The best 2-in-1 laptops for students and creatives on the move in 2022

The versatility of the best 2-in-1 laptops is unsurpassed. Even with the jaw-dropping performance of Apple's latest M2-powered MacBook (opens in new tab), there's no match to what these hybrid notebooks can offer when it comes to adaptability and usability.

Due to their unique form factor and touchscreen capability, which allows them to take different forms – a traditional laptop, a tablet, a presentation display, and a device for media consumption, these 2-in-1 laptops take on the job of several different devices in a single device. This not only allows users to save a bit of cash and minimize the number of devices they own but also seamlessly switch from work mode to play or relaxation mode whenever they want.

For creative professionals, that also means easing into editing mode with a stylus pen from sending out emails and typing up proposals to clients without ever having to switch devices or interrupting their workflow.

Not all 2-in-1 laptops work the same way, however. Apart from the differences in size and specs, the hybrid functionality differs from one device to another. Many 2-in-1s rely on their hinges to go from laptop mode to tablet mode while some come with a detachable keyboard and trackpad that allows them to feel much more like a traditional tablet. A handful, like the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio, boast an easel-inspired design, which might be more conducive to design work.

Besides the design, it’s also important to consider the availability of ports and card slots, screen resolution and color support, and naturally, the innards. Bear in mind that most 2-in-1 laptops need to stay as thin as possible, sacrificing space that could have been used to put in a discrete graphics card, let alone a powerful one. So, if you’re looking to use your laptop to stitch together 10-minute 4K videos or edit 50 or more high-resolution images at once daily, save yourself a lot of time and hair-pulling frustration and get a laptop with heftier internals instead.

Otherwise, the best 2-in-1 laptops offer more than enough power and versatility for all your computing needs. Here are our top picks.

The best 2-in-1 laptops in 2022

1: Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Best 2-in-1 laptop for portability and performance Specifications CPU: Intel Core i5-1135G7 - Intel Core i7-1165G7 GPU: Intel Iris Xe Memory: 8GB - 16GB Storage: 256GB - 512GB Display: 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920x1200) touch display Size: 297 x 207 x 14.35mm Weight: 2.9lb (1.32kg) Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Sleek chassis ideal for tablet mode + A lot of power for a small laptop + Beautiful design you’d want to show off Reasons to avoid - Not for consumers on a tight budget - Not a lot of ports

It’s hard to fault the sleek and stunning Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, even if it is a tad expensive. This thin and lightweight notebook has inherited everything great about the XPS line, including that premium woven design and a whole lot of power for something that’s not much bigger than a tablet, while also offering something the others could not – that seamless hybrid design. And, it’s just as much a joy to use in tablet or tent form as it is in laptop form. We only wish Dell would upgrade its webcam to a 1080p one and add a couple more Thunderbolt or USB-C ports. Still, if you’re looking for the best 2-in-1 laptop out there, this here’s a clear winner.

2: HP Elite Dragonfly G2 Best premium 2-in-1 laptop for power users Specifications CPU: Intel Core i3-1115G4 - Intel Core i7-1185G7 GPU: Intel Iris UHD - Intel Iris Xe Memory: 8GB - 32GB Storage: 128GB - 2TB Display: 13.3" (1920x1080) touch - 13.3-inch UHD (3840x2160) touch display Size: 304 x 198 x 16mm Weight: 2.18 lb (0.98kg) Today's Best Deals View at mwave (opens in new tab) View at Landmark Computers (opens in new tab) View at MyDeal (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Smart yet sleek and stylish design + Stunning screen and comfortable keyboard + Battery life to last a whole workday Reasons to avoid - Premium price makes it a pricey investment - Only two Thunderbolt 4 ports

Whether you need one for business or your creative projects, you might want to pick up an HP Elite Dragonfly G2. By paying just as much attention to its security and privacy features as it does to its design and power, HP has created an excellent tool for pros – one that is much more travel-friendly and versatile than other business laptops. There are a few other nice surprises in this hybrid notebook as well, like a gorgeous touchscreen and a battery life that lasts all day. You hardly see those on big and bulky business laptops. Of course, for all that, you’ll be expected to pay a premium, and it's a rather hefty one.

3: Acer Spin 5 Best in value 2-in-1 laptop for students Specifications CPU: Intel Core i5-1035G4 - Intel Core i7-1165G7 GPU: Intel Iris Xe - Intel Iris Plus Memory: 8GB - 16GB Storage: 256GB - 512GB Display: 13.3-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) touch - 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) touch display Size: (L x W x H) 300 x 236 x 15mm Weight: 2.65 lb (1.20kg) Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Stylus already included, adding more value + Long battery life of up to 12 hours Reasons to avoid - 3:2 HD IPS display is a double-edged sword

Acer’s Spin line feels like the underdogs in the laptop market because it does seem like they don’t get as much credit as the Dell and HP flagships. But, do not underestimate these 2-in-1 laptops as they do offer the best value in the business. Not that the Acer Spin 5 is any cheaper than its direct rivals, but has a feature-rich stylus pen already included, giving its tablet, tent, and presentation modes a bit more functionality, and a 3:2 HD IPS display that makes it ideal for note-taking when in tablet form. Plus, it’s got a great battery life and a surprising selection of ports for a 13-inch, including an HDMI 2.0 port.

