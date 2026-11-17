Amid a challenging financial year, GoPro is delaying its usual quarterly financial report as it seeks waivers from lenders. If those loan waivers don’t arrive, GoPro’s planned merger with Starman Optical could potentially be at risk.

Last week, GoPro told investors that its quarterly financial report would be delayed due to both a previously reported accounting issue and its ongoing efforts to seek waivers on loans. But the delay to the usual report matters beyond just stockholders, as it hints that the proposed merger with Starman Optical could be impacted.

Understanding what the latest financial reports mean requires a look back at the saga that is GoPro’s 2026 so far. GoPro has had a rocky 2026, financially speaking, following a balance sheet that has reported annual net losses since 2023. In June, the company posted filings that cast “substantial doubt” about GoPro’s ability to continue, warning investors that without a key strategic move, the company could “be required to significantly reduce, restructure, cease operations, or seek protection under the Federal bankruptcy laws.”

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GoPro’s answer came in September, when the action camera giant announced a planned merger with Starman Optical, a US-based company that builds high-speed transceivers for AI data centers.

The GoPro Mission 1 Pro with the point-and-shoot grip (Image credit: Future)

But GoPro’s latest financial filings suggest there are still some key risks that GoPro has to overcome in order to close that merger. In the latest filings, GoPro says that it is seeking waivers from lenders on some loans. If those lenders do not waive those late loans, then GoPro is in default. If GoPro enters into default, that gives Starman an opening to walk away from the acquisition.

The lenders could also accelerate the debt repayment, requiring payment sooner. In the Securities and Exchange Commission filing that delays the company’s quarterly financial results, the report says that “Any such acceleration could result in the failure to meet a closing condition of the company’s pending merger and permit the acquirer to terminate the merger agreement.”

The two companies recently modified the merger agreement to allow an extra three months on the closing deadline, pushing the December 31 deadline back to March 31, 2027.

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The GoPro Mission 1 Pro and Mission 1 Pro ILS (Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis / Future)

The Starman acquisition would largely wipe out GoPro’s debts, putting the action camera giant on steadier financial ground as it pairs with a company working in the booming data center industry.

While GoPro has delayed its quarterly financial results, it has shared preliminary numbers, which estimate around $96 million in revenue, which would be a 58 percent drop from the $163 million posted in the third quarter of 2025.

Operating expenses for GoPro have declined, but not enough to make up for that difference, dropping from around 73 million in expenses in the third quarter of 2025 to an estimated $60 million this year. That would drop GoPro’s gross margin to 12.7 percent, compared to 35.1 percent at the same time last year.

Those financial struggles come as GoPro launched its largest sensor cameras to date, releasing the one-inch sensor GoPro Mission 1 and Mission 1 Pro, as well as the company’s first mirrorless, the Mission 1 Pro ILS.

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