Canon unveils two new powerful PTZ cameras: they look the same, but they're not...
The new CR-N400 and CR-N350 are powerful new PTZ cameras from Canon which look identical from the front, but have some surprises at the back
Canon has announced two new cameras for the company's range of PTZ – Pan/Tilt/Zoom – devices: The CR-N400 and CR-N350. These 4K UHD devices offer remotely controllable cameras with powerful 20x or 40x zoom, but are differently equipped depending on the target environment.
The CR-N400 boasts the full set of professional interfaces, including 12G-SDI (capable of handling 4K video down a single cable), Time Code, Genlock, dual XLR audio inputs and the like. Essentially, it'll happily slip into a demanding broadcast studio environment, while the CR-N350 has a lighter feature set better suited to streaming.
In terms of common features, both use a 1/2.3-inch CMOS image sensor to deliver 4K video at up to 60fps. The system uses hybrid AF – contrast detect and phase detect AF at the same time to keep things quick, meaning the camera is suited to sports as well as events and the ever-popular houses of worship market.
Head, eye, and face detection can track a subject, and is smart enough not to hunt even when they turn from the camera, according to Canon representatives. In fact, Canon's "Advanced Auto-Tracking" will keep presenters in a frame unassisted, though the company traditionally supplies – as here – a 'Lite' version with the cameras and offers a paid upgrade for features like multi-person framing. (See Canon's own page about the Auto Tracking App RA-AT001)
The 20x optical zoom has a 30-600mm EFL. (Drop the resolution to 1080P and you can output in 40x zoom.)
Both cameras also have optical image stabilization, so even at that long telephoto it shouldn't pick up vibration. That is powered by Canon's DIGIC DV7 processor, as is the color system which allows for Canon Log 3, HDR HLG/PQ & custom LUT files to be uploaded to the cameras.
Social media creators haven't been forgotten either – both cameras can export a simultaneous portrait-format crop for social streaming (and the crop is adjustable).
The Canon CR-N350 and CR-N400 are now officially announced, and indeed have started to appear for pre-order in numerous retailers. I've already spotted them in a few spots, though they don't appear to be shipping until the new year. To get ahead, check here:
- 🇺🇸 Amazon USA : CR-N400 (Black) $5,699 | CR-N400 (White) $6,249
- 🇺🇸 Amazon USA : CR-N350 (Black) $3,999 | CR-N350 (White) $3,999
With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones.
Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones.
He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook.
