The Nikon Z6 is a whole lotta camera for $700 – I might pick one up as a second body

The Nikon Z6 is an absolute steal on the secondhand market right about now

Nikon has just released a firmware update for the nearly seven-year-old Nikon Z6 and Nikon Z7. Coincidentally, I wrote an article on the latter’s insane value, currently going for $1,000 on the used market. But with Nikon reminding us that both cameras exist, I couldn’t leave the Nikon Z6 out. After all, it’s comparatively much cheaper than even the Nikon Z7, with good examples barely fetching $700 / £700 over at MPB.

That’s a full-frame mirrorless camera with pro-grade features for less than a Fujifilm X-T30 II, for goodness sake. If you’re on a tight budget and can get over the Nikon Z6’s shortcomings (similar to the Nikon Z7’s), there’s still a whole lot of camera here for the right photographer. Let’s get the bad out of the way first. One card slot, no electrical connectors for a vertical battery grip, and sub-par autofocus. Well, only professionals really need a dual card slot, and if your budget is around the $700 mark, you’re probably not going to care. Although if that's a dealbreaker for you, I’d check out the Nikon Z5, it’s going cheap following the release of the Nikon Z5 II, it’s full-frame, and it has dual SD card slots.

If you're an enthusiast or you're picking up a Z6 / Z7 as a second body, you probably don't need a dual card slot anyway (Image credit: Nikon)

If dual card slots aren’t an issue, the battery grip probably won’t be either. But it’s also worth pointing out that a battery grip does now exist for the Nikon Z6 / Z7 – Nikon MB-10 Battery Grip – just be mindful that it doesn’t have vertical controls. And finally, the Nikon Z6’s autofocus is, in fact, much better than it used to be, thanks to firmware updates. Suffice to say, Nikon has made the most of the aging EXPEED 6, but again, at this price range, you really can’t be expecting class-leading AF anyway.

What you’re left with is a 24.5-Mp camera that’s capable of producing exceedingly high-quality images. And while I wouldn’t recommend the Nikon Z7 for video, the Nikon Z6’s video specs fare better. While the Nikon Z7 uses line-skipping when recording from the full width of the sensor, the Z6 captures oversampled 4K footage. Sure, up to 4K 30p isn’t anything to write home about nowadays, but you can still capture decent video with your Z6.

But what I really like about the Z6 is its build quality. You’re essentially getting a pro-grade camera, even if it’s lacking a couple of pro-grade specs. And by that, I mean fantastic weather sealing, robust all-around build quality, and a top LCD panel that only starts to appear on Nikon’s higher-end enthusiast cameras.

And while 12fps burst speeds for 12-bit RAWs won’t win any races in 2025, this is still a decent rapid-fire rate (9fps for 14-bit RAWs). I mean, if pro sports photographers could happily get by with a Nikon D5 and 12fps bursts, I’m sure we can, too.

Ultimately, I’ve really enjoyed looking back at the Nikon Z6. In many ways, I’ve even surprised myself at how well it still stacks up. Especially when you consider that ridiculously low price. I've actually been thinking for a while now about picking one up as a spare body, and in that respect, I think it's an excellent purchase.

