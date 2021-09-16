The best Mac webcams in 2021: improve your picture on an Apple Macbook or iMac

The best Mac webcams are an incredibly worthwhile investment, even though your MacBook or iMac already has a webcam of its own built in.

The first thing you'll notice with the best Mac webcams is an improvement in resolution – especially if you're using an older Apple system. They may also have a superior microphone for clearer audio (which will be positioned further from your keys, so the noise of you typing will be far less intrusive), or even dual mics for stereo capture, as well as noise-cancelling technology.

They should be easier to angle and position, too, so you can frame yourself and your surroundings more professionally. And some may even enable you to zoom in and out to emphasize particular visual details to your audience (or to crop out the embarrassing mess in the corner of the room!).

So which should you choose? In this article, we’ve gathered together the 10 best Mac webcams available today, across a wide range of prices.

If you're just looking for the best webcam for Zoom calls with friends or home study, you may well be happy with one of the cheaper models on our list. If you’re streaming on YouTube or Twitch, however, you might need something with premium specs and features. And if you require sophisticated videoconference features, you may want to step up further in terms of price and capabilities.

For this reason, we’ve suggested the best Mac webcam for a number of different needs, and provide the details and up-to-date prices to help you choose.

The best Mac webcam in 2021

(Image credit: Razer)

Whether you want a Mac webcam for home working and meetings, Zoom calls with friends, or a bit of both, this high-quality webcam offers excellent value.

Supporting OSX 10.5 and above, it comes with a ring light, made up of 12 LEDs set in a circle, and offers adjustable lighting levels and a built-in autofocus. So rather than the dark and dingy image most people portray when video calling from home, you’ll offer a bright and flattering picture that will help you come across as more attractive and professional.

The camera captures 1080p Full HD resolution at 30 frames per second, or you can opt for 60fps at 720p for super-smooth streaming. It comes with a foldable and adjustable stand, so you can either position it on your desk or clip it to your Mac. Plus it’s delightfully compact and portable, so we’d also consider this the best Mac webcam for travel too.

NOTE: The software that comes with the Kiyo, called Synapse, is not Mac-compatible. However, the Kiyo does work on Macs as a plug-and-play device, so it can be used like any other webcam. There are third-party apps on the App Store (such as 'Webcam Settings') that enable you to control the same functions as Synapse, such as white balance. While it is a shame that the software doesn't work on Macs, to be honest we never really use it – and we think that the the unique integrated ringlight more than makes up for it – but be aware that the software will not run.

(Image credit: eMeet)

2. eMeet c960 The best budget Mac webcam Specifications Resolution: 1080p Frame rate: 30fps Field of view: 90 degrees Size: 135 x 80 x 65mm Weight: 240g TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $31.99 View at Amazon Prime $109.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Low price + Full HD + 90-degree field of view Reasons to avoid - Relatively basic

On a tight budget? The eMeet c960 was less than half the price of the Razer Kiyo at time of writing, but still delivers impressive performance and features, making it suitable for online studying and teaching, home working, business meeting and Zoom calls.

Supporting Mac OS 10.4 and above, you get the same 90 degree field of view, and the same high-definition 1080p video at 30fps. It’s a little bit bigger and heavier, but not massively so.

The main thing you’re losing from the Razer Kiyo is the ring light, but if you normally use your Mac webcam in a bright and light environment, that may be a compromise you’re willing to make. Especially as the eMeet c960 comes with automatic low-light correction technology to alleviate the problems of dim light. It also comes with two omnidirectional noise reduction microphones.

(Image credit: Logitech)

If you’re really short of cash, then you’ll be pleased to know you can still get a decent Mac webcam for just a few bucks. Supporting MacOS 10.10 or higher, the Logitech C270 HD webcam is very much ‘no frills’, but given how little it costs, you can't really complain about that.

Resolution is 720p at 30fps; the lowest on our list. It also has the most limited field of view, at 60 degrees. So it won’t be capturing your image in the most professional light possible, but it’s still fine for basic needs such as Zoom calls with friends and virtual classrooms.

On the plus side, it also comes with a mono mic that has noise reduction built in, and it also comes with an universal mounting clip for fixing to your Mac screen.

(Image credit: Logitech)

Looking for 4K resolution from your webcam? You can get it for a surprisingly affordable price with the Logitech Brio Ultra HD Pro. Plus if you want super-fluid frame-rates, you can get 60fps by dropping down to 1080p and an impressive 90fps at 720p.

Suitable for Mac OS X 10.7 or higher, this webcam lets you choose between a 65, 78 or 90-degree field of view, and offers autofocus and 5x digital zoom too. Plus integrated RightLight 3 with HDR technology helps resolve issues caused by light that’s either too dim or too bright. In short, while this is a little pricier than the models we’ve mentioned so far, you can see where your money is going.

