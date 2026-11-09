Getting a gift for a photographer is always tricky, because photography equipment is so dang expensive. But with this early Black Friday camera deal, you get don't just get one affordable photo gift but two!

Right now you can grab a Kodak Charmera 2-Pack with 32GB card for just $79.99 – a very welcome 10% saving. These brilliantly collectible cameras went viral on social media last year, so you can either gift both of them or keep one for yourself!

Save 10% Kodak Charmera 2-pack + 32GB microSD card: was $88.99 now $79.99 at Amazon The Kodak Charmera is a tiny keychain camera that fits in your fingertips and brings everyday fun back to photography! Because they're packaged in "blind boxes", you also get the fun of not knowing which of the seen designs you're going to get until you open them. This double-pack also includes a 32GB microSD card so that you can get shooting right away.

By now, most people know about the Kodak Charmera – the tiny Kodak keychain camera that absolutely exploded in popularity last year, blowing up on social media and selling out everywhere.

The titular "charm" is that these are truly tiny compact cameras that's shorter than a stick of chewing gum at just 58mm in length. It's styled after the iconic Kodak Fling 110 camera from the Eighties, but comes in six distinct styles (seven, if you include the ultra-rare "secret" transparent variant) – and because the Charmera is sold in blind boxes, you don't know which one you're getting.

You can take a quick look at the Charmera in action in the video below:

Built for fun over fidelity, this tiny camera features a 1/4-inch sensor that captures 1.6MP images and FullHD 30p video. And because it's designed to live on your keys or belt loop, it's perfect for taking spur-of-the-moment snaps during your day – and its size and simplicity also make it an ideal camera for kids.

Despite being so small, the Charmera has a 0.8-inch LCD screen for composing and reviewing your images – and it even has a teeny tiny viewfinder! It's also USB-C rechargeable and takes a microSD card – which is supplied in this double-pack.

I absolutely love the Charmera, both for its collectibility and its sheer fun factor. No, it's not a serious camera for professional work, but it's great to pass around family and friends on a day out, safe enough for little hands when the kids want to play, and a great little conversation starter on your keys.

You might also like…

Take a look at the best keychain cameras along with the best compact cameras and the best cameras for kids.