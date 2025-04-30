Opting for a slightly older model typically saves creatives some cash – but a discount on the Nikon Z5 pushes the full-frame camera to under $1,000 in the US. The Nikon Z5 is technically the brand’s entry-level full-frame camera, but the Z5 has features like dual card slots and a rugged build that are often difficult to find at a lower price point.

Nikon released the Z5 in 2020 and now, five years later, that camera has just been replaced by the Nikon Z5 II. While the Nikon Z5 II makes several key improvements, the age of the Z5 now fixes one of our biggest original complaints with the camera: the price.

The Nikon Z5 has dropped to $996.95 at several US retailers, including Adorama, Amazon, and B&H. That’s a $400 discount that puts the camera almost at a record low. (It’s Black Friday price beat out the current price, but only by $13.)

With any older model, shoppers should always compare the two models carefully. The newly announced Nikon Z5 II sells for $700 more than the original Z5, listing for $1,696 body only. The Nikon Z5 II isn’t just a minor update, though. The Z5 II sees several key improvements, including a serious autofocus upgrade, a significant leap forward in burst speed performance, and better image stabilization.

Read more: Nikon Z5 II vs. Nikon Z5

(Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

Those upgrades mean that the Z5 II is the far better choice for photographers who need speed for wildlife or sports photography. Creatives that regularly work in limited lighting indoors or at night should similarly save up for the Z5 II instead, as the enhanced autofocus and stabilization is a serious advantage.

Photographers who need that speed but also need to stay under that four-figure price point could instead look at the Nikon Z50 II – the crop sensor isn’t as good for portraits and low light photography, but the Z50 II has an autofocus system geared towards beginner sport and wildlife photographers.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But finding a full-frame camera for under $1,000 is tough to do – and photographers who don’t need the speed or enhanced autofocus can snag an excellent deal on the Z5 right now. When Digital Camera World originally reviewed the Nikon Z5, we liked the camera but found it a bit expensive compared to other entry-level choices. That’s no longer the case, however, with the price dip.

Nikon Z5: was $1,396.95 now $996.95 at Adorama Age has dropped the price of the Nikon Z5 to under $1K, making it a far more tempting option for beginners and photographers on a budget. The Nikon Z5, despite the lower price point, still offers a full-frame sensor, a weather-sealed body, and dual card slots. While the deal is also available from Amazon, buying the Nikon Z5 from Adorama or B&H gets a few freebies tossed in, including an SD card and a camera bag.

The only new-in-box full-frame mirrorless cameras that sit at under $1,000 at Adorama and B&H right now are the Nikon Z5 and the Canon EOS RP. The Canon RP has a slightly higher resolution, a slightly faster burst speed, and more autofocus points. But Nikon Z5 has in-body stabilization to help avoid blur from camera shake, two card slots to backup images in camera, and a longer battery life.

Photographers who want full frame and can’t afford to step above the four-figure price point can find the stabilization and dual card slots that are typically tough to find on a budget model on the Nikon Z5 with its current price drop, which is expected to last until June 1. Photographers who photograph action may want to consider the Z50 II instead, or save up for the new Z5 II, while the Canon EOS RP remains an even more affordable and more compact choice.

You may also like

Still not sure what camera is the best fit? See our Nikon Z50 vs Z50 II guide, or browse the best cameras for beginners and the best Nikon cameras.