(Image credit: Canon)

If you’re streaming on YouTube or Twitch and want to give your shows a professional look, it’s worth spending a little more, and getting a compact camera that’s specifically designed for use as a webcam. And one of the most popular among big YouTuber names like Joe Sugg, Alfie Deyes and Jo Vlogs is the Canon PowerShot G7, so you’ll be in great company.

One of the best cameras for streaming available today, the latest version, the X Mark III, allows you to film in 4K at 30fps and up to 120fps at 1080p. It’s easy to set up, with a 3.5mm mic port for attatching a pro-quality mic and a 24-100mm equivalent lens allowing you to present your show in true pro style.

(Image credit: Logitech)

Want to stream in decent quality, but don’t have the budget for something like the Canon PowerShot? Then we recommend the Logitech C922 Pro. Despite its relatively low price, it's still one of the best webcams for streaming around.

You can stream at 1080p Full HD at 30 fps, or up the frame-speed to 60fps by dropping down to 720p. Autofocus and instant light correction helps boost picture quality, plus you also get a mounting clip, built-in flash, dual mics built in for stereo sound, and an 18.5cm tall tripod for your cash.

The C922 Pro is compatible with MacOS X 10.9 or higher, and the free Logitech Capture App lets you customise recordings, adjust camera settings and stream to YouTube within an easy to use interface.

(Image credit: Logitech)

If you’re serious about your business videoconferencing, you’ll want to check out the Logitech ConferenceCam Connect. This portable, all-in-one videoconference solution offers HD 1080p video, professional audio and multi-device connectivity that’s ideal for groups of one to six people.

Supporting Mac OS X 10.7 or higher, it comes with generous 90-degree field of view with digital pan, mechanical tilt, and a ZEISS glass lens with autofocus. In other words, you’ll always be able to capture yourself and your surroundings how you want, wherever you’re videoconferencing from.

Audio is superior too: the mobile speakerphone features Bluetooth, NFC and 360-degree sound, and users can be heard within a 12-foot diameter range. it can be plugged in or powered by a built-in rechargeable battery.

There’s also a dockable remote control, providing pan, tilt and zoom features. You can connect to your Mac through a wired or wireless connection, and noise- and echo-cancellation is built in. Overall, then, this is the best conference webcam for Mac; a premium option with a premium price to match.

(Image credit: Aver)

8. Aver U50 The best Mac webcam for home teaching Specifications Resolution: 1080p Frame rate: 30fps Size: 447 x 248 x 390mm Weight: 1.5kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS $149.99 View at Walmart $186.16 View at Amazon $310 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Suitable for documents + Flexible design + Easy setup Reasons to avoid - Not the cheapest

If you want a webcam for home teaching, you’ll be looking for the best document camera, which can capture details of your teaching materials in high resolution. For those purposes, we recommend the Aver U50, which is suitable for use on Intel-based Macs running Mac OS X 10.5.8 or above.

This classroom document camera comes with built-in LEDs to illuminate your material, plus the 5MP CMOS sensor and 8x digital zoom enable you to magnify and highlight specific details for your students.

The Aver U50 design makes it very flexible, with a gooseneck camera for those awkward filming angles, and a foldable design for storing away in tight spaces. You can capture Full HD at 30fps, and it’s nice and easy to set up too, via a single mini-USB cable.

(Image credit: Meeting Owl)

The Meeting Owl is the most expensive webcam on this list by far, but you do get features to match. Most notably, it captures 360-degree video, making it perfect for large meetings around a physical table. (Of course, there aren’t many of those going on right now, but in the months to come, who knows?)

This webcam captures video in 1080p HD and 360-degree audio up to 18 feet (5.5m). It automatically focuses on whoever is speaking to foster active participation in meetings. And you have the option to pair up with other Meeting Owl Pros to support even larger conference rooms and classrooms.

(Image credit: Jabra)

10. Jabra Panacast The best Mac webcam for 180-degree video Specifications Resolution: 4K Frame rate: 30fps Field of view: 180˚ / 54˚(vertical) Size: 102 x 67 x 20 mm Weight: 99g TODAY'S BEST DEALS $505 View at Amazon $695 View at Dell $1,057.99 View at Dell Reasons to buy + 4K + 180 degree video + Auto-zoom to speaker Reasons to avoid - Expensive

For more affordable way to capture immersive video and audio with your webcam, check out the Jabra Panacast.

It offers 180-degree video at 4K resolution, using three 13-megapixel cameras and real-time video stitching. HDR tech adjusts the video intelligent to ambient lighting conditions, and the camera zoom adjusts automatically to include everyone in the conversation.

Compatible with MacOS X 10.9 or later, the Jabra PanaCast can be mounted on walls or for a more flexible installation, a table stand is available for an additional cost. Note that the cable delivered with the camera is USB-A, so you'll need one of the best USB-C hubs to work with a USB-C only device.

