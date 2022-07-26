The best Mac webcam in 2022: boost your image quality on a MacBook or iMac

With the best Mac webcam, you'll look sharper and more professional on Zoom, as well as streaming platforms like YouTube and Twitch. So if the dingy, low-quality picture from your in-built webcam is holding you back, it's time to invest in an external Mac webcam.

The best Mac webcams often come with a built-in mic and even noise-cancelling tech, improving audio too. Unlike the static webcam in your computer, they can be moved around to capture you from a better angle. Some even feature digital or optical zoom. And you don't need to spend a lot: even a cheap webcam can improve your image beyond what your inbuilt MacBook or iMac webcam can offer.

Below, you'll find the best Mac webcams on the market today. They cover a range of different prices, and include options for single users, streamers and conferences. These are all webcams that play well with Macs, although most of them work with PCs too. That said, if you're a non-Apple user, you should also read our guide to the best webcams (opens in new tab) overall.

The best Mac webcam in 2022

(Image credit: Alistair Charlton/Digital Camera World)



1. Razer Kiyo Pro The best Mac webcam overall Specifications Resolution: 1080p Frame rate: 60fps at 1080p Field of view: 80 to 103 degrees Size: 68.7 x 68.7 x 48.5mm Weight: 196g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Ebay (opens in new tab) View at Razer (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great picture quality + Excellent field of view + Supports HDR Reasons to avoid - Not 4K

We'll start with the best of the best. The Razer Kiyo Pro is the best Mac webcam for most people, for a number of reasons. First, it offers Full HD at 60 frames per second, which is fantastic video quality for a webcam. No, it's not 4K, but to be honest most of us don't need that. So we feel this hits the perfect sweet spot between picture quality and bandwidth.

Beyond that, the field-of-view ranges from 80 to 103 degrees, and you get autofocus too. If you turn down the frame rate to 30fps, you can get HDR too (in truth, 60fps is really just useful for gamers). In short, if you want to look your very best in meetings, conferences and interviews online, this is the best Mac webcam in town.

This webcam is compatible with OS X 10.5 and above.

For more info, read our full Razer Kiyo Pro review (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Logitech)

2. Logitech Streamcam The second best Mac webcam Specifications Resolution: 1080p Frame rate: 60fps at 1080p Field of view: 78 degrees Size: 58 x 66 x 48 mm Connectivity: USB-C Weight: 150g Today's Best Deals View at Ebay (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Lenovo AU (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great picture quality + Great sound quality + Autoframing Reasons to avoid - Cable not detachable

The Logitech Streamcam is pitched at streamers, but you don't have to be a YouTuber or Twitch presenter to enjoy it. In fact, we believe it's one of the best Mac webcams on the market today for most people.

Compatible with macOS 10.14 and above, it offers excellent 1080p 60fps resolution and a 78 degree field of view. There's also decent stereo audio from the dual mics.

There's a range of mounting options, good autofocus, and automatic framing to keep you centered on a Zoom call if you move around. Plus the free software lets you adjust the camera’s settings, create a colored border and add text and lower-thirds to your videos, before outputting them. Overall, this is a great webcam for everyday use, at a very reasonable price. Our only niggle is that the included USB-C cable is not detachable.

For more details, see our Logitech Streamcam review (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Facecam)



3. Elgato Facecam The best Mac webcam for streaming Specifications Resolution: 1080p Frame rate: 60fps at 1080p Field of view: 82 degrees Size: 58 x 80 x 48 mm Connectivity: USB 3.0, USB-C Weight: 103g Today's Best Deals View at Ebay (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at mwave (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great picture quality + Perfect for streaming Reasons to avoid - No mic - No autofocus

Like the first model on our list, the Elgato Facecam shoots at 1080p with a 60p frame rate. Unlike that model, though, this is squarely aimed at professional streamers. So much so, it's jettisoned features that normal users might find useful. Most strikingly, there's no autofocus and no mic.

