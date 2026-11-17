A stunning sunrise photograph captures Mallorca's landscape blanketed in thick fog as the first rays of sunshines arrive at the cliffs, winning the top prize at the Weather Photographer of the Year 2026 competition

Landscapes and seascapes can be magical – especially in the morning hours, when the right conditions come together to create something truly beautiful. When photographer Francisco Bailón Rodríguez visited the Albercutz Watchtower in Mallorca, Spain, exactly this happened.

Rodríguez captured the image, Mares de Niebla (Seas of Mist), which was named the Main Category winner at the prestigious RMetS Weather Photographer of the Year 2026 competition.

The award-winning photograph masterfully showcases Mallorca's landscape, wrapped in fog that spills over the cliffs towards the sea. The fog almost looks like a blanket, with the first rays of sunshine arriving to wake up the landscape below.

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"It was sunrise and we had experienced several days of anticyclonic weather and nights with high humidity," recalls Rodriguez.

Why Mares de Niebla (Seas of Mist) stood out

RMetS Weather Photographer of the Year explains that the combination of high humidity, light winds and several clear nights helped create the dramatic fog seen in Rodriguez's photograph.

"Under persistent high pressure, air slowly sinks and warms as it descends, often creating a temperature inversion. This is when warmer air sits above cooler air near the surface, acting like a lid and limiting the amount of vertical mixing.

"With light winds, high humidity and clear skies, the ground loses heat through radiation overnight, cooling the air above it to its dew point. Water vapour then condenses into tiny water droplets, forming fog."

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What makes this image outstanding is the storytelling that the landscape conveys through the frame.

The weather conditions add another layer to the story, creating an almost dreamlike capture.

Judge Angela Nicholson adds that "there's a fabulous sense of flow in this image. The clouds are transformed into a river flowing over the cliffs. Francisco's choice of exposure has captured the movement of the clouds perfectly below a beautiful sky with subtle colour transitions".

Discover more award-winning weather photography on the Royal Meteorological Society website.

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