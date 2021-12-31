The best Canon EOS Rebel SL3 / EOS 250D deals in January 2022

If you're looking for a good price on the Canon EOS Rebel SL3 / Canon EOS 250D, simply scroll down for today's best prices. (You'll also find our pick of the best cheap Canon camera deals elsewhere on the site, and if you're not tied to Canon, take a look at the best camera deals for big bargains on other brands.)

STOCK UPDATE! With the pandemic and resulting electronic chip shortages causing havoc in the global camera industry, retailers are struggling to stock enough of some of the most popular camera models. But don't despair! We've scoured the web to find retailers near you who'll either have the EOS Rebel SL3 / EOS 250D in stock right now, or else available for pre-order. Scroll down to see today's best prices...

Entry-level DSLRs like the Canon EOS Rebel SL3 – also known in some countries as the Canon EOS 250D – are arguably some of the most exciting on the market. Sure, they may lack the fancy tricks of their pricier stablemates, but the latest generation packs a high-level of functionality into small, light bodies, and are affordable enough to make them accessible to anyone.

This is an update of the Canon EOS Rebel SL2 / Canon EOS 200D, which can still be found in some stores - but we think the SL3/250D is now the better bargain right now (see the differences here).

Inside a body that weighs just 451g (including the battery and card), the camera sports a 24.2MP APS-C sensor that's equipped with Canon's excellent Dual Pixel CMOS AF system.

This feature, which hasn't featured in Canon DSLR body pitched at this level, lets you focus smoothly when using live view and video recording, an area where DSLRs tend to struggle.

You also get a 3in LCD that not only flips out from the body and turns all the way around to face the front, but also responds to a range of different touch commands.

Furthermore, once you've captured your masterpieces, you can ping them out to the wider world through Wi-Fi, NFC or Bluetooth, so you can leave those cables and card readers at home.

There's heaps more to get excited about, from Canon's very latest DIGIC 8 processing engine and 5fps burst shooting through to a raft of Creative Filters for instant image and video effects.

The camera's built-in flash is complemented by the option to use an external unit for more power too, so you'll find the EOS 250D perfect for low-light shooting or outdoor portraiture, where you may wish to use this.

Canon EOS Rebel SL3 / EOS 250D key specs: A lightweight body that houses a great set of specs – at a great price Type: DSLR | Sensor: APS-C CMOS, 24.1MP | Lens mount: Canon EF-S | Screen: 3-inch tilting touchscreen, 1,040,000K dots | Viewfinder: Yes, optical | Continuous shooting: 5fps | Movies: 4K UHD at 60p, 50p, 30p, 25p, 24p | User level: Beginner

