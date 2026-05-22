Get 15 bonus gifts with the June 2026 issue of Digital Camera magazine

The June 2026 issue of Digital Camera is on sale now

The world’s leading digital photography magazine, Digital Camera launched in 2002 and has been helping photographers of all skill levels to improve their images ever since.

Every issue is packed with technique tips, tutorials, inspiring images and expert buying advice, plus the latest news and equipment reviews, as well as a selection of bonus gifts (see below).

You don’t need to go on an exotic safari to take superb shots of animals – great wildlife photography can start at home.

That's the theme of this month's cover feature. Join pro photographer Dan Mold in his back yard, as he shares his tips for shooting better bird photos.

You don't need expensive kit, as Dan covers getting the most from an affordable setup, including building a makeshift garden hide to overlook birds flying in to feed.

He also takes you through techniques for capturing birds in flight, birds landing on water and why the featured species one encounters in built-up areas shouldn't be overlooked.

Don’t forget that you can subscribe to Digital Camera magazine and get the magazine delivered to your door every month. Choose between a print or digital subscription, or a bundle of the two.

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All print subscribers to Digital Camera magazine can now access digital back issues dating from 2009 (when using iOS) or 2012 (when using the Pocketmags Magazine Newsstand app or the Pocketmags website).

Starting on page 39, our Photo Skills projects section will help you become a better photographer.

June's creative suggestions include photographing retired military aircraft in aviation museums, capturing coastal waterfalls, and harnessing reflections in canals to create cityscapes with a difference.

Plus, learn how to make a custom diffuser from a pair of panty hose for adding an out-of-focus vignette effect, and solve the conundrum of what a model should do with their hands when sitting – or standing – for a portrait.

We also catch up with British landscape photographer Lee Howdle, who discusses his new photo zine celebrating the beauty of England's Peak District National Park.

Other highlights in June's Digital Camera

The FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off on June 11 in the USA, Canada, and Mexico… and we're warming up for this festival of soccer with some action from Scotland's top flight.

June's Digital Camera Apprentice sees reader Chantelle Cook get a masterclass in shooting the beautiful game from Motherwell FC's club photographer Raymond Davies.

Can Chantelle ace it and net some pictures worthy of being used on the sports pages? Turn to page 8 to see how she gets on.

Pleasure piers became a fixture on seasides in Victorian times, and traditional-looking examples tend to make great photographic subjects.

Pro photographer and imaging writer Will Cheung has shot a fair few piers over the years, so who better to dispense a wide range of tips and insights for capturing these super structures in a creative way? Camera Clinic starts from page 80.

Hotshots showcases the Professional Competition winners from the Sony World Photography Awards 2026.

Now in its 19th year, a SWPA trophy is what every pro wants to win. See the images that most wowed the judging panel, from page 74.

(Image credit: Future)

NASA's recent Artemis II moon mission captivated the world, capturing new perspectives of our nearest neighbor in the solar system.

We celebrate this awesome achievement for humankind with a special showcase of images taken on the mission – view our selection of Moonshots from page 90.

Fresh from their Sony World Photography Awards triumphs, we speak to three winners in the Professional Competition 2026, and the recipient of first place in the Open Competition, which is awarded for single images. This month's interview special starts from page 120.

Digital Darkroom editing tutorials for June cover some fresh techniques for Photoshop, Lightroom, and DxO PhotoLab 9.

Using Adobe Lightroom Classic, Fundamentals (pictured, above) reveals the steps required to create borders for photos to be displayed on social media.

(Image credit: Future)

Get the Look (above) shows how to harness the power of AI in Adobe Photoshop for making speedy selections ahead of adding targeted effects to the subject or the background.

Also in Digital Darkroom this month, learn how to give a pristine portrait the look of a poorly scanned photocopy by applying filter effects in Photoshop… and we start a new four-part series exploring DxO's flagship image editor, PhotoLab 9.

Accompanying this tutorial series, Digital Camera World readers can get 15% off all DxO software until December 31, 2026. Find out more on page 109.

June's camera and lens reviews start with the Ricoh GR IV HDF, the third of three new additions to the storied GR series of compact cameras.

This model's headline feature is a built-in highlight diffusion filter (HDF) that can be turned on and off – useful for creating a film-like look, spreading light out into softer 'blooms', and softening sharpness.

(Image credit: Future)

Also on test is the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra camera phone, the brand's latest top-of-the-range handset.

Features rolled out in this model include Privacy Display and new support for AirDrop, but will the Galaxy S26 Ultra's camera help it shine against rivals made by Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi? Find out from page 114.

The other reviews this month are the Nikkor Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S II, the sequel to a highly rated ‘trinity’ zoom, and Excire Search 2026, an AI-powered image searching plugin for Lightroom Classic.

The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts

Issue 308 of Digital Camera magazine is on sale now – you can also enjoy it on your smartphone or tablet (Image credit: Future)

June's bonus gifts include nine photo tips cards, 31 minutes of video tutorials and 18 software extras for Lightroom and Photoshop.

Here's the full list of the bonus gifts bundled with issue 308 of Digital Camera:

Nine new photo tips cards covering wildlife, landscapes, macro – and more!

31 minutes of video tutorials for Lightroom, Photoshop and more

18 bonus software extras (Photoshop Actions and photo borders)

250-plus-page Camera Buyer’s Guide e-book full of buying advice

Every issue of Digital Camera magazine is packed with tips, techniques, pro advice, reviews, news and inspiration.

Don’t forget that you can subscribe to Digital Camera magazine and get the magazine delivered to your door every month. Choose between a print or digital subscription, or a bundle of the two.

All subscribers to Digital Camera magazine can now access digital back issues dating from 2009 (when using iOS) or 2012 (when using the Pocketmags Magazine Newsstand app or the Pocketmags website).

You can buy limited back issues of Digital Camera magazine in print at our Magazines Direct secure store.

Alternatively, there is a range of different digital options available, including:

• Apple app (for iPad or iPhone)

• Zinio app (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• PocketMags (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• Readly (digital magazine subscription service)