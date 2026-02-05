14-year-old photographer scoops top prize in world's biggest close-up competition with DSLR camera kit

This shot of a stingless bee (likely Tetragonula sp.) nest in Mezhathur, Kerala, India, stood out against impressive macro images in the Close Up Photographer of the Year 7 competition

Young photographer Rithved Girish just won the top honor in the Young category at the Close-Up Photographer of the Year 7 competition.

The rising talent based in the UAE is just 14 years old, standing out against strong competition in the world's biggest macro and close-up photography contest – but it wasn't his first victory. Previously, Rithved secured the Runner-Up position at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Awards, also known as the "Oscars of the Wild".

Rithved's choice of camera is not a modern mirrorless model but a pro-level DSLR launched nearly ten years ago, paired with a third-party lens, built to reveal the finest details of the tiniest subjects – a great gear combination to demonstrate his incredible photography skills.

'Guardians of the Hive'

Tech details

Exposure: 1/160 sec, f/11, ISO 400

Gear: Nikon D850 + Sigma 105mm f/2.8 DG DN Macro Art

Accessories: Rollei Flash 58F, Radiant diffuser

Rithved explains, "During my summer holiday in Kerala, India, I encountered a nest of stingless bees, likely from the Tetragonula family. Fascinated by the tiny wonders of nature, I make it a point to explore and learn more about the natural world whenever I visit India.

"These small yet remarkable bees had carefully built their home using wax, resin, and mud, creating a unique tube-shaped entrance to safeguard their colony. The guard bees at the entrance remained alert, ensuring the safety of their hive from potential threats.

"No bait or attractants were used whilst capturing this moment, allowing their natural behaviour to remain undisturbed. This image serves as a reminder of the vital role these tiny creatures play in maintaining ecological balance."

The CUPOTY competition

The Close Up Photographer of the Year competition invites photographers from all levels and corners of the globe to showcase their finest close-up work, captured with any camera, camera phone, or even microscope.

Because in the world of macro and micro photography, the tiniest subjects tell the biggest stories.

CUPOTY will soon launch its 8th edition, with new submissions accepted from 8 May 2026. For more information and to discover more winning images, visit the CUPOTY website.

