Hollyland launches its first webcam, and it looks incredible!

Hollyland, a brand usually associated with professional wireless microphone and video transmission systems, has revealed its first ever webcam: Lyra.
The Lyra 4K UHD Webcam is positioned as a premium device and as such it features a larger-than-average 1/1.5" image sensor, which is said to bridge the gap between typical webcams and professional vlogging cameras.
Lyra is aimed at creators, streamers, teachers and remote professionals alike, fusing high video quality with effortless ease of use. Hollyland claims Lyra's 1/1.5" sensor is significantly larger than sensors in competing webcams - it's capable of recording 4K 30p or Full HD 60p video, and combined with the larger aperture f/1.8 lens, low light image quality is said to be "exceptionally clear" with a true “mirrorless-level” visual experience.
And it's not just video quality that's been given a boost. Lyra also packs a built-in Hollyland LARK A1 wireless microphone receiver, allowing direct pairing with a LARK A1 transmitter for high-fidelity, cable-free audio. Its built-in omnidirectional microphone records at 48 kHz/24-bit for broadcast-level quality, while eliminating background noise through smart AI noise reduction.
Lyra's AI capabilities extend to automatic brightness, contrast and exposure adjustment that detects your ambient lighting conditions, for a more professional-looking video, whether you're streaming, teaching, or on a video conference. AI tracking and automatic framing ensure you always stay centered in frame, plus there's an optional beauty mode that'll subtly refine your appearance. Lyra features a physical rotating lens cover that instantly disables the camera when you need some privacy. The camera can be used on horizontal or vertical orientation, with a magnetic base for effortless switching between the two.
The Hollyland Lyra is available to buy now, priced at $149/£129.
