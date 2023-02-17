If you're looking for the best monitor with webcam (opens in new tab), you're in the right place. Whether you regularly participate in video conference calls for work, or often make video calls with family and friends, a monitor with its own built-in webcam is a more convenient and elegant solution than balancing a separate webcam on top of a regular monitor.

These days you'll be hard pressed to find a laptop without a built-in webcam, but standalone monitors that contain a webcam are still not the norm. Even so, in this guide we've found a selection of the best monitors with webcams available today, and at the best prices, ranging from budget bargains, to high-end options filled with features.

If you're wanting a display that offers the best possible image quality for color-critical image or video editing, we'd still recommend choosing a monitor from our best monitors for photo editing (opens in new tab) or best video editing monitors guides (opens in new tab). There are some monitors with webcams that have supreme image quality specs - the Apple Studio Display, for instance - but usually a monitor with a built-in webcam will be designed as a more general-purpose display for home office use and video conferencing.

Best monitor with webcam in 2023

1. Dell 27" Video Conferencing Monitor C2722DE The best monitor with webcam overall Average Amazon review: (opens in new tab) ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Screen size: 27-inch Resolution: 2560 x 1440 Brightness: 350 cd/m Color gamuts: 99% sRGB Contrast ratio: 1000:1 (typ) Input: 2x USB-C, 3x USB-A, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x HDMI 1.4, 1x RJ-45 Today's Best Deals View at BHPhoto (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Dell (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great webcam features + Solid screen specs + Loads of connectivity Reasons to avoid - Lacking wide gamut support

We reckon a 27-inch monitor is a great balance between a comfortable screen area, and a display that isn't overly imposing. This Dell video conferencing monitor hits that sweet spot, and its 2560 x 1440 resolution is also just right, as screen taskbars and icons will be perfectly sized without having to employ image scaling as you would for a 4L display of this size. The screen also uses an IPS LCD panel for more stable color and contrast - a must for photo or video editing, where image quality is paramount. In-keeping with its office-orientated design, you get plenty of display inputs, and even an RJ-45 networking port.

The included webcam looks like a tacked-on afterthought, but is actually a pop-up unit, so can be pushed down neatly into the monitor casing when not in use. It's capable of Full HD 30fps recording, boasts a wide 178-degree viewing angle, and is assisted by a noise-cancelling microphone. Microsoft Teams certification means you can launch Teams, join meetings and respond to notifications with a simple button press.

If you're after a monitor with webcam that covers pretty much ever base, the Dell C2722DE is hard to beat.

2. ViewSonic VG2440V The best budget monitor with webcam Average Amazon review: (opens in new tab) ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Screen size: 23.8-inch Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Brightness: 250 cd/m2 Contrast ratio: 1,000:1 Color support: 100% sRGB Inputs: 1x HDMI 1.4, 1x DisplayPort, 1x VGA, 3x USB-A Today's Best Deals View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Newegg (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + IPS image quality + Lots of inputs + Accessible price Reasons to avoid - Maximum brightness not great - Ugly webcam integration

You'll struggle to find a monitor with webcam that's cheaper than the ViewSonic VG2440V. And yet, despite the low price, you get a lot for your money here. The 23.8-inch display sports a Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution, which will look crisp on a screen this size. What's more, the LCD panel is of the higher quality IPS variety as opposed to cheaper TN or VA-based panels, which translates to noticeably better color and contrast consistency, regardless of your viewing position. Video conferencing duties are taken care of by a 2MP webcam, which though ugly in its 'tacked on' appearance, does feature 5 degrees of tilt angle and has a physical shutter for additional privacy. It's teamed with a built in microphone and 2W stereo speakers. A decent selection of HDMI, DisplayPort and even good old VGA inputs, along with a USB hub, completes this value-packed monitor.

There's no shortage of monitors with webcams that you could use alongside a MacBook or Mac mini, but the most fitting choice has to be the Apple Studio Display. Just be warned: it's very expensive.

Should you be able to afford it, though, you'll be rewarded with a very lovely 27-inch 5K display, with true and consistent colors, up to 600 nits of brightness, and an extremely wide viewing angle. The nano-textured glass option on the screen delivers an incredible amount of glare reduction. And connectivity is excellent too, with three USB-C ports and one Thunderbolt port.

Not only are is the display impressive, so is the webcam. Where most monitors with a webcam make do with a 2MP camera, the Studio Display rocks a 12MP ultra-wide camera with Apple's Center Stage feature that utilises machine learning to keep you in the center of frame, even if you move around. A 3-mic array is on hand for premium voice capture, and don't forget about the SIX built in speakers!

Naturally, all this doesn't come cheap - far from it - but if you've got the cash to splash, this is the ultimate monitor with webcam.

