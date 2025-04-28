This Nikon Z7 II $1,800 deal is a STEAL, saving you $500
Save $500 on Nikon's best all-rounder mirrorless camera, the Nikon Z7 II, now on sale for under $1,800!
If you've been loyal to your DSLR but feel it's finally time to step into the world of mirrorless, there’s no better moment than now. Right now, you can snap up the Nikon Z7 II with a hefty $500 saving - putting one of Nikon’s finest full-frame mirrorless cameras in your hands for under $1,800 (and get some useful extras thrown into the deal).
I keep a close eye on the best camera deals out there, and this is easily one of the strongest offers I’ve seen lately. If you’ve been thinking about an upgrade, this is your chance to do it without stretching your budget.
SAVE $500 at Adorama. If you're looking for a high-resolution camera that is a brilliant all-rounder for stills and video applications. The deal includes a free 256GB memory card, a spare battery, and a subscription to Capture One Pro editing software.
💲Price Match:
B&H: $1,796.95| Amazon: $1,796.95
Building on the strengths of the original Z7, the Nikon Z7 II takes things even further with more power, greater versatility, and the same familiar design photographers loved the first time around.
With a 45.7MP full-frame BSI CMOS sensor and twin EXPEED 6 processors under the hood, it delivers exceptional detail, precision, and speed - making it a serious tool for photographers who won’t settle for less.
Plenty of Nikon cameras are discounted right now, but the Z7 II is the standout. It sits firmly at the top of Nikon’s prosumer range, offering stunning resolution, strong video performance, and the kind of all-round versatility that makes it an investment worth every penny.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
