Hollyland launches a 50MP f/1.05 compact camera that's built for streaming

If you’ve ever considered upgrading your livestream camera but felt overwhelmed by the cost or complexity of professional mirrorless cameras, Hollyland’s new VenusLiv Air might just change that.

Hollyland has just announced the compact live streaming camera, designed to bring pro-level image quality to creators who aren’t running a studio or a six-figure budget.

At its core, the VenusLiv Air is impressive for a device in this price range. It pairs a 1/1.3-inch 50MP CMOS sensor with a fast f/1.05 lens (equivalent f/3.5), giving it surprisingly good low-light performance and smooth background blur. Whether showing off products, doing a tutorial, or just streaming yourself, the camera promises crisp detail and natural color reproduction.

An important characteristic of streaming cameras is their compact nature, and the VenusLiv Air delivers with a weight of 660g and measures just 134 x 97 x 101mm (LxWxH). The addition of a built-in 3in touchscreen flips 180°, making it easy to check your framing in real time.

(Image credit: Hollyland)

Introducing | VenusLiv Air, Pro Live on Air - YouTube Watch On

Above: Hollyland's video introducing the VenusLiv Air

But Hollyland hasn’t stopped at hardware. The camera leans heavily on software to simplify streaming for beginners. AI-powered tuning adjusts exposure and color automatically, while scene presets and green screen tools mean you can move from wide shots to close-ups or swap backgrounds without breaking your flow.

Even first-time streamers can get a polished look with minimal setup, which is refreshing in a market that often expects you to either have technical knowledge or hire someone who does.

Connectivity and workflow also feel well thought out. VenusLiv Air streams in 4K30 over USB directly to a computer, supports multi-platform streaming, and even handles wireless 4K streaming without a PC.

(Image credit: Hollyland)

There’s an HDMI port for switchers, a Type-C port for high-quality audio, and a rotatable design for horizontal or vertical shooting, covering everything from Twitch streams to social-first short-form video. Built-in air cooling also promises uninterrupted streaming, so you won’t be cutting sessions short because the camera overheats.

All this comes at a price of $549 / £500 (Australian price to be confirmed). A price point that makes pro-style streaming genuinely attainable. For YouTubers, Twitch streamers, podcasters, or small-business sellers looking to elevate the production value of their live content, VenusLiv Air feels like the sort of tool that could genuinely simplify the jump from hobbyist to professional-grade setup.

It won’t replace a full studio rig for someone who needs total creative control, but for anyone who’s been frustrated by the barriers to professional streaming quality, it’s an exciting option and one I think is worth checking out.

(Image credit: Hollyland)