Read our full Apple Studio Display review (opens in new tab)

4. Samsung M8 Smart Monitor Best multi-purpose monitor with webcam Specifications Size: 32-inch Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Brightness: 400 nits Contrast ratio: 3,000:1 Color gamut: 99% sRGB Inputs: 1x USB-C, 1x Micro HDMI Panel Type: VA Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Samsung (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Some impressive smart features + Price is right considering its features + Large size, 4K res Reasons to avoid - Not an IPS LCD panel

Want a monitor with a webcam that can do even more besides? The Samsung M8 can do much more than any other monitor on this list.

For starters there's the magnetic 1080p SlimFit webcam that attaches neatly to the back, with only the small camera lens poking out over the top. Its tilt ability keeps you in the center of frame, and there's a camera cover for privacy. The built-in microphone doesn't just record sound, it also works in conjunction with smart assistants like Alexa, enabling you to voice command the monitor.

Other smart features abound as well. It boasts adaptive picture and adaptive sound for a better visual and audio experience catered to you and your surroundings. It supports both Bixby and Amazon Alexa. And it comes with Samsung’s Automatic Source Switch+, making it more seamless for you to switch from one video source to another.

Dozens of video call apps are built in, as are numerous entertainment and productivity apps. In fact there are so many app options that if you add a keyboard and mouse, you can use the M8 Smart Monitor as its own self-contained computer - no PC or Mac required!

The only downside here is this is a monitor designed for entertainment and productivity, not image or video editing. Consequently the LCD panel at its heart uses VA screen technology, which cant match the color and contrast consistency of the IPS LCD screens on this list.

5. Dell 34" Curved Video Conferencing Monitor C3422WE The best ultrawide monitor with webcam Specifications Screen size: 34-inch Resolution: 3440 x 1440 Brightness: 300 cd/m² Color gamuts: 99% Rec.709, 99% sRGB Contrast ratio: 1000:1 Input: 1x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI, 4x USB, 3.5mm, RJ-45 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Dell (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Proof that you really can have it all: this monitor not only has a built-in webcam packed with features, it's also an ultrawide 21:9 display, and it's curved for an even more immersive viewing experience. What's more, unlike most curved displays, this one is based around an IPS LCD panel, so color and contrast accuracy should be noticeably better than a typical curved monitor. 99% sRGB an 99% Rec.709 color space support are also respectable for a webcam monitor.

Dell has also taken the video conferencing features of the C3422WE very seriously. It boasts a dedicated button enabling one-touch joining of a Teams meeting, an integrated pop-up IR video camera, a noise-cancelling microphone and dual 5W internal speakers. Logging into Windows via Windows Hello facial recognition is also possible, as are hands-free commands in conjunction with Microsoft Cortana.

6. LG UltraFine 5K 27MD5KL The best ultra-high-resolution monitor with webcam Specifications Screen size: 27-inch Resolution: 5120 x 2880 Brightness: 500 cd/m² Color gamuts: 100% Rec.709, 100% sRGB, 99% DCI-P3 Contrast ratio: 1100:1 Input: 3x USB 3.0 Type-C, 1x Thunderbolt 3 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 5K display + Thunderbolt 3 + USB-C Reasons to avoid - A little ugly - Not enough inputs

The LG UltraFine 5K is one of the few monitors on sale today that boasts a resolution higher than 4K - in this case, its 5120 x 2880 resolution offers 14.7 million pixels across a 27-inch screen. That results in a sky-high 218 pixels per inch, meaning that image quality will be super-crisp, while 99% of the wide-gamut DCI-P3 color space ensures eye-popping color intensity. Like the Apple Studio Display, this screen is targeted squarely at Mac-users, with four USB Type-C ports on the back. That's great if you're connecting to a compatible laptop or desktop, and there's Power Delivery up to 94W to power an attached laptop via a single cable, but it's less great if you need conventional video ports like HDMI.

The neatly integrated webcam in the top bezel is capable of Full HD 1920 x 1080 video capture and is flanked by a microphone and ambient light sensor. Built-in stereo speakers mean you can also hear video calls as well as record them - no separate speakers or headphones required!

How we test monitors

We evaluate a monitor with particular attention given to its core image quality, including brightness, contrast, color vibrancy and accuracy. While this can - and will - be assessed by the experienced eye of our professional reviewer, some manufacturer screen specs can only be definitively judged by an 'electronic eye' - a monitor calibrator. Where possible, a calibration device will be placed on the screen to verify its advertised color space coverage, brightness output and consistency, and factory color calibration accuracy. Beyond image quality, we'll also scrutinise the monitor's display and data ports to ensure acceptable connectivity, and will give a thorough assessment of build quality, including the range of ergonomic adjustment in its stand. Only then will we determine if a screen is worthy of use by a discerning imaging or video enthusiast.

