Get 15 bonus gifts with the July 2026 issue of Digital Camera magazine

The July 2026 issue of Digital Camera is on sale now

The world’s leading digital photography magazine, Digital Camera launched in 2002 and has been helping photographers of all skill levels to improve their images ever since.

Every issue is packed with technique tips, tutorials, inspiring images and expert buying advice, plus the latest news and equipment reviews, as well as a selection of bonus gifts (see below).

A compelling landscape photograph rarely relies solely on spectacle, says leading pro Karolina Konsur – beyond the location and the light, what shapes a powerful image is an underlying structure.

That's the theme of this month's cover feature. Join Karolina as she shows you how to organise elements so the frame appears consistent, purposeful and complete.

Don’t forget that you can subscribe to Digital Camera magazine and get the magazine delivered to your door every month. Choose between a print or digital subscription, or a bundle of the two.

All print subscribers to Digital Camera magazine can now access digital back issues dating from 2009 (when using iOS) or 2012 (when using the Pocketmags Magazine Newsstand app or the Pocketmags website).

Starting on page 41, our Photo Skills projects section will help you become a better photographer.

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July's raft of creative assignments includes learning how to photograph a waterfall in the middle of the day, how to take photos on a waterborne wildlife safari, and incorporating trees in astrophotography images.

You'll also learn how to capture the thrills and spills of beach volleyball, and get some insights on photographing brutalist architecture – and more!

Plus, photographer and music lover Alan Donaldson tells us all about his new photo zine, in which he pays homage to the vibrant jazz scene in Glasgow, Scotland.

Other highlights in July's Digital Camera

For this month's Digital Camera Apprentice reader challenge, we're on location with commercial photographer and educator Nick Church.

Nick is mentoring Adrian Robinson, who wants to learn how to shoot interiors for a side hustle. See how Adrian gets on – and what successful interiors photography consists of – by turning to page 8.

Photographing bugs is a great test of your camera skills, and whether in your garden or at the park, they're easy subjects to find.

Camera Clinic is an insect photography masterclass, with expert pointers from pro photographer and imaging writer Will Cheung.

Learn all about framing, focusing and lighting, plus advanced techniques like focus stacking, from page 80.

Hotshots showcases the category winners from the International Garden Photographer of the Year 2026 awards.

One of the world’s most respected photography competitions and exhibitions, IGPOTY embraces the word 'garden' in its broadest sense. See what wowed the judges, from page 76.

This month's interview is all about horseback pageantry, as we get the inside story on a new book titled Trusted Guardians: Inside the Mounted Regiment.

It's based on a long-term project documenting the everyday life of the British Army's most senior regiment, seen through the lenses of Norwegian photographer Glenn Røkeberg. Go behind the scenes with Glenn, from page 118.

Digital Darkroom editing tutorials for July explore a range of creative techniques for Photoshop, Lightroom, Affinity and DxO PhotoLab 9.

Fundamentals (pictured, above) shows you how to use Adobe Lightroom Classic to rescue holiday photos that haven't turned out as well as expected.

(Image credit: Future)

Get the Look (pictured, above) shows you how to generate a range of creative effects using Blending modes with Adjustment Layers in Photoshop.

Also in Digital Darkroom this month, learn how to enhance your raw files with Affinity, and join us as we continue our new series exploring PhotoLab 9, DxO's flagship image editor.

Accompanying this tutorial series, Digital Camera World users can get 15% off all DxO software until December 31, 2026. Find out more on page 105.

July's camera and lens reviews start with the Lumix ZS300/TZ300, a compact 'travel zoom' camera with a 20.1-megapixel 1-inch sensor.

With a 15x zoom (24-360mm full-frame equivalent) and 5-axis hybrid stabilisation, this could be the ideal solution for on-the-go shooters looking to keep things small and light while on vacation.

(Image credit: Future)

Also on test is the Canon RF 45mm F1.2 STM, a new prime that delivers a super-fast aperture for less than $500/£500.

That eye-catching price has got a lot of people talking about this lens – find out what we make of it in our real-world testing, from page 114.

Another distinctive lens being reviewed this month is the OM System 150-400mm F4.5 TC1.25X Pro, for the Micro Four Thirds system.

This means it offers wildlife and action photographers up to 1000mm of focal reach when used with the built-in 1.25x teleconverter.

We tried it out on birds in flight – see the results on page 116.

The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts

Issue 309 of Digital Camera magazine is on sale now – you can also enjoy it on your smartphone or tablet (Image credit: Future)

July's bonus gifts include nine photo tips cards, 32 minutes of video tutorials and 33 software extras for Lightroom and Photoshop.

Here's the full list of the bonus gifts bundled with issue 309 of Digital Camera:

Nine new photo tips cards covering landscapes, wildlife, astro – and more!

32 minutes of video tutorials for Lightroom, Photoshop and more

33 bonus software extras (Actions, presets, LUTs and lens flares)

250-plus-page Camera Buyer’s Guide e-book full of buying advice

Every issue of Digital Camera magazine is packed with tips, techniques, pro advice, reviews, news and inspiration.

Don’t forget that you can subscribe to Digital Camera magazine and get the magazine delivered to your door every month. Choose between a print or digital subscription, or a bundle of the two.

All subscribers to Digital Camera magazine can now access digital back issues dating from 2009 (when using iOS) or 2012 (when using the Pocketmags Magazine Newsstand app or the Pocketmags website).

You can buy limited back issues of Digital Camera magazine in print at our Magazines Direct secure store.

Alternatively, there is a range of different digital options available, including:

• Apple app (for iPad or iPhone)

• Zinio app (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• PocketMags (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• Readly (digital magazine subscription service)