Sony's custom gridline feature just made school photos a whole lot easier (for the photographer, at least!)

Sony has just unveiled a game-changing feature set to transform the landscape of photography. The tech giant is set to release a custom gridline license starting with the Sony A7 IV in March 2024, with plans to extend the innovation to more camera bodies in the future.

Users of one of the best Sony cameras will be able to import up to four personalized gridlines giving photographers more creative control and precision. These gridlines can be seamlessly displayed on both the electronic viewfinder (EVF) and the rear LCD monitor during shooting and will help deliver a new level of consistency and professionalism in image capture.

This innovative new feature will benefit a wide range of professionals but it will be especially useful for “volume photographers” who work shooting school portraits, graduations, onboard cruise ships, or at shopping malls. These photographers routinely capture similarly composed images and this will enable them to do so without the need for a reference image. It’s quick and easy to import gridlines, they can be replaced when needed and even colorized to make them easier to see.

Sony gridline feature ensures that school portrait can all be consistently framed (Image credit: Sony)

Nic Davison, director of photography at Strawbridge Studios says, “With a focus to improve both the consistency and quality of school photography, this advancement is a great foundation for a platform geared for volume photographers across the globe. Sony’s commitment to continually innovate along with their unparalleled support aligns perfectly with Strawbridge Studio’s, Inc. mission to provide the best picture day experience for schools across the country,”

Sony has shown unprecedented commitment and support to the industry and this useful new feature could revolutionize the volume photography industry - especially if other camera brands such as Canon and Nikon start rolling out similar features. John Rak, a member of the School Photographers Association of California (SPAC), praised Sony for providing practical solutions.

The flexibility of the custom gridlines allows users to not only create unique compositions but also use them as partially filled transparency masks. Beyond school and sports photography, Sony envisions applications in various industries, including theme parks, nature photography, ID photography, dentistry, and CG photography.

This first-of-its-kind license will be available for $149 (roughly £117/AU$224) through the Upgrade and License Management Suite at Sony's official website in Spring 2024. Sony hopes that this innovative custom gridline feature will not only improve the work efficiency of photographers but also ignite a new wave of creativity across diverse industries. Prepare to witness photography like never before.

