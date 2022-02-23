The best cheap Canon camera deals: get the best prices on Canon gear

Looking for the best cheap Canon camera deals on a mirrorless camera or a cheap DSLR? You’ve come to the right place. We've also included some low cost but high value Canon compact cameras too.

We're constantly searching for the biggest discounts and cheapest Canon cameras on sale that we can find – and we’ve rounded up the best prices from the most reputable retailers right here.

Incidentally, if you’re open to bagging a camera bargain generally and don’t mind which brand it comes from, you may be interested in one of our other guides:

Best cheap Canon camera deals in 2022

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

1. Canon EOS Rebel SL3 / EOS 250D This beginner-friendly Canon DSLR comes with a touchscreen and 4K video Type: DSLR | Sensor: APS-C | Megapixels: 24.2MP | Lens mount: Canon EF-S | Screen: 3in vari-angle touchscreen, 1,040,000 dots | Max burst speed: 5fps | Max video resolution: 4K | User level: Beginner TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Walmart View at BHPhoto View at Amazon 967 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Guided screen options Pivoting touchscreen 4K video The body might be too small for some

Canon does make a couple of cheaper DSLRs than this one, notably the 18-megapixel EOS 4000D and the 24-megapixel EOS 2000D, but we reckon they’re too cut down in features and build quality and we’d recommend paying just a little bit extra for the EOS Rebel SL3 DSLR (sold as the EOS 250D in Europe). Why? Because it has a vari-angle touchscreen on the back and a sensor with Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF technology, so the autofocus in live view is really snappy. We also love the fact that you can start from a simple Guided user interface when you’re still learning, and then switch to the standard setup when you feel more confident and want more control. The Rebel SL3 / EOS 250D is a replacement for Canon's older Rebel SL2 / EOS 200D, adding 4K video and better live view autofocus. This is a DSLR that can beat mirrorless cameras at their own game!

Read more: Canon Rebel SL3 / EOS 250D review

2. Canon EOS M50 The mirrorless EOS M50 packs a lot of tech into its compact body Type: Mirrorless | Sensor: APS-C | Megapixels: 24.1MP | Lens mount: Canon EF-M | Screen: 3in vari-angle touchscreen, 1,04million dots | Burst shooting: 10fps | Autofocus: 143-point AF | Video: 4K | Weight: 390g TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Walmart View at Amazon View at Amazon 528 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Fast Dual Pixel CMOS AF Vari-angle touchscreen 4K video has its shortcomings Limited lens range

The EOS M50 comes with a built-in viewfinder and a lot of Canon’s latest tech, all packed into a compact body, making it great value for money. It’s a very likeable camera that’s easy to use if you're just getting started, although it also offers a full degree of manual control for those looking to get creative. Image quality is great, although the retracting EF-M 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM is a little awkward to use, and the 4K video mode has some unexpected limitations. That said, on the features-to-price front, the EOS M50 has sneaked ahead of other mirrorless cameras. Where else will you get a 24MP APS-C mirrorless camera with a viewfinder at this price?

Read more: Canon EOS M50 review

The Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II is a fast, capable, premium compact that captures sharp, detailed images across a wide range of ISOs. It’s particularly good for enthusiasts, thanks to its manual control and Raw format shooting options, and the camera's pocket-friendly size makes it a handy travel camera too. A built-in viewfinder and fully articulating screen would have been welcome additions, but the tilting touchscreen is handy when it comes to awkward shots. This is a great compact camera that packs a strong performance for the price.

(Image credit: Canon)

4. Canon Rebel T7/EOS 2000D A cheap Canon DSLR for beginners with few frills but great value Type: DSLR | Sensor: APS-C | Megapixels: 24.1MP | Lens mount: Canon EF-S | Screen: 3in fixed, 920k dots | Viewfinder: Optical | Continuous shooting: 3fps | Videos: Full HD (1080p) | Weight: 475g TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Walmart View at Amazon View at Crutchfield 907 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Good image quality Value for money No 4K video 9-point AF system dated

This is Canon's second-cheapest entry-level DSLR, and although it's basic, it’s a perfectly adequate camera for a student or cash-strapped beginner who just wants to get started. It has a 24-megapixel sensor, which is still pretty good for an APS-C sensor camera, though this model does not have Canon's Dual Pixel CMOS AF system, so if you use the rear screen to compose your shots, the autofocus will be a slower contrast based system. This camera doesn't shoot 4K video or have a vari-angle screen either, so if you can afford the extra, we'd recommend a step up to the Rebel SL3/EOS 250D. This camera is available body only, but if you don't have a Canon lens you're better off getting it with the 18-55mm IS II lens bundle.

(Image credit: Canon)

5. Canon EOS M200 This is Canon's cheapest mirrorless camera right now Type: Mirrorless | Sensor: APS-C | Megapixels: 24.1MP | Lens mount: Canon EF-M | Screen: 3in tilting touchscreen, 1,04million dots | Burst shooting: 6.1fps (4fps with C-AF) | Video: 4K UHD | Weight: 299 TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Walmart View at Canon View at BHPhoto Compact and affordable Shoots 4K video No built-in viewfinder Awkward handling

The EOS M200 is an upgrade to the Canon EOS M100, sharing that camera's back to basics design and simplified controls. The 24-megapixel sensor gives good image quality, but there are compromises at this price – you don't get an electronic viewfinder, for example, and while the EOS M200 does shoot 4K video, it's not at the full frame width and it uses a slower contrast AF system. The EOS M200's rectangular body isn't the easiest to grip, either, but at this price it is a very cheap way into Canon's EF-M mirrorless camera system.

