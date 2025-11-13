Hollyland launches its first webcam, and it looks incredible!

Hollyland, a brand usually associated with professional wireless microphone and video transmission systems, has revealed its first ever webcam: Lyra.

The Lyra 4K UHD Webcam is positioned as a premium device and as such it features a larger-than-average 1/1.5" image sensor, which is said to bridge the gap between typical webcams and professional vlogging cameras.

(Image credit: Hollyland)

Lyra is aimed at creators, streamers, teachers and remote professionals alike, fusing high video quality with effortless ease of use. Hollyland claims Lyra's 1/1.5" sensor is significantly larger than sensors in competing webcams - it's capable of recording 4K 30p or Full HD 60p video, and combined with the larger aperture f/1.8 lens, low light image quality is said to be "exceptionally clear" with a true “mirrorless-level” visual experience.

And it's not just video quality that's been given a boost. Lyra also packs a built-in Hollyland LARK A1 wireless microphone receiver, allowing direct pairing with a LARK A1 transmitter for high-fidelity, cable-free audio. Its built-in omnidirectional microphone records at 48 kHz/24-bit for broadcast-level quality, while eliminating background noise through smart AI noise reduction.

Lyra's AI capabilities extend to automatic brightness, contrast and exposure adjustment that detects your ambient lighting conditions, for a more professional-looking video, whether you're streaming, teaching, or on a video conference. AI tracking and automatic framing ensure you always stay centered in frame, plus there's an optional beauty mode that'll subtly refine your appearance. Lyra features a physical rotating lens cover that instantly disables the camera when you need some privacy. The camera can be used on horizontal or vertical orientation, with a magnetic base for effortless switching between the two.

The Hollyland Lyra is available to buy now, priced at $149/£129.

Check out our guide to the best 4K webcams