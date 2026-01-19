Canon camera has 10th birthday! Canon EOS 5D Mark IV, the DSLR dinosaur survivor still that's still going strong a decade later

This decade old DSLR is now a real bargain

It might be ten years old in 2026, but the pro Canon EOS 5D Mark IV is still a fantastic full-frame camera, with an impressive set of specs and tons of top features that makes it one of the strongest survivors from the DSLR era.

Celebrating its 10th birthday in August 2026, the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV is still on sale and available as a new camera at many online dealers and direct from Canon, it’s still used by many professional photographers, and it offers more than enough for most people’s photographic needs. I still use mine regulary today

The Canon EOS 5D Mark IV offers great image quality whatever you’re shooting, and it has that reassuring sturdy body that you can rely on, and you know is built to last. The Canon EOS 5D Mark IV also has a huge range of excellent Canon EF lenses to capture every type of genre, as well as top third-party lenses from Sigma and others.

Personally I still love my Canon EOS 5D Mark IV, and it’s a camera I still use regularly for all types of photography – alongside my newer EOS R5 Mark II. From landscape photography for editorial content, headshot photography, or client’s products in my home studio. It’s still a highly versatile camera today.

The 10-year-old Canon EOS 5D Mark IV is still popular with pros today (Image credit: Future)

It has a ‘mummy bear’ sensor size with its ideal 30MP CMOS sensor; bigger than the general baby 24MP sensor, but not-too-large daddy 45MP sensor. Other specs include Dual Pixel RAW and Dual Pixel CMOS AF, it can fire in bursts of 7 frames per second for 21 RAWs, it has GPS / Wi-Fi / NFC, plus EOS Movie 4K + Full HD.

Even better - the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV is a bit of a bargain now, even new, making it a tempting choice for those looking for a professional camera body (see below).

While via used dealers like MPB you can pick up a real bargain with a Canon EOS 5D Mark IV with a lower shutter count for just over $1000 in the US, or just over £800 in the UK.