Meet the $199 4K webcam with a 1/1.3-inch sensor and mirrorless camera-like dynamic range

YoloLiv has unveiled the YoloCam S3, a 4K, AI-powered webcam aimed squarely at creators, streamers, and remote professionals who want broadcast-grade image quality without the setup hassle.

Built around a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor - unusually large for a webcam - the S3 promises true 4K capture with what the company calls master-tuned detail and precision optics, positioning it as a step up from typical laptop cams and mainstream plug-ins.

Headline specs include video up to 4K at 30fps or 1080p at 60fps, backed by phase-detection autofocus for fast, reliable subject tracking. YoloLiv says the on-board image processor uses AI to enhance face visibility by up to 2.5x in difficult lighting, with automatic exposure, white balance, and noise reduction working to keep skin tones and fine detail intact. HDR support aims to preserve highlights and shadows for a more natural look under mixed lighting.

For creators who like to dial in a specific aesthetic, the companion software offers DSLR-style controls over exposure, white balance, contrast, saturation, and sharpness, plus pro-level color-grading tools reminiscent of DaVinci Resolve. The company also touts “DSLR-like” dynamic range management and a clean 1080p image even when using the 4x digital zoom - useful for tighter framing without moving the camera.

Connectivity is via USB-C 3.0, delivering uncompressed video up to 4K30 with minimal latency. The hardware is creator-friendly, too: there’s a foldable magnetic mount for flexible placement, a standard 1/4"-20 thread for tripods, and a simple rotate-to-portrait trick for vertical video. The package is pitched as plug-and-play for live streaming, podcasting, and everyday video calls.

The YoloCam S3 is available with a price tag of $199 through the YoloLiv store as well as Amazon, B&H, and a network of distributors and resellers worldwide.

YoloLiv - best known for its live production gear - says the S3 extends its mission to make professional-quality broadcasting simpler and more accessible to both seasoned creators and newcomers alike.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

See our full guide to the best 4K webcams