Lomography has just announced the Lomo 72 – a new half-frame film camera that doubles the number of photographs you can take with a roll of film.

How does it do this? Well, the clue is in the name: half frame. The Lomo 72 only exposes half a frame of 35mm film – thus, a standard 36-shot roll will yield 72 frames, with half the "resolution".

As such, it's a bit like a shooting with a cropped sensor – just analog. But obviously the reduced image area means the same thing for film as it does for digital, limiting the amount of detail that can be recorded and extracted.

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To ensure that you're getting great quality, even from a smaller negative, the Lomo 72 boasts a multi-coated glass lens (with a simple two-element, two-group formula) featuring a 27mm focal length and a fixed f/10 aperture. This separates the Lomo 72 from Lomography's other half-frame cameras, which boast "plastic fantastic" lenses.

(Image credit: Lomography)

(Image credit: Lomography)

The 72 also packs a built-in flash (1m at ISO100, 2m at ISO400) along with zone-focusing system into its compact, retro, metal-plated body. The fact that it includes a standard 1/4-inch tripod mount is also noteworthy, as is the fact that it comes with a cable release thread – both of which enable you to get a bit serious with your exposures and take advantage of the bulb mode.

Adding another creative dimension is the promise of unlimited multiple exposures, which I'd be intrigued to see people pull off!

Again, this isn't Lomography's first half-frame camera. It already sells the Holga-inspired Lomourette (with a giant retro flashgun) in a variety of flavors, along with Simple Use Reloadable half-framers (which bear a similar design and layout, but with low-fi plastic construction) pre-loaded with different film stocks.

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The new Lomo 72 camera is available now, priced $79 (approximately £59 / AU$116) direct from Lomography, with shipping promised to be in time for Christmas.

(Image credit: Lomography)

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