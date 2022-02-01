Logitech C922 Pro HD Stream webcam review

The Logitech C922 Pro webcam ticks an awful lot of boxes, thanks to Full HD resolution, autofocus, stereo microphones, a universal monitor mount and included tripod. Meanwhile, Logitech’s free software makes it easy to adjust settings and switch to 720p at 60fps for those who value smooth movement over maximum resolution.

If you’re on the lookout for a webcam then you will likely have seen it’s a large market spread across a surprisingly broad price range. The Logitech C911 Pro reviewed here has a recommended price of $110/£110, while its bigger brother, the Logitech Brio 4K, costs almost twice as much. Yet they look similar and, since the latter’s 4K resolution can’t be streamed through most video conferencing platforms, they perform in a broadly similar way.

The C922 Pro may not look quite as premium as the Brio, and while it misses out on that webcam’s rather poor privacy cover, the C922 Pro comes with a little tripod for mounting it somewhere other than the top of your computer monitor.

The C922 Pro also has 1080p Full HD at 30 frames per second, or 720p HD at a smoother 60fps, plus a universal monitor mount, automatic focus and brightness, and a 76-degree field of view (down on the Brio’s 90).

Logitech C922 Pro specifications

Resolution: 1080p at 30fps or 720p at 60fps

Field of view: 78 degrees

Frame rate: Up to 60fps

Digital zoom: Yes, 1x

Inbuilt microphone: Yes, two omni-directional

Autofocus: Yes

Privacy cover: No

Connection: USB-A, 1.5m cable

Key features

The two key features here are Full HD video resolution and smooth, 60 frames-per-second video. But you can’t have both at the same time. That’s because 60fps is limited to 720p HD and 1080p Full HD is only possible at 30fps.

Which of these you choose will likely depend on what you use the Logitech C922 Pro for. Recording in Full HD will make for a sharper picture, while streaming at 720p will still look sharp during a video conference call or live stream, but benefit from a smoother frame rate.

Although 720p feels long-forgotten in the smartphone camera and home cinema worlds, it’s still high definition and is perfectly acceptable for video calls with the C922 Pro. Switching to 1080p doesn’t double picture quality for those on the other end of your video call, and the amount of improvement they see will vary depending on the app being used and yours and their internet connection speed.

Other key features include autofocus, plus automatic exposure and white balance correction.

Build and handling

It isn’t quite as slick as the more expensive Brio, but the C922 Pro still looks good to our eyes. It’s small enough to not be a distraction, and the universal folding mount means it should attach to almost any computer monitor or laptop lid. A 1.5m USB-A cable is hardwired to the rear of the webcam.

Usefully, and unlike the more expensive Logitech Brio, the C922 Pro comes with a tripod. This screws into the webcam and is a great addition for if you want to position the camera away from your monitor – perhaps on a shelf, or at a lower angle on your desk.

The webcam itself is glass-fronted and framed by a pair of microphones for stereo sound. It measures 95mm wide, 44mm tall and 71mm deep, including the monitor mount which does not detach. The webcam weighs 162g.

Performance

We have been very impressed with the Logitech C922 Pro. Webcams simply don’t need 4K resolution (at least for now) and so Full HD is absolutely plenty. We can even see many buyers dropping down to 720p so they can make use of the smoother 60fps setting.

The webcam is truly plug-and-play, so doesn’t require the installation of any drivers. Just plug it in and it’ll show up on your video conferencing platform of choice. Video quality is excellent, with the exposure and white balance adjusting quickly to our environment, while the autofocus also performs well. The webcam wasn’t phased by the bright window in the background of our home office, balancing quickly to keep us in focus and correctly exposed.

If you so wish, the exposure, focus, brightness, contrast, saturation and sharpness can all be tweaked manually with the free Logitune application. The company also has Logi Capture for recording video with the camera.

When the webcam is on, the glass front is framed by a pair of arching white lights. It’s an attractive design and one we prefer over the single, often-hard LED bulb of other webcams.

Logitech C922 Pro: Verdict

We haven’t a bad word to say about the Logitech C922 Pro. It’s half the price of the company’s Brio 4K and, 4K resolution aside, every bit as impressive. Full HD is really all anyone needs, and the C922 Pro backs this up with excellent control over focusing, exposure and white balance to make you look your best. The 78-degree field-of-view feels just right, as the 90-degree option of the Brio 4K feels too wide for most occasions.

The optional software is easy to use, the hardware feels well made, and the universal monitor mount works well. We suspect the tripod will go unused by most buyers, but it’s a nice addition for those who need it. All that’s really missing here is a privacy shutter to obscure the lens.