Read more: Canon EOS M200 review

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

6. Canon EOS 6D Mark II An affordable entry into full frame photography, and feature packed too Type: DSLR | Sensor: Full frame | Megapixels: 26.2MP | Lens mount: Canon EF | Screen: 3.2in touch, pivot 1,040,000 dots | Viewfinder: Pentaprism | Max burst speed: 6.5fps | Max video resolution: Full HD (1080p) | User level: Enthusiast TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Walmart View at Amazon View at BHPhoto 916 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Fully articulated touchscreen Novice-friendly but powerful too

Full HD video not 4K Bulkier than the EOS RP

The EOS 6D II is Canon's cheapest full frame DSLR and the next step up from the EOS 90D. It might be affordable, but it's far from basic. The advantage of a full frame sensor is that it gives superior image quality, partly because you tend to get more megapixels, and partly because the pixels (photosites) are bigger and can capture more light. The 26-megapixel sensor in the 6D II offers a useful advantage over 24-megapixel cameras, it has a powerful 45-point AF system for viewfinder shooting and Canon's Dual Pixel CMOS AF for live view photography, and it has a decent 6.5fps continuous shooting speed. What we really love is the streamlined handling and control layout and the fully articulating rear screen. It's expensive compared to smaller APS-C DSLRs, but recent price drops make the EOS 6D Mark II a real bargain for anyone ready to step into full frame photography.

Read more: Canon EOS 6D Mark II review

7. Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II This powerhouse compact hides a massive 1in sensor Type: Compact | Sensor: 1in | Megapixels: 20.1MP | Lens: 28-84mm f/2.0-4.9 | Screen: 3in touchscreen, 1.04million dots | Viewfinder: No | Maximum continuous shooting: 8.2fps | Max video resolution: Full HD (1080p) | Weight: 206g TODAY'S BEST DEALS Low Stock View at Walmart View at Focus Camera View at Amazon 483 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Tiny body Excellent image quality No 4K video recording LCD fixed in place

Boasting a large sensor inside a svelte shell, the PowerShot G9 X Mark II exceeds expectations. Its key features include a larger-than-average 1in 20.1MP sensor and an aluminium construction that Canon claims is 25 percent slimmer than the previous iteration, plus continuous shooting speeds of up to 8.2fps (thanks, in part, to a DIGIC 7 processor). If you're looking for a neat, easy-to-use compact camera that produces dramatically superior images to your smartphone, the PowerShot G9 X Mark II is a top choice.

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

8. Canon EOS RP The cheapest Canon full-frame mirrorless camera Type: Mirrorless | Sensor: Full frame CMOS | Megapixels: 26.2MP | Monitor: 3-inch vari-angle touchscreen, 1,040k dots | Continuous shooting speed: 5fps | Viewfinder: EVF, 2.36 million dots | Max video resolution: 4K UHD TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Walmart View at Amazon View at Best Buy 752 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Attractively price Small size for full-frame Fully articulating screen 1.6x crop and no Dual Pixel AF in 4K Poor battery life

The EOS RP is the most affordable of Canon's new, and expanding, range of full-frame mirrorless cameras – and we are not starting to see some really attractive prices on this big sensor model. It's designed to be a compact, and easy to use entry point into Canon's RF mirrorless system – with a big full-frame sensor that ensures great image quality. Its small dimensions mean it can sometimes feel overbalanced by bigger lenses, though, and the 4K video mode has its limitations. However, the the stills picture quality is good, the twisting LCD display is a real advantage for both stills and video. It is a great starter camera for those wanting to switch to full-frame mirrorless - and you can use old Canon EF lenses with it use an adaptor sold by Canon.

Read more: Canon EOS RP review

9. Canon PowerShot SX720 HS A compact camera with a huge 40x zoom lens Type: Compact | Sensor: 1/2.3in | Megapixels: 20.3MP | Lens: 24-960mm f/3.3-6.9 | Screen: 3in fixed, 922k dots | Viewfinder: No | Max video resolution: Full HD (1080p) | Weight: 270g TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Walmart Check Amazon 516 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Huge optical zoom Good autofocus speed Struggles in low light No viewfinder

The Canon PowerShot SX720 HS is a superzoom travel compact that manages to squeeze a 40x optical zoom into its tiny shell. It has full manual control and built-in Wi-Fi, and delivers sharp, vibrant images. While its sensor is a little small, it boasts a back-illuminated design that helps it to capture light more effectively. We’d have liked to see a touch-sensitive screen, maybe one that can tilt up and down too, but it's perhaps due to the absence of these that Canon is able to keep the price down.

(Image credit: Canon)

10. Canon Elph 180 / IXUS 185 HS The perfect point and shoot family camera, combining style and value Type: Compact | Sensor: 1/2.3in | Megapixels: 20MP | Lens: 28-224mm f/3.2-6.9 | LCD: 2.7in, 230k dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 3fps | Max video resolution: 1280x720 (HD) | User level: Beginner TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Walmart View at BHPhoto View at Canon 352 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Very easy to use Slender body Small, low-resolution rear screen Average image quality

Not everyone needs professional features, full frame image quality, 4K video and interchangeable lenses. Sometimes you're just looking for a decent, simple and effective (and cheap!) little camera you can slip in a pocket and which the whole family can use. The little Powershot Elph 180 (known as the Ixus 185 in Europe) certainly passes that last test, and yet delivers some rather impressive specifications at the same time. One of the key advantages of a compact point and shoot camera over a smartphone is that you get a zoom lens, and the one on this camera has a massive 8x range, from 28-224mm. It uses a small 20-megapixel 1/2.3-inch sensor, so the picture quality is going to be adequate rather than great, but it's fine for family snaps and it can go up to ISO 1600 for shooting indoors or in low light.

Read more:

The best cameras under $500/£500 right now

The best mirrorless cameras

The best DSLR cameras

The best camera for beginners