Best Polaroid Now deals in July 2022: best prices and stock updates

If you're looking for the best Polaroid Now deals, you've come to the right place. Since its release this nostalgic camera brings back the love and enjoyment of instant film photography.

A simple and fun camera with a true point-and-shoot ethos, the Polaroid Now is a modern and up-to-date take on a traditional instant film camera with a variety of colors. Intuitive handling pairs with a unique dual lens system for autofocus operation that shifts between a dedicated close-up lens, for working with subjects as close as 1.8' away, and a distance lens for working with subjects from 2' to infinity.

The camera features a built-in lithium-ion battery, making it compatible with the battery-less i-Type instant film for producing 3.1 x 3.1" prints; however, it is also compatible with 600-type film if needed. The camera's design incorporates a bright optical viewfinder, built-in flash, a self-timer, and double exposure functions, and it has a familiar form factor reminiscent of Polaroid cameras from the 1970s.

