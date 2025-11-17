Canon unveils two new powerful PTZ cameras: they look the same, but they're not...

Canon has announced two new cameras for the company's range of PTZ – Pan/Tilt/Zoom – devices: The CR-N400 and CR-N350. These 4K UHD devices offer remotely controllable cameras with powerful 20x or 40x zoom, but are differently equipped depending on the target environment.

The CR-N400 boasts the full set of professional interfaces, including 12G-SDI (capable of handling 4K video down a single cable), Time Code, Genlock, dual XLR audio inputs and the like. Essentially, it'll happily slip into a demanding broadcast studio environment, while the CR-N350 has a lighter feature set better suited to streaming.

The cameras can be mounted either way up, and are available in black and white. (Image credit: Canon)

In terms of common features, both use a 1/2.3-inch CMOS image sensor to deliver 4K video at up to 60fps. The system uses hybrid AF – contrast detect and phase detect AF at the same time to keep things quick, meaning the camera is suited to sports as well as events and the ever-popular houses of worship market.

Head, eye, and face detection can track a subject, and is smart enough not to hunt even when they turn from the camera, according to Canon representatives. In fact, Canon's "Advanced Auto-Tracking" will keep presenters in a frame unassisted, though the company traditionally supplies – as here – a 'Lite' version with the cameras and offers a paid upgrade for features like multi-person framing. (See Canon's own page about the Auto Tracking App RA-AT001)

The 20x optical zoom has a 30-600mm EFL. (Drop the resolution to 1080P and you can output in 40x zoom.)

Both cameras also have optical image stabilization, so even at that long telephoto it shouldn't pick up vibration. That is powered by Canon's DIGIC DV7 processor, as is the color system which allows for Canon Log 3, HDR HLG/PQ & custom LUT files to be uploaded to the cameras.

The CR-N350 (left) can deliver its 4K60P feed via HDMI and IP (LAN) connections, but only a 3G-SDI connection, while the CR-N400 (right) has all the connectivity options, including 12G-SDI. (Image credit: Canon)

Social media creators haven't been forgotten either – both cameras can export a simultaneous portrait-format crop for social streaming (and the crop is adjustable).

The Canon CR-N350 and CR-N400 are now officially announced, and indeed have started to appear for pre-order in numerous retailers. I've already spotted them in a few spots, though they don't appear to be shipping until the new year. To get ahead, check here:

