The best Sony Black Friday deals: Early savings on Sony cameras and lenses in the US and UK
Discover the best early Sony Black Friday deals across the US and UK, with fantastic savings ahead of November 27
The best Black Friday camera deals might still be a couple of weeks away, but that hasn't stopped some of the biggest retailers in the US and UK from getting a head start on the year's biggest shopping event.
With November 27 officially marking Black Friday 2026, we're already starting to see some fantastic early Sony deals appearing online, making this a particularly tempting time for photographers and videographers looking to upgrade their gear or invest in something new.
Retailers including Amazon, B&H Photo, Adorama, and Best Buy in the US, alongside Amazon UK, Wex Photo Video, and Park Cameras in the UK, are beginning to tempt shoppers with discounts on Sony Alpha mirrorless cameras, E-mount lenses, compact cameras, and accessories. Of course, I suspect some of the very best Sony discounts are still being held back for the days leading up to Black Friday itself.
After all, Sony's hugely popular mirrorless cameras, including the Alpha A7 IV, A7R V, and A7C II, are bound to attract plenty of attention from photographers looking to upgrade their equipment. And let's not forget Sony's impressive range of APS-C cameras, such as the A6700, alongside its popular ZV-series cameras designed for content creators and vloggers. With retailers on both sides of the Atlantic competing for your money, there's every chance we'll see even bigger savings as November 27 approaches. However, that doesn't mean you should overlook the early offers, particularly if you've had your eye on a specific Sony Alpha camera or E-mount lens for some time.
That's why we've put together this dedicated Sony Black Friday deals hub, bringing you the very best discounts we can find across both the US and UK. Whether you're looking to invest in your first Sony mirrorless camera, upgrade to a more advanced full-frame Alpha body, or add another E-mount lens to your camera bag, we'll be keeping a close eye on prices and highlighting the deals we genuinely believe are worth your money.
Sony has built an impressive reputation for producing some of the most capable cameras on the market, and Black Friday could be the perfect opportunity to pick one up for considerably less. So, if you're hoping to save on Sony camera gear this Black Friday, these are the offers you should be looking at right now.
- Made on November 13: All deals have been price-checked to make sure you are getting the best savings across the internet.
Top retailers
🇺🇸 US retailers:
Today's top Amazon deal - Great savings across loads of brands
Best lens deals - Save up to $200 off
Video camera gear deals - up to 15% savings
Adorama: Save up to $800 on select cameras in holiday sale
B&H Photo Video: Deals up to $800 off in Holiday sale
Canon USA: Buy direct to save up to $300
🇬🇧 UK retailers:
Amazon: Big savings on camera, lenses, memory cards and more
Jessops: Save up to £890 off Sony cameras
Clifton Cameras: Full range of camera cashback deals
Park Cameras: Amazing Cashback savings on cameras & lenses
Wex Photo Video: Great deals on Canon, Rotolight, Elinchrom & more
Best Sony deals in the US
The Sony A7C II packs full-frame image quality, powerful autofocus, and impressive video features into a compact, travel-friendly body, making it a great choice for photographers who want big performance without carrying a bulky camera.
Read moreRead less▼
The Sony FX3A is a compact, full-frame cinema camera designed for professional filmmakers and content creators, offering stunning 4K video, exceptional low-light performance, impressive autofocus, and a lightweight design that's perfect for handheld shooting and cinematic productions.
Read moreRead less▼
The Sony A1 II is a flagship full-frame mirrorless camera that combines an incredible 50.1MP stacked sensor, lightning-fast 30fps continuous shooting, advanced AI-powered autofocus, and stunning 8K video recording, making it an exceptional choice for professional sports, wildlife, and commercial photographers who demand outstanding image quality, speed, and performance without compromise.
Read moreRead less▼
The Samyang 35–150mm f/2–2.8 AF for Sony E packs remarkable versatility and speed into one lens, delivering crisp, bright results from wide to telephoto for both stills and video.
Read moreRead less▼
Best Sony camera deals in UK
The Sony FX3 is a compact, full-frame cinema camera designed for professional filmmakers and content creators, offering stunning 4K video, exceptional low-light performance, impressive autofocus, and a lightweight design that's perfect for handheld shooting and cinematic productions.
Read moreRead less▼
The Sony A7 V is a seriously impressive full-frame mirrorless camera, combining a new 33MP partially stacked sensor, lightning-fast AI-powered autofocus, blackout-free 30fps continuous shooting, and stunning 4K video at up to 120fps, making it a fantastic all-rounder for photographers and videographers who demand exceptional image quality, speed, and versatility.
Read moreRead less▼
The Sony A7 III is a hugely popular full-frame mirrorless camera that still offers exceptional value, combining a 24.2MP sensor, impressive low-light performance, fast autofocus, and 4K video recording, making it a fantastic all-rounder for photographers and videographers looking for professional image quality without breaking the bank.
Read moreRead less▼
The Sony A7R VI is a powerhouse full-frame mirrorless camera, boasting an incredible 66.8MP stacked sensor, lightning-fast 30fps continuous shooting, advanced AI-powered autofocus, and stunning 8K video, making it an exceptional choice for professional photographers who demand outstanding detail, speed, and image quality.
Read moreRead less▼
The Sony FX30 with XLR Handle is a compact yet powerful cinema camera, combining a 26MP APS-C sensor, stunning 4K video at up to 120fps, advanced autofocus, and professional audio recording through its detachable XLR handle, making it a fantastic choice for filmmakers, videographers, and content creators looking to achieve cinematic results without breaking the bank.
Read moreRead less▼
The Sony A1 II is a flagship full-frame mirrorless camera that combines an incredible 50.1MP stacked sensor, lightning-fast 30fps continuous shooting, advanced AI-powered autofocus, and stunning 8K video recording, making it an exceptional choice for professional sports, wildlife, and commercial photographers who demand outstanding image quality, speed, and performance without compromise.
Read moreRead less▼
The Sony A7C II is a compact yet powerful full-frame mirrorless camera that combines an impressive 33MP sensor, advanced AI-powered autofocus, outstanding low-light performance, and stunning 4K video recording, making it a fantastic choice for travel, street, and everyday photography, particularly for those who want professional image quality without the bulk of a traditional full-frame camera.
Read moreRead less▼
The Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II is a premium, professional-grade standard zoom lens that delivers outstanding sharpness, beautiful background blur, and lightning-fast autofocus, making it a fantastic all-rounder for everything from portraits and weddings to landscapes and everyday photography.
Read moreRead less▼
The Sony FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM II is a premium ultra-wide-angle zoom lens that delivers exceptional sharpness, beautiful image quality, and lightning-fast autofocus, making it a fantastic choice for landscape, architecture, travel, and astrophotography, while its lightweight design and constant f/2.8 aperture make it equally impressive for professional video work.
Read moreRead less▼
The Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS II is a professional telephoto zoom lens that delivers exceptional sharpness, beautiful background blur, and lightning-fast autofocus, making it a fantastic choice for sports, wildlife, weddings, and portrait photography, while its constant f/2.8 aperture, built-in optical stabilization, and lightweight design make it a remarkably versatile lens.
Read moreRead less▼
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.