If you just want a Mac webcam for Zoom calls and the like, then that might be irksome. If you just want a Mac webcam for professional streaming, though, it might be perfect, because you don't want any distracting movement of the camera while you're concentrating on your show, and you're going to use an external mic anyway. And you'll be very happy with the excellent picture quality you get from this camera overall.

For more details, see our full Elgato FaceCam review (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Logitech)



4. Logitech Brio Ultra HD Pro The best 4K Mac webcam Specifications Resolution: 4K Frame rate: Up to 30fps at 4K, 60fps at 1080p, 90fps at 720p Field of view: 90 degrees Size: 63 x 36 x 19mm Weight: 44g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Ebay (opens in new tab) View at Lenovo AU (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 4K + Adjusts for light + 5x digital zoom Reasons to avoid - Not the cheapest

Looking for 4K resolution from your webcam? You can get it for a surprisingly affordable price with the Logitech Brio Ultra HD Pro. Plus if you want super-fluid frame-rates, you can get 60fps by dropping down to 1080p and an impressive 90fps at 720p.

Suitable for Mac OS X 10.7 or higher, this webcam lets you choose between a 65, 78 or 90-degree field of view, and offers autofocus and 5x digital zoom too. Plus integrated RightLight 3 with HDR technology helps resolve issues caused by light that’s either too dim or too bright. In short, while this is a little pricier than the models we’ve mentioned so far, you can see where your money is going.

(Image credit: Logitech)



5. Logitech C922 Pro The best Mac webcam for streaming on a budget Specifications Resolution: 1080p recording, 720p live streaming Frame rate: 30fps at 1080p, 60fps at 720p Field of view: 78 degrees Size: 44 x 95 x 71mm Weight: 162g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Ebay (opens in new tab) View at MobileCiti Online (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Comes with tripod + Light correction + Affordable price Reasons to avoid - No audio options

Want to stream in decent quality, but don’t have the budget for something like the Canon PowerShot? Then we recommend the Logitech C922 Pro. Despite its relatively low price, it's still one of the best webcams for streaming around.

You can stream at 1080p Full HD at 30 fps, or up the frame-speed to 60fps by dropping down to 720p. Autofocus and instant light correction helps boost picture quality, plus you also get a mounting clip, built-in flash, dual mics built in for stereo sound, and an 18.5cm tall tripod for your cash.

The C922 Pro is compatible with MacOS X 10.9 or higher, and the free Logitech Capture App lets you customise recordings, adjust camera settings and stream to YouTube within an easy to use interface.

(Image credit: Razer)



6. Razer Kiyo The original ring-light webcam Specifications Resolution: 1080p Frame rate: 30fps at 1080p, 60fps at 720p Field of view: 90 degrees Size: 69 x 69 x 48mm Weight: 200g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Ebay (opens in new tab) View at Razer (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Ring light + Compact & portable + Excellent value Reasons to avoid - No audio

While it’s been on the market for half a decade now, the original Razer Kiyo webcam still offers excellent value. Supporting OSX 10.5 and above, it comes with a ring light, made up of 12 LEDs set in a circle, and offers adjustable lighting levels and a built-in autofocus. So rather than the dark and dingy image most people portray when video calling from home, you’ll offer a bright and flattering picture that will help you come across as more attractive and professional.

The camera captures 1080p Full HD resolution at 30 frames per second, or you can opt for 60fps at 720p for super-smooth streaming. It comes with a foldable and adjustable stand, so you can either position it on your desk or clip it to your Mac. Plus it’s delightfully compact and portable, so we’d also consider this the best Mac webcam for travel too.

Read more: Razer Kiyo review (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: eMeet)



7. eMeet c960 The best value Mac webcam Specifications Resolution: 1080p Frame rate: 30fps Field of view: 90 degrees Size: 135 x 80 x 65mm Weight: 240g Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Low price + Full HD + 90-degree field of view Reasons to avoid - Relatively basic

On a tight budget? The eMeet c960 was less than half the price of the Razer Kiyo at time of writing, but still delivers impressive performance and features, making it suitable for online studying and teaching, home working, business meeting and Zoom calls.

