely due to an amazingly sharp 3.69 dot resolution. Plus it is less susceptible to image lag and smearing than others we’ve used.

If you prefer shooting with the camera held in front of you, however, the alternative of the rear LCD screen doesn’t disappoint either, partly due to its own 2.1 million dot resolution. It will also pivot up and down, but not sideways. Handily, the likes of selecting the focus point and firing the shutter can be orchestrated with a single finger tap of said monitor.

In short, the Nikon Z7 is a very impressive camera. So much so that you almost forget that Nikon hasn’t been making full frame mirrorless models for years – and that this is just one of only two of its own in existence right now. All you need to do now is select the best deal!

