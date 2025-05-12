The Nikon Z7 is a high-resolution, full-frame landscape photography powerhouse that’s going for $1,000 on the used market

I think the years have been kind to the Nikon Z7

I covered the launch of the Nikon Z7 when I was working for the good folks at camera retailer Wex Photo Video. And I remember an insane amount of excitement for the Big N’s first full-frame mirrorless camera.

But the fact that it only had one card slot, its AF was lacking (although firmware updates did improve this) and it couldn't accommodate a vertical battery grip hampered its legacy somewhat.

Looking back, I think the expectation of Nikon releasing a mirrorless version of the Nikon D850 at the first time of asking was probably wishful thinking.

Sure, many professionals demand dual card slots – but plenty of professionals were still more than happy using their DSLR setups. Just because the Z7 wasn’t the camera that would ultimately end up becoming the Nikon Z8, doesn’t make it a bad camera. Far from it.

You can't fault the Nikon Z7's build quality or image quality (Image credit: Future)

And so, only a couple of years later, Nikon righted its wrongs with the Nikon Z7 II. And the poor old OG Z7 was resigned to the annals of camera history. But my opinion of the aging Z7 has changed quite a bit over the years. What I once viewed as a camera that couldn’t measure up to the might of the D850 is now an incredibly good bargain.

At the time of writing, you can pick up a used Z7 for around $1,000 / £1,000 over at MPB. That’s an incredible price for a full-frame, 45.7MP mirrorless camera. If you don’t need video, an extra card slot or lightning-fast AF – in other words, if you’re a landscape, architectural, astro or abstract photographer – you’re getting an awful lot of camera for the price.

Because where the Nikon Z7 has always excelled is image quality. And believe me when I say, you wouldn't have been disappointed with it in 2018 and you won’t be disappointed with it now. Nikon is renowned for its color science and the overall quality of its imagery and the Z7 is right up there.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Nikon Z7 is weather sealed, features a top-plate LCD, tilting touch-screen, and plenty of physical controls (Image credit: Future)

Although I don’t think it’s a better camera than the Nikon D850, it’s probably the better choice today. Back in 2018, Nikon was only starting its Z-mount line-up of lenses, so glass was understandably limited.

But now, I often say it boasts the best roster of modern glass on the market. And quite frankly, pairing the Z7 with the best Nikon Z lenses – consistently supreme optics – has only raised the bar in terms of image quality.

So there you have it. If you’re looking for a high-resolution, full-frame camera, but don’t want to break the bank, check out the Nikon Z7. It might just be the most underrated full-frame mirrorless camera money can buy.

You might also like...

Into the Big N? Check out the best Nikon cameras. Find out why the Nikon FM is the only film camera I'll ever need, and if you're thinking of selling your Nikon to upgrade, here's how to find your Nikon shutter count in TWO simple steps with your camera.