Supporting Mac OS 10.4 and above, you get the same 90 degree field of view, and the same high-definition 1080p video at 30fps. It’s a little bit bigger and heavier, but not massively so.

You don't get a ring light, but if you normally use your Mac webcam in a bright and light environment, that may be a compromise you’re willing to make. Especially as the eMeet c960 comes with automatic low-light correction technology to alleviate the problems of dim light. It also comes with two omnidirectional noise reduction microphones.

Read more: eMeet c960 Review (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Alistair Charlton/Digital Camera World)



8. Logitech C270 HD Webcam The best cheap Mac webcam Specifications Resolution: 720p Frame rate: 30fps at 720p Field of view: 60 degrees Size: 80 x 214 x 154mm Weight: 200g Today's Best Deals View at Ebay (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at mwave (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Super-cheap + Noise reduction + Universal clip Reasons to avoid - Only 720p

If you’re really short of cash, then you’ll be pleased to know you can still get a decent Mac webcam for just a few bucks. Supporting MacOS 10.10 or higher, the Logitech C270 HD webcam is very much ‘no frills’, but given how little it costs, you can't really complain about that.

Resolution is 720p at 30fps; the lowest on our list. It also has the most limited field of view, at 60 degrees. So it won’t be capturing your image in the most professional light possible, but it’s still fine for basic needs such as Zoom calls with friends and virtual classrooms.

On the plus side, it also comes with a mono mic that has noise reduction built in, and it also comes with an universal mounting clip for fixing to your Mac screen.



Read more: Logitech C270 HD Webcam review (opens in new tab) - See also Best Logitech webcams (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Logitech)

9. Logitech C920s Pro HD The best webcam for MacBook Specifications Resolution: 1080p Frame rate: 30fps at 1080p Field of view: 78 degrees Size: 24 x 94 x 29mm Weight: 200g Today's Best Deals View at Ebay (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Ebay (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Auto-focus + Lighting correction + Dual mic setup Reasons to avoid - Not all features work with Full HD

If you're looking for a small, light and high quality webcam to cart around with you and your MacBook, here's our top suggestion. The Logitech C920s Pro HD, which is compatible with Mac OS 10.10 or later, connects to your device via USB and offers high-resolution 1080p video at 30fps for smooth and professional-looking streaming.

The five-element glass lens provides a 78 degree field of view and premium auto-focus, so you have a lot of flexibility in the scene you capture. You get a dual microphone for crystal-clear audio, and at 720p the camera fine-tunes to your lighting conditions to produce bright, well-contrasted images, even in a dim light. Best of all, you know that privacy shutter you wish your MacBook had? This has one built in.

(Image credit: Logitech)



10. Logitech ConferenceCam Connect The best Mac webcam for videoconferencing Specifications Resolution: 1080p Frame rate: 30fps Field of view: 90 degrees Size: 304 x 75 x 75mm Weight: 766g Today's Best Deals View at Ebay (opens in new tab) View at mwave (opens in new tab) View at Computer Alliance (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Autofocus lens + Advanced audio + Handy remote Reasons to avoid - Expensive

If you’re serious about your business videoconferencing, you’ll want to check out the Logitech ConferenceCam Connect. This portable, all-in-one videoconference solution offers HD 1080p video, professional audio and multi-device connectivity that’s ideal for groups of one to six people.

Supporting Mac OS X 10.7 or higher, it comes with generous 90-degree field of view with digital pan, mechanical tilt, and a ZEISS glass lens with autofocus. In other words, you’ll always be able to capture yourself and your surroundings how you want, wherever you’re videoconferencing from.

Audio is superior too: the mobile speakerphone features Bluetooth, NFC and 360-degree sound, and users can be heard within a 12-foot diameter range. it can be plugged in or powered by a built-in rechargeable battery.

