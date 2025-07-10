If you want to learn street photography, you need to study the work of Louis Stettner

Thames & Hudson will publish a new title in their long-running Photofile series this month, this time spotlighting the incredible work of American photographer Louis Stettner.

Stettner (1922–2016) is perhaps less widely known than some of his contemporaries, but his influence and his images are difficult to overlook. Born in Brooklyn, he began photographing as a teenager, later joining the New York Photo League, where he formed close ties with figures such as Sid Grossman and Weegee.

His time as a combat photographer during the Second World War further shaped both his worldview and his photographic approach, deepening his belief and his commitment to capturing working-class subjects.

The King and Queen of Coney Island, New York metro, 1946 (Image credit: © Photographs by Louis Stettner © Stettner Archives, Saint-Ouen)

Boulevard de Clichy, Paris, circa 1950-1952 (Image credit: © Photographs by Louis Stettner © Stettner Archives, Saint-Ouen)

Throughout his career, Stettner moved between New York and Paris, building a body of work that merged the immediacy of American street photography with the lyrical humanism often associated with French photography. His subjects were wide-ranging – subway passengers, street tourists, fishermen, political protests, and quiet landscapes – but what ties it all together is his eye for the beauty in everyday life and his deep empathy for ordinary people.

This new Photofile release serves as an accessible entry point to Stettner’s work, offering a concise but carefully selected overview of his photographs alongside a written introduction by Chardin, who previously authored Elegance: The Seeberger Brothers and the Birth of Fashion Photography.

Parking in Volendam, 1962 (Image credit: © Photographs by Louis Stettner © Stettner Archives, Saint-Ouen)

Girl Playing in Circles, Penn Station, New York, circa 1952-1954 (Image credit: © Photographs by Louis Stettner © Stettner Archives, Saint-Ouen)

The Photofile series itself has become a staple for anyone looking to explore the work of key photographers in an affordable, approachable format. Other titles in the series include Bruce Gilden, Mary Ellen Mark, Daido Moriyama, and Saul Leiter, offering a broad mix of street photography, portraiture, and beyond.

These compact books remove many of the usual barriers around photobook collecting, making it easy to build a small library of essential names without breaking the bank.

Louis Stettner (Photofile) by Virginie Chardin, published by Thames & Hudson, is set for release on July 17 and will retail at £12.99, US and Australian pricing and availability to be confirmed.

For those wanting to dive deeper, Thames & Hudson also publishes a more extensive retrospective monograph on Stettner’s work, one of the strongest books on him currently available, and a personal favorite of mine from last year.

(Image credit: © Thames & Hudson)

