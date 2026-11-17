Successful photographers are often associated in the public consciousness with one thing. For Russell James, that thing is Victoria's Secret. As the lead photographer for the high-end underwear brand for the best part of two decades, he helped shape the glossy, sun-drenched look of the 'Angels' era.

Running from 1997–2021, Angels was a pop culture phenomenon that saw the brand enlist big-name supermodels as global ambassadors, create multi-million-dollar 'Fantasy Bras', and make household names of such as Tyra Banks and Gisele Bündchen.

Yet for Russell James, that's only half the story, and now a new book sets out to tell both sides.

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It's About Time: The Photographic Odyssey of Russell James, published by Images Publishing, presents a curated journey through his entire three-decade career. Alongside his fashion and celebrity work, it gives equal weight to the long-running collaborations with Indigenous communities, which began in his home state of Western Australia and have since spread around the world.

Featuring newly created portraits, archive work and candid behind-the-scenes shots from three decades on set, there's an awful lot to pack in, and the hardback is suitably huge, measuring 360 x 280mm. More than 60 percent of the imagery inside has never been published before.

From Nomad Two Worlds (Image credit: Russell James / Images Publishing)

Scarlett Johansson, Los Angeles, 2005 (Image credit: Russell James / Images Publishing)

Hoyt Richards, Crete, Greece, 1996 (Image credit: Russell James / Images Publishing)

Hugh Jackman, San Fransisco, 2009 (Image credit: Russell James / Images Publishing)

Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Gisele Bündchen, Cindy Crawford, Rihanna, Hugh Jackman, Scarlett Johansson and Barbra Streisand all appear. And what's striking is how far many of these shots are from the glossy, airbrushed aesthetic you might expect to see.

His portrait of Hugh Jackman, for instance, is shot so tight, it's almost a landscape of skin: eyes shut, brow furrowed, every pore and crease on display in unforgiving detail. Scarlett Johansson, meanwhile, appears in a dark suit and tie with her hair slicked back, frowning straight down the lens under hard light.

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Kris Jenner, who's become a close friend of the photographer, writes the foreword and writes of James: "He doesn't just see the icons people have become; he also sees who they are at their core."

But as I mentioned earlier, there's more to James than that still. In 2001, he founded Nomad Two Worlds, a non-profit that grew out of his own attempts to understand Aboriginal culture in Western Australia, which now provides art study grants to people from marginalized communities. In 2022, he was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for that work.

In the book, we get to see plenty of the photography from these projects too. A landscape shot from the area shows tidal channels branching across mudflats like limbs of a tree, rendered in deep, inky monochrome. Then there's work from Seminole Spirit, the series James made with the Seminole Tribe of Florida after being invited onto their land by their chief. Shot in the wilderness, with Behati Prinsloo as an artistic partner, it beautifully blends fashion and a sense of the mythic.

Connective tissue

In his introduction, James explains what holds all this diverse work together. "The thread running through all of it is connection," he writes. "Between photographer and subject. Between cultures separated by centuries and by metres. That connection is the same whether the frame holds a supermodel or an Elder, a collapsing building in Havana or an open Kimberley sky at dusk."

Kendall Jenner, Pier59 Studios, Manhattan, 2012 (Image credit: Russell James / Images Publishing)

Lily Aldridge, Vieques, Puerto Rico, 2015 (Image credit: Russell James / Images Publishing)

Rhianna, Los Angeles, 2011 (Image credit: Russell James / Images Publishing)

Grand Bahama Island, The Bahamas, 2000 (Image credit: Russell James / Images Publishing)

He ends the introduction like this. "For thirty years I've tried to articulate what I do and why it matters, if it even does at all. I've given interviews, written statements, explained and re-explained … Until I realised: it's about the photographs. So, I'll let them speak for themselves."

The book also kicks off a multi-year international exhibition tour, with shows confirmed at Camera Work Gallery in Berlin, Fahey/Klein Gallery in Los Angeles and the Western Australian Museum, the latter two in 2027.

It's About Time: The Photographic Odyssey of Russell James, edited by Nadine Barth and Nicholas Fahey with a foreword by Kris Jenner, is published by Images Publishing on November 17, 2026, priced $95 / £70.

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