Point-and-shoots are back – but trends have pushed compact cameras both into the spotlight and out of stock. Canon’s newest entry into the category, however, is now in stock in the US as the new Canon PowerShot ELPH 360 HS A arrives at major retailers.

The Canon ELPH 360 HS A has arrived at US retailers. While the camera is already out of stock at Adorama, B&H is still showing stock for the silver and black variants of the budget point-and-shoot.

Canon PowerShot ELPH 360 HS A: $379 at BHPhoto The Canon PowerShot ELPH 360 may not be much different from the 2016 camera, but trends make compact cameras like this hard to find in stock.

The ELPH 360 HS A is technically Canon’s newest point-and-shoot camera, but the camera is only a minor update to the original that launched in 2016. The camera switches to a microSD card and updates to the latest Wi-Fi standards, which actually removes some connectivity features, but otherwise keeps the same key specs.

Despite being a small update, the ELPH 360 HS A is already trending at some retailers. While the new camera may be a refresh of a 2016 model, Canon’s compact cameras have been out of stock for months, as compact cameras have become trendy after manufacturers had already shifted priorities to mirrorless.

While the PowerShot ELPH 360 is a budget-friendly series, the pocketable camera’s stand-out feature is the 12x optical zoom, which is equivalent to a 25-300mm reach on a full-frame camera. The camera’s small 1/2.3-inch sensor keeps the compact more budget-friendly than the viral Canon PowerShot G7X Mark III, which sports a larger one-inch sensor but a shorter 4.2x optical zoom lens.

With compact cameras trending and the holidays coming, I suspect the stock of the Canon PowerShot ELPH 360 HS A won’t last long. The compact is already out of stock at Adorama, which now shows an estimated shipping date for January 2026.

If a camera that fits a lot of zoom in your pocket for not a lot of cash is on your gift-giving list (or your personal wish list), you may not want to wait for Canon’s newest point-and-shoot.

Or, if you have a bit more to spend (or perhaps hate the tiny MicroSD cards or the idea of using 2016 tech), browse the top picks on DCW’s best compact cameras and best point-and-shoot camera guides.

