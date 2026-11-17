Looking for a great deal on a photo magazine that arrives through your door every month - then this new subscription deal is the perfect solution to kickstarting your photography. Published every four weeks, Digital Camera magazine is a great gift for you - or for someone else this season. And with Black Friday pricing now live, there is a great deal, getting you a full year worth of magazines (13 issues in total) for just £34.99 including postage.

Alternatively, you can choose to pay £17.99 every six months - or make bigger savings by paying £69.99 every two years.

Digital Camera is the definitive guide to digital photography. Every issue comes packed with expert advice, in-depth tutorials, free tips cards, and inspirational images. Digital Camera has the sole aim of helping you become a better photographer. 13 issues for £77.87 £34.99

Getting a photography magazine is a great way to help improve your picture-taking knowledge and to keep up with the latest kit and trends.

We'll send the magazine direct to your door as soon as it is printed - and we'll give you free access to the digital edition too, so you can read your magazine (and our archive of over 200 past issues) on your phone, tablet or computer.

With Digital Camera magazine being published 13 issues per year, a magazine subscription really is the gift that keeps on giving – whether for yourself, partner, friend, or a family member.

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