4: Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio Most versatile 2-in-1 laptop Specifications CPU: Intel Core i5-11300H - Intel Core i7-11370H GPU: Intel Iris Xe - Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Memory: 16GB - 32GB Storage: 256GB - 2TB Display: 14.4-inch PixelSense 2400 x 1600 Touch Display Size: 323.28 x 228.32 x 18.94 mm Weight: 3.83 lb (1.74 kg) - 4 lb (1.82kb) Today's Best Deals View at Microsoft AU (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at mwave (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Stunning QHD display with a fast refresh rate + Easel-like design is the biggest selling point + Excellent keyboard and trackpad Reasons to avoid - Not enough power or ports for the price - Heavier than the competition

Microsoft’s Surface laptops have always sat at a much higher price point than their rivals considering they offer just a bit less power. But, with the aptly named Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio, you’re also getting a much more unique and versatile form factor – not to mention, the option to have a discrete graphics card inside. Especially if you’re a graphic designer or an illustrator, you will without a doubt make the most of that easel-like display that offers a more seamless creative workflow. And, upgrading to an RTX 3050 Ti configuration means you’re getting a much more powerful graphics card for photo and video editing. Just bear in mind that you’ll be paying a hefty sum, and without a stylus pen included.

5: HP Spectre x360 (2021) Best in design 2-in-1 laptop Specifications CPU: Intel Core i5 -1135G7 - Intel Core i7-1165G7 GPU: Intel Iris Xe Memory: 8GB - 16GB Storage: 256GB - 1TB SSD Display: 13.3-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) touch - UHD+ (3840 x 2160) touch display Size: 306 x 194.5 x 16.9mm Weight: 2.8 lbs (1.3kg) Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Gem-cut design is an absolute stunner + Battery life that will outlast your workday + Great performance for productivity and light creative workloads Reasons to avoid - Fans get noisy when tackling demanding tasks

The HP Spectre x360 line has, sadly, gotten more expensive over the last couple of years, but we could hardly blame HP. It makes sense for a premium laptop to have a premium price tag, and frankly, we’re surprised that HP didn’t raise the prices on these earlier. This 13-inch hybrid laptop deserves every penny you pay for it, considering the attention to detail that’s been put into its gem-cut design that you’ll want to show off to everyone. Of course, there’s just as much substance as there is style. There’s a lot of power here, enough to see you through your less demanding photo editing needs, and more than enough battery life to last you through a whole workday.

6: Lenovo Yoga 9i Best 2-in-1 laptop for 14-inch fans Specifications CPU: Intel Core i5-1135G7 - Intel Core i7-1185G7 GPU: Intel Iris Xe Memory: 8GB - 16GB Storage: 256GB - 1TB Display: 14.0-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) touch - UHD (3840 x 2160) touch display Size: 319.4 x 216.4 x 14.6-15.7mm Weight: 3.02lb (1.37 kg) Today's Best Deals View at eBay (opens in new tab) View at Lenovo AU (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Smart, stylish design with a garaged stylus + Battery life will blow you away + 14-inch is the new Goldilocks of portables Reasons to avoid - Heavier than many of its rivals - You’re paying a lot its breathtaking performance

A 13-inch screen just not big enough for you? A 14-inch one might be the ticket, and for that, there’s the Lenovo Yoga 9i whose features – apart from a stunning 14-inch screen with up to 500 nits of brightness – include up to a whopping 15 hours of battery life, a garaged stylus pen you won’t have to pay extra for, and a pivoting soundbar so that the sound quality is consistent no matter the mode the laptop is in. There are a couple of reasons why this hasn’t scaled higher on this list – namely that you are sacrificing portability and a more traditional laptop screen ratio for that bigger display. However, there’s already a lot to love here that those flaws aren’t deal-breakers.

How we test laptops

When reviewing a laptop, we assess its internal hardware features, build quality, ergonomics, performance in a variety of usage scenarios, value for money, and its overall suitability for its target buyer. Although we'll evaluate a laptop with a typical user in mind, we will also pay particular attention to the perspective of photo and video enthusiasts, with special focus given to screen quality and color space coverage. Where possible, a monitor calibrator will be used to measure a laptop's display performance to assess whether it matches a manufacturer's claims, and software benchmarks like GeekBench are used to measure a laptop's processor and graphics card capabilities.

