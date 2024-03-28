Latest Sony firmware update adds authentication tools and new features

By Rod Lawton
published

The Sony A1, A7S III, A7 IV and A9 III get support for Sony’s Camera Authenticity Solution, plus feature updates too

Sony A1
The Sony A1 is one of four major Alpha cameras to get a firmware update. (Image credit: Sony)

Sony is pressing on hard with its Camera Authenticity Solution, which is designed to combat the rising tide of fake imagery and allow news agencies to check the authenticity of images. The latest round of firmware updates brings these authenticity tools to four key Alpha cameras.

It’s early days yet, but the aim of Sony's Camera Authenticity Solution is to use a three-tier approach to embed image authenticity credentials at the point of capture, track any editing carried out and check images against an Image Validation site.


Rod Lawton
Contributor

Rod is an independent photography journalist and editor, and a long-standing Digital Camera World contributor, having previously worked as DCW's Group Reviews editor. Before that he has been technique editor on N-Photo, Head of Testing for the photography division and Camera Channel editor on TechRadar, as well as contributing to many other publications. He has been writing about photography technique, photo editing and digital cameras since they first appeared, and before that began his career writing about film photography. He has used and reviewed practically every interchangeable lens camera launched in the past 20 years, from entry-level DSLRs to medium format cameras, together with lenses, tripods, gimbals, light meters, camera bags and more. Rod has his own camera gear blog at fotovolo.com but also writes about photo-editing applications and techniques at lifeafterphotoshop.com