There’s also a dockable remote control, providing pan, tilt and zoom features. You can connect to your Mac through a wired or wireless connection, and noise- and echo-cancellation is built in. Overall, then, this is the best conference webcam for Mac; a premium option with a premium price to match.

(Image credit: Aver)



11. Aver U50 The best Mac webcam for home teaching Specifications Resolution: 1080p Frame rate: 30fps Size: 447 x 248 x 390mm Weight: 1.5kg Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Ebay (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Suitable for documents + Flexible design + Easy setup Reasons to avoid - Not the cheapest

If you want a webcam for home teaching, you’ll be looking for the best document camera, which can capture details of your teaching materials in high resolution. For those purposes, we recommend the Aver U50, which is suitable for use on Intel-based Macs running Mac OS X 10.5.8 or above.

This classroom document camera comes with built-in LEDs to illuminate your material, plus the 5MP CMOS sensor and 8x digital zoom enable you to magnify and highlight specific details for your students.

The Aver U50 design makes it very flexible, with a gooseneck camera for those awkward filming angles, and a foldable design for storing away in tight spaces. You can capture Full HD at 30fps, and it’s nice and easy to set up too, via a single mini-USB cable.

(Image credit: Meeting Owl)



12. Meeting Owl Pro The best Mac webcam for 360-degree video Specifications Resolution: 1080p Frame rate: 30fps Field of view: 360 degree Size: 273 x 111 x 111mm Weight: 1.2kg Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 360 video + 18 feet audio range + Automatically focuses on speaker Reasons to avoid - Expensive

The Meeting Owl is the most expensive webcam on this list by far, but you do get features to match. Most notably, it captures 360-degree video, making it perfect for large meetings around a physical table. (Of course, there aren’t many of those going on right now, but in the months to come, who knows?)

This webcam captures video in 1080p HD and 360-degree audio up to 18 feet (5.5m). It automatically focuses on whoever is speaking to foster active participation in meetings. And you have the option to pair up with other Meeting Owl Pros to support even larger conference rooms and classrooms.

(Image credit: Jabra)



13. Jabra Panacast The best Mac webcam for 180-degree video Specifications Resolution: 4K Frame rate: 30fps Field of view: 180˚ / 54˚(vertical) Size: 102 x 67 x 20 mm Weight: 99g Today's Best Deals View at Lenovo AU (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Ebay (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 4K + 180 degree video + Auto-zoom to speaker Reasons to avoid - Expensive

For more affordable way to capture immersive video and audio with your webcam, check out the Jabra Panacast.

It offers 180-degree video at 4K resolution, using three 13-megapixel cameras and real-time video stitching. HDR tech adjusts the video intelligent to ambient lighting conditions, and the camera zoom adjusts automatically to include everyone in the conversation.

Compatible with MacOS X 10.9 or later, the Jabra PanaCast can be mounted on walls or for a more flexible installation, a table stand is available for an additional cost. Note that the cable delivered with the camera is USB-A, so you'll need one of the best USB-C hubs to work with a USB-C only device.

(Image credit: Hrayzan)

14. Hrayzan 1080P HD Webcam The best cheap Mac webcam with a wide angle view Specifications Resolution: 1080p Frame rate: 30fps Field of view: 110˚ Size: 97 x 79 x 64 Weight: 190g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Afffordable + Wide angle + Easy to fit Reasons to avoid - Audio not the best

Need a wide field of view, but don't want to spend much money? Then we recommend the Hrayzan 1080P HD Webcam.

Offering a 110 degree view, you'll be able to take in more of your surroundings, which is particularly useful if you're on a video call with one or more colleagues. It's also easy to set up using a magnetic mount, comes with a privacy cover, includes 28.6 x zoom, and is very affordable. Admittedly the audio's not the highest quality, but for what you're paying, this offers very good value overall.

