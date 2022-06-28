Best Canon PowerShot SX740 HS prices in June 2022: deals and stock updates

If you're looking for the best Canon PowerShot SX740 HS prices and deals, you've come to the right place. Since its release in July 2018, the Canon PowerShot SX740 HS has offered 20.3 megapixel stills and 4K video in a compact and colorful package.

Characterized by its long-reaching 40x optical zoom, the Canon PowerShot SX740 HS from Canon is a sleek compact digital camera featuring fun options like 4K Time-lapse Movies, Food Mode and more. Combining incredible zoom power with 4K video capabilities and a variety of inspiring features, the pocket-friendly PowerShot SX740 HS is ready to accompany you on your next event.

(Image credit: Canon)

The PowerShot SX740 HS replaces the SX730 HS, with the only notable upgrades being the addition of 4K video recording and a new Digic 8 image processor. All other main specs and features remain the same, including the 40x zoom lens that gives a hugely versatile focal range equating to 24-960mm (in 35mm camera terms). 5-axis optical image stabilization is included and is essential for keeping shots sharp when shooting at such long focal lengths.

The 3-inch, 922k-dot LCD screen is bright and color-accurate. It's also able to flip up and face forward for easy selfie shooting. However, it isn't touch sensitive, so you don't get the ability to touch to select a focus point, and you'll need to use the physical buttons on the rear panel to scroll through images.

The Canon PowerShot SX620 HS has a fixed 3-inch 922,000-dot LCD screen (Image credit: Canon)

