The best Sony Black Friday deals: Early savings on Sony cameras and lenses in the US and UK

The best Black Friday camera deals might still be a couple of weeks away, but that hasn't stopped some of the biggest retailers in the US and UK from getting a head start on the year's biggest shopping event.

With November 27 officially marking Black Friday 2026, we're already starting to see some fantastic early Sony deals appearing online, making this a particularly tempting time for photographers and videographers looking to upgrade their gear or invest in something new.

Retailers including Amazon, B&H Photo, Adorama, and Best Buy in the US, alongside Amazon UK, Wex Photo Video, and Park Cameras in the UK, are beginning to tempt shoppers with discounts on Sony Alpha mirrorless cameras, E-mount lenses, compact cameras, and accessories. Of course, I suspect some of the very best Sony discounts are still being held back for the days leading up to Black Friday itself.

After all, Sony's hugely popular mirrorless cameras, including the Alpha A7 IV, A7R V, and A7C II, are bound to attract plenty of attention from photographers looking to upgrade their equipment. And let's not forget Sony's impressive range of APS-C cameras, such as the A6700, alongside its popular ZV-series cameras designed for content creators and vloggers. With retailers on both sides of the Atlantic competing for your money, there's every chance we'll see even bigger savings as November 27 approaches. However, that doesn't mean you should overlook the early offers, particularly if you've had your eye on a specific Sony Alpha camera or E-mount lens for some time.

That's why we've put together this dedicated Sony Black Friday deals hub, bringing you the very best discounts we can find across both the US and UK. Whether you're looking to invest in your first Sony mirrorless camera, upgrade to a more advanced full-frame Alpha body, or add another E-mount lens to your camera bag, we'll be keeping a close eye on prices and highlighting the deals we genuinely believe are worth your money.

Sony has built an impressive reputation for producing some of the most capable cameras on the market, and Black Friday could be the perfect opportunity to pick one up for considerably less. So, if you're hoping to save on Sony camera gear this Black Friday, these are the offers you should be looking at right now.

Made on November 13: All deals have been price-checked to make sure you are getting the best savings across the internet.

Top retailers

🇺🇸 US retailers:

Today's top Amazon deal - Great savings across loads of brands

Best lens deals - Save up to $200 off

Video camera gear deals - up to 15% savings

Adorama: Save up to $800 on select cameras in holiday sale

B&H Photo Video: Deals up to $800 off in Holiday sale

Canon USA: Buy direct to save up to $300



🇬🇧 UK retailers:

Amazon: Big savings on camera, lenses, memory cards and more

Jessops: Save up to £890 off Sony cameras

Clifton Cameras: Full range of camera cashback deals

Park Cameras: Amazing Cashback savings on cameras & lenses

Wex Photo Video: Great deals on Canon, Rotolight, Elinchrom & more

Best Sony deals in the US

Save $401.99 Sony A7C II: was $2,499.99 now $2,098 at Amazon The Sony A7C II packs full-frame image quality, powerful autofocus, and impressive video features into a compact, travel-friendly body, making it a great choice for photographers who want big performance without carrying a bulky camera. Read more Read less ▼

Save $300 Sony FX3A: was $4,298 now $3,998 at BHPhoto The Sony FX3A is a compact, full-frame cinema camera designed for professional filmmakers and content creators, offering stunning 4K video, exceptional low-light performance, impressive autofocus, and a lightweight design that's perfect for handheld shooting and cinematic productions. Read more Read less ▼

Save $200 Sony A1 II : was $6,998 now $6,798 at BHPhoto The Sony A1 II is a flagship full-frame mirrorless camera that combines an incredible 50.1MP stacked sensor, lightning-fast 30fps continuous shooting, advanced AI-powered autofocus, and stunning 8K video recording, making it an exceptional choice for professional sports, wildlife, and commercial photographers who demand outstanding image quality, speed, and performance without compromise. Read more Read less ▼

Best Sony camera deals in UK

Save £400 Sony FX3: was £3,399 now £2,999 at sony.co.uk The Sony FX3 is a compact, full-frame cinema camera designed for professional filmmakers and content creators, offering stunning 4K video, exceptional low-light performance, impressive autofocus, and a lightweight design that's perfect for handheld shooting and cinematic productions. Read more Read less ▼

Save £400 Sony A7 V: was £2,799 now £2,399 at Jessops The Sony A7 V is a seriously impressive full-frame mirrorless camera, combining a new 33MP partially stacked sensor, lightning-fast AI-powered autofocus, blackout-free 30fps continuous shooting, and stunning 4K video at up to 120fps, making it a fantastic all-rounder for photographers and videographers who demand exceptional image quality, speed, and versatility. Read more Read less ▼

Save £500 Sony A7 III: was £1,499 now £999 at sony.co.uk The Sony A7 III is a hugely popular full-frame mirrorless camera that still offers exceptional value, combining a 24.2MP sensor, impressive low-light performance, fast autofocus, and 4K video recording, making it a fantastic all-rounder for photographers and videographers looking for professional image quality without breaking the bank. Read more Read less ▼

Save £400 Sony A7R VI: was £4,399 now £3,999 at sony.co.uk The Sony A7R VI is a powerhouse full-frame mirrorless camera, boasting an incredible 66.8MP stacked sensor, lightning-fast 30fps continuous shooting, advanced AI-powered autofocus, and stunning 8K video, making it an exceptional choice for professional photographers who demand outstanding detail, speed, and image quality. Read more Read less ▼

Save £100 Sony FX30 with XLR Handle: was £2,099 now £1,999 at Jessops The Sony FX30 with XLR Handle is a compact yet powerful cinema camera, combining a 26MP APS-C sensor, stunning 4K video at up to 120fps, advanced autofocus, and professional audio recording through its detachable XLR handle, making it a fantastic choice for filmmakers, videographers, and content creators looking to achieve cinematic results without breaking the bank. Read more Read less ▼

Save £600 Sony A1 II : was £6,299 now £5,699 at Wex Photo Video The Sony A1 II is a flagship full-frame mirrorless camera that combines an incredible 50.1MP stacked sensor, lightning-fast 30fps continuous shooting, advanced AI-powered autofocus, and stunning 8K video recording, making it an exceptional choice for professional sports, wildlife, and commercial photographers who demand outstanding image quality, speed, and performance without compromise. Read more Read less ▼

Save £200 Sony A7C II: was £1,999 now £1,799 at Wex Photo Video The Sony A7C II is a compact yet powerful full-frame mirrorless camera that combines an impressive 33MP sensor, advanced AI-powered autofocus, outstanding low-light performance, and stunning 4K video recording, making it a fantastic choice for travel, street, and everyday photography, particularly for those who want professional image quality without the bulk of a traditional full-frame camera. Read more Read less ▼

Save £200 Sony FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM II: was £2,299 now £2,099 at sony.co.uk The Sony FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM II is a premium ultra-wide-angle zoom lens that delivers exceptional sharpness, beautiful image quality, and lightning-fast autofocus, making it a fantastic choice for landscape, architecture, travel, and astrophotography, while its lightweight design and constant f/2.8 aperture make it equally impressive for professional video work. Read more Read less ▼