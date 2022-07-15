Best Polaroid Now deals in July 2022: best prices and stock updates

Find the best Polaroid Now deals on this retro-grade instant camera
(Image credit: Polaroid)
If you're looking for the best Polaroid Now deals, you've come to the right place. Since its release this nostalgic camera brings back the love and enjoyment of instant film photography.
A simple and fun camera with a true point-and-shoot ethos, the Polaroid Now is a modern and up-to-date take on a traditional instant film camera with a variety of colors. Intuitive handling pairs with a unique dual lens system for autofocus operation that shifts between a dedicated close-up lens, for working with subjects as close as 1.8' away, and a distance lens for working with subjects from 2' to infinity.
Polaroid wows with Polaroid Now – an instant camera worthy of its legacy
Film type: i-Type and 600 Instant Film | Focal lengh: 106mm fixed lens | Viewfinder: Extended optical viewfinder | Focus: 2' to infinity | Size: 150 x 110 x 95 mm | Weight (body only): 0.97lb / 440g
Improved flash
Superior image quality
Longer battery life
Expensive film
Inconsistent outdoors
OneStep+ has more features
The camera features a built-in lithium-ion battery, making it compatible with the battery-less i-Type instant film for producing 3.1 x 3.1" prints; however, it is also compatible with 600-type film if needed. The camera's design incorporates a bright optical viewfinder, built-in flash, a self-timer, and double exposure functions, and it has a familiar form factor reminiscent of Polaroid cameras from the 1970s.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.