Looking for the best MacBook chargers? Then you probably know that MacBooks already come with a suitable charger, made by Apple. There a number of reasons, though, you may need another one. Perhaps you've lost or damaged the original. Or maybe you want a spare for travel, or separate chargers for your home and office.

Either way, you don't need to pay the high prices Apple charge for their official chargers. There are a number of excellent chargers from third parties that cost less, are often lighter, and will do the job just as well. Some of them have extra functionality too.

To help you find the right one, we've gathered a list of the best MacBook chargers on the market today. Note that as well as the charger, you'll also need a USB-C to USB-C charging cable or USB-C to MagSafe cable. Again, you can either buy these direct from Apple or get a cheaper one from a third party.

The important thing when it comes to choosing a charger is the wattage. In general, you'll want to match the wattage on the adapter your MacBook came with. (If you've lost it, you can find out here .) However, if you want a multi-port adapter that you can use to charge other devices at the same time, you'll want a higher wattage than the official charger.

Also, if you have one of the latest MacBooks, you'll probably want a charger that supports silicon fast charging. The M2 MacBook Air can be fast charged using a 65W or higher power adapter. For the 14-inch M2 MacBook Pro, meanwhile, you'll need 100W. Finally, on the M2 16-inch MacBook Pro, you'll need 140W and support for PD 3.1, which is the latest power delivery protocol.

With all that in mind, read on to discover the best MacBook chargers on the market today, and the specs you need to choose the best one for you.

The best MacBook chargers in 2023

1. Anker 713 Nano II The best 45W MacBook charger Specifications Max charging wattage: 45W Ports: 1 Dimensions: 35 x 38 x 41mm Weight: 69g Today's Best Deals View at anker View at anker Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Small + Light + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Limited power - Only one port

The MacBook Air comes with an official 30W or 35W charger but this 45W charger is both cheaper and slightly more powerful. It's also smaller and more portable than the official Apple one, thanks to its use of GAN technology.

That all means this is a great choice for pre-M2 MacBook Airs, but if you have the latest Air then you'll want to take advantage of fast charging, so the next entry on our list will be a better bet. And if you have MacBook Pro, again you'll want something with more grunt, which you'll find further down our list.

2. Anker 715 Nano II The best 65W MacBook charger Specifications Max charging wattage: 65W Ports: 1 Dimensions: 42 x 36 x 44mm Weight: 112g Today's Best Deals View at anker Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Fast-charge M2 Air + Suitable for 13-inch MacBook Pro Reasons to avoid - Only one port

The latest M2 MacBook Air supports fast-charging using a 65W or higher power adapter. And so if you want to get your laptop juiced up nice and quick, here's our top charger recommendation.

Again, this charger from Anker is smaller and cheaper than Apple's official version. And it's also worth consideration if you have a 13-inch MacBook Pro, because the 2W difference between this and the official 67W adapter isn't really anything to worry about.

3. UGreen 65W USB C Charger The best multiport 65W charger for MacBook Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Max charging wattage: 65W Ports: 4 Dimensions: 33 x 65 x 65mm Weight: 132g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Fast-charge M2 Air + Suitable for 13-inch Pro + Charge multiple devices Reasons to avoid - Won't fast-charge 14-inch Pro

This charger offers the same wattage as the Anker 715 Nano II above, making it suitable for the M2 MacBook Air or 13-inch MacBook Pro. Plus it also comes with four ports, so you can charge both a MacBook and other devices, such as your phone, at the same time.

There are three USB-C slots here, plus a USB-A for older devices. Note that two of the USB-C slots support 65W, while the third is just 18W and the USB-A is 22.5W. As well as being a strong choice for MacBooks, it's currently number one on our list of the best GAN chargers for devices in general.

4. UGreen Nexode 100W Best 100W wall charger Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Max charging wattage: 100W Ports: 4 Dimensions: 33 x 69 x 69mm Weight: 235g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Fast-charge 14-inch Pro + Charge multiple devices + Compact and portable Reasons to avoid - Won't fast-charge 16-inch Pro - Not the lightest

If you want to fast-charge a 14-inch M2 MacBook Pro, you'll need 100W of power, and here's our top choice for that. This 100W charger is also good if you have a lower-powered MacBook and want to charge multiple devices at once. For example, you could charge two MacBooks at 45W and 30W and two phones at 10.5W, all at the same time. It's nice and compact too, although at 235g it's not the lightest.

5. UGreen Nexode 140W Charger The best charger for 16in MacBook Pro Specifications Max charging wattage: 140W Ports: 3 Dimensions: 35 x 76 x 76mm Weight: 295g Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Fast-charge 16-inch Pro + Charge multiple devices + Includes USB-C cable Reasons to avoid - Overkill for some MacBooks

If you want to fast-charge a 16in M2 MacBook Pro, you'll get the 140W of power and support for PD 3.1 you need from this UGreen charger. Unlike Apple's official charger, you'll get a generous three ports (two USB-C and one USB-A) for when you need to charge multiple devices. That means you can charge two 65W laptops at the same time, or three devices at 65W, 45W and 22.5W respectively. You get a 1.5m USB-C cable too, although you'll still need to buy a MagSafe cable from Apple if you want fast charging.

6. Satechi 200W USB-C 6-port PD GaN Charger Best 200W charger for MacBook Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Max charging wattage: 140W Ports: 3 Dimensions: 35 x 76 x 76mm Weight: 295g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Fast-charge 16-inch Pro + 6 ports + Includes cable Reasons to avoid - Overkill for some MacBooks

Looking for the Rolls Royce of MacBook chargers? Then this charger from Satechi should meet pretty much all of your needs. With a total 200W of power, support for PD 3.1 and six ports, there's little you won't be able to do. Unless you have USB-A devices to charge, that is, because all the ports here are USB-C. If you want to charge six devices simultaneously, you're going to get 65W from the first slot, 45W from the second, and 20W from each of the remainder.

7. Ugreen Nexode 200W 6-Port Best 200W charger for MacBook with USB-A ports Specifications Max charging wattage: 200W Ports: 6 Dimensions: 35 x 76 x 76mm Weight: 295g Today's Best Deals View at Newegg Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Fast-charge 16-inch Pro + 6 ports including USB-A + Includes cable Reasons to avoid - Overkill for some MacBooks

If you like the sound of the Satechi 200W charger we feature above, but don't like the lack of USB-A ports, then here's an alternative to meet your needs. Along with 200W of power and a 1m USB-C cable, you get a more varied mix of ports, specifically two USB-C ports providing up to 100W PD, two USB-C providing up to 65W PD, and two USB-A ports providing up to 22.5W. That makes it a worthy contender for anyone who travels a lot and has both old and new devices.

8. Syncwire PD 30W Charger The best cheap MacBook charger Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Max charging wattage: 200W Ports: 1 Dimensions: 62 x 56 x 55 cm Weight: 65g Reasons to buy + Cheap + Does the job + Light and compact Reasons to avoid - Low powered - Only one port

Got a low-powered MacBook such as a 2020 MacBook Air, and want a MacBook charger that's nice and cheap? Then this option from Syncwire will be right up your street. Yes, it's only 30W and only has one port. But it's nice and cheap, and small and compact too. Plus at just 65g, it's the lightest on our list too, making it a great backup charger for travel.