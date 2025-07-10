Get the reach you need for less with this awesome Canon RF 100-400mm for just £568

The Canon RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS USM is one of the best-value telephoto zooms in the RF lineup – and right now, it's an even better buy.

This cracking lens has just dropped to £568 on Amazon, down from its usual price of £719.99. That’s a solid £151.99 saving, and one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for it.

It’s lightweight, sharp, and surprisingly capable considering its price point. The compact build makes it easy to pack and carry, while the 100–400mm reach gives you plenty of versatility – whether you're shooting wildlife, airshows, motorsport, or just want that extra pull on your travels.

Autofocus is fast and quiet thanks to Canon’s Nano USM motor, and the image stabilisation offers up to 5.5 stops when paired with a compatible EOS R body. It’s not the fastest lens out there at f/5.6–8, but it makes up for it in reach, portability, and reliability.

This is a lens that punches well above its weight, especially at this price. It’s a brilliant companion for RF shooters looking to go long without spending a fortune or carrying a back-breaking setup.

If you’ve been thinking about adding a telephoto to your RF kit, this is the deal to jump on before it disappears.