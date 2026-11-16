The camera rumors have been running rampant as Panasonic celebrates the 25th anniversary of Lumix this year – and now Panasonic has confirmed that something new from Lumix is coming tomorrow, November 17.

Panasonic has scheduled a live stream for November 17 at 6 AM PST / 9 AM ET / 2 PM GMT with the caption “coming soon.”

The teaser doesn’t say what’s coming other than something from Lumix will debut tomorrow, but fans have been quick to jump in the comments and speculate that a new camera is coming. Of course, that something from Lumix could be anything from a new lens to a lens cap – though a pre-scheduled event seems to hint at something significant.

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The teaser is a vague video of the Lumix logo and the November 17 date, which has fans’ speculation running rampant in the comments. Online, commenters are guessing everything from an S9 II to the S1H II to a Micro Four Thirds successor to the GX9.

The launch video and caption don’t have much hint beyond the launch time, but on Instagram, Panasonic shared a hashtag that may serve as a big hint: #MotionPicturePerfect. That hints at something geared towards high-end video.

At the same time, though, Panasonic’s most advanced cinema shooters aren’t part of the Lumix line – Panasonic’s VariCam lineup doesn’t use the Lumix branding, for example. A teaser that's both motion picture and Lumix feels a bit unusual.

The hashtag has me thinking that this week’s launch will be not only video-focused, but “motion picture” implies something much higher-end than, say, a vlogging camera. That will likely dash all the hopeful commenters looking for the rumored S9 II, which is more of an entry-level social media shooter.

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Several fans have tossed out guesses for a Lumix S1H II. The original S1H launched in 2019 and is a mirrorless camera, but one that’s heavily video-focused, including borrowing V-Log and V-Gamut from Panasonic’s VariCam line.

Of course, several fans have taken the opportunity to comment about the age of Lumix’s Micro Four Thirds line and ask for a refreshed model there too. The last MFT cameras from Lumix were the GH7 and G97 in 2024.

2026 marks the 25th year of Lumix cameras, but so far, the only new Lumix launch is the L10 compact camera and a special edition titanium black S9. Whatever’s next, fans won’t have long to wait. The livestream launch is scheduled for November 17 at 6 AM PST / 9 AM ET / 2 PM GMT.

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