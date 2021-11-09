The best 4K webcam in 2021

The best 4K webcam means that you can stream from your laptop or PC in impressively high picture quality. With most meetings taking place on Zoom and Microsoft Teams these days, that means you'll be presenting yourself in a more impressive light, especially compared with the low-grade webcam that comes with your computer. So as a business expense, it's a no-brainer.

Plus of course, if you're streaming YouTube, Twitch or Facebook Live, the best 4K webcam is an absolute must. As 4K becomes the standard for new phones and laptops, with 8K hot on its heels, audiences are increasingly demanding all their content arrives in Ultra HD. So if you want to keep them, it's high time to upgrade your webcam.

Below, you'll find the best 4K webcams available today, for a range of purposes and a range of budgets. We'll explain what's unique about each one, and give you the information you need to choose between them.

The best 4K webcams in 2021

(Image credit: Logitech)

Let’s be clear. The Logitech Brio Ultra HD Pro is the best 4K webcam for home working today, period. That makes it both the best 4K webcam for Mac and the best 4K webcam for PC, whether you’re using a desktop monitor or a laptop.

The image quality here is very high indeed, with not only the pinpoint sharpness that 4K resolution brings but also highly accurate colours and HDR. Plus an integrated RightLight 3 helps to resolve issues caused by poor lighting conditions.

There’s also integrated infrared-based facial recognition. You can choose between a field of view of 65, 78 or 90 degrees. And you get two omni-directional mics and a 7.2 foot cable as well. So all in all, this 4K webcam is fantastic value for money.

(Image credit: Dell)

2. Dell UltraSharp HDR 4K Webcam The best 4K webcam for picture quality Compatible with: Windows, MacOS (with limited features) | Size: 42 x 90 mm | Weight: 400g | Field of view: 65/78/90 degrees $187.99 View at Dell Prime $199.99 View at Amazon $399.99 View at Dell Superior picture quality AI autoframing No mic Fewer features on Mac

If picture quality is your highest priority, the Dell UltraSharp HDR 4K Webcam should be right up your street. The 4K Sony Starvis CMOS sensor is large, and captures more light than the average webcam, while the inclusion of HDR makes for impressive colour, and clever internal software adjusts well for challenging lighting conditions. There’s even AI-driven auto framing that keeps you at the center of the screen.

Elsewhere, the interface allows you to manually tweak brightness, sharpness, contrast and saturation, digitally zoom and auto focus. And you have the choice of a 65, 78 or 90-degree field of view.

So why isn’t this webcam number one on our list? First, it doesn’t come with a mic. And second, while it’s compatible with Macs, the Dell Peripheral Manager isn’t, so Mac users will miss out on some of its best software features.

(Image credit: Canon)

What’s the best 4K webcam for streaming? Big names such as Joe Sugg, Alfie Deyes and Jo Vlogs all swear by the Canon PowerShot G7 Mark III. Yes, it’s a compact camera rather than a ‘traditional’ webcam, but one that’s specifically optimised for YouTube, Twitch and Facebook Live, and works brilliantly for these purposes.

The 24-100mm equivalent lens gives you a good range to play with, and the 3.5mm mic port makes it easy to attach a mic. The latest firmware includes new automatic movie mode that’s ideal for vlogging, with fine-tuned auto focus and auto exposure. The G7 Mark III also boasts Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, zebra display and video aspect markers, and a level display that's visible in face tracking mode.

(Image credit: Jabra)

Want a full view of a room, such as when you’re streaming a physical meeting of up to eight people? Then the Jabra Panacast is our recommendation. It allows you to capture 4K video in full 180 degrees, via three 13MP cameras and real-time video stitching.

It zooms automatically to include everyone in the conversation, and Vivid HDR automatically adjusts the lighting in dim and dark conditions. And if there are only a few people in the meeting, it will only use the number of cameras necessary rather than all three.

This 4K webcam can be mounted on walls or a table stand (which sold separately). Note, though, that it connects via USB-A, so if that doesn’t work for your setup, you may need to consult our guide to the best USB hubs.

(Image credit: Logitech)

If you want to stream a room with more than eight people – a classroom for example – let us point you towards the Logitech Rally. Its proprietary RightSight technology automatically moves and adjusts the lens to frame meeting participants in rooms of all shapes and sizes.

In terms of image quality, it’s at the top end of Logitech webcams, and optimises light balance to emphasise faces and render natural-looking skin tones, even in dim or backlit conditions. This webcam can be positioned on a table, mounted on a tripod, or secured to a wall with the included hardware.

(Image credit: Poly Studio)

6. Poly Studio P15 Personal Video Bar The best 4K webcam videobar Compatible with: Windows 8.1 or 10; Mac OS 10.10+ | Size: 425 x 65 x 78mm | Weight: 682g | Field of view: 90 degrees diagonal Prime $508.54 View at Amazon $585.99 View at Staples Low-noise picture Advanced audio Auto-framing Takes up space

Here's another good choice for streaming large groups and rooms. This webcam may be bulkier than the average, but it offers the kind of features and capabilities normally only found in more extensive web conferencing setups.

Yes, at 17 inches wide, it’s going to take up a lot of space. But in return, you get a high-performance image sensor offering a consistent, low noise image across the entire field of view. Audio quality, too, is first-rate thanks to a sophisticated multi-microphone array clarity and rich sound from the powerful integrated speaker, which features acoustic suspension with a passive radiator. There’s also automatic camera framing to ensure you’re never out of shot.

At this high price, it’s surely overkill for personal use, but for pro-level Microsoft Teams and Zoom calls, you’ll struggle to find better video or audio quality.

(Image credit: Mokose)

7. Mokose 4K USB Camera The best 4K webcam for broadcast use Compatible with: Windows 7/8/10, macOS, Linux | Size: 160 x 91 x 81mm | Weight: 175g | Field of view: 32-61 degrees Prime $84.95 View at Amazon Prime $95.99 View at Amazon Prime $154.50 View at Amazon Fine control over picture Connect multiple webcams 3m cable No mic

It might sport the looks of a classic camera, but the Mokose 4K USB Camera is very much geared for use with a computer or laptop. Its main target audience is broadcasters, and with so much live TV coming from people’s kitchens and bedrooms during the Pandemic, we’re guessing they’ve sold quite a few lately.

While it offers auto white balance, you’ll generally need to do a lot of manual adjustments to get the perfect picture, so it’s a good choice for someone with experience of ‘proper’ cameras, and who likes a fine degree of control. It comes with a 3m-long USB cable, and you can also connect up multiple webcams to the same computer. Note, though, it doesn’t include a mic.

(Image credit: Depstech)

8. Depstech 4K webcam The best 4K webcam for pure audio Compatible with: Windows XP (SP2,SP3)/Vista /7/8/10 /Mac OS | Size: 16 x 9.1 x 8.1 cm | Weight: 175g | Field of view: 80 degrees Check Amazon Visit Site Dual mics Noise cancelling tech Strong picture quality Unnecessary for quiet homes

Is crystal-clear audio is the most important thing for you? Then check out the Depstech 4K webcam, which comes with noise cancelling dual mics, that will pick up your voice and filter out background noise automatically. Its picture quality is pretty darned good, too, thanks to an 8MP Sony CMOS sensor and intelligent autofocus, making this webcam a great choice for streaming. It comes with a tripod and a flexible clip supporting 360 degrees horizontal adjustment.

