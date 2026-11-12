Black Friday has come early! This brilliant Canon mirrorless camera bundle is now just $499

Right now, Amazon has slashed the price of the Canon R100 with the RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM kit lens to just $499, down from its usual $679.99. That's a rather impressive saving of $180.99 on a complete mirrorless camera kit, and considering we're still in the early stages of the Black Friday shopping season, I think this is exactly the kind of deal worth snapping up rather than waiting until November 27 and hoping for something better.

Save $180.99 Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm lens: was $679.99 now $499 at Amazon This is an absolutely brilliant beginner photo camera. The R50 has a better screen and video, but you don't need to spend extra for either of those if you're a starter stills shooter! What matters is the 24.1MP APS-C sensor takes great photos, with a great autofocus system and a compact, take-anywhere body. The bundled lens is super versatile and will get you shooting straight out of the box!

What makes the Canon EOS R100 such an appealing camera is its simplicity. Not everyone wants to spend thousands of dollars on the latest photography equipment, and quite frankly, you don't need to. With its 24.1MP APS-C sensor, compact design, and Canon's excellent image processing, the R100 is capable of producing some genuinely lovely photographs without overwhelming you with complicated features. Whether you're photographing family adventures, exploring a new city, or simply looking to take your photography a little more seriously, this is a camera that makes the whole experience enjoyable.

Of course, what makes this particular early Black Friday deal even more attractive is the inclusion of Canon's RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM lens. It's a wonderfully compact little zoom that covers everything from landscapes and travel photography to everyday portraits, while its built-in image stabilization helps keep your shots sharp when shooting handheld. It's also an excellent lens for learning the fundamentals of photography, giving you plenty of flexibility without the expense of purchasing additional equipment straight away.

Then there's the added advantage of buying into Canon's ever-growing RF lens system. One of the biggest benefits of choosing a mirrorless camera from an established manufacturer is knowing that your equipment can grow alongside your photographic ambitions. As your confidence and skills develop, there's a huge selection of RF and RF-S lenses available, from affordable prime lenses to professional-grade optics, meaning the EOS R100 can be the beginning of a much bigger photographic journey.

At just $499, I genuinely think this is one of those early Black Friday camera deals that shouldn't be overlooked. Saving more than $180 on a capable Canon mirrorless camera and lens combination is certainly appealing, especially for anyone buying their first proper camera or looking for a lightweight travel companion. While we could see further discounts as Black Friday approaches, there's no guarantee this particular bundle will fall any lower, and at this price, it's already a fantastic opportunity to step into the world of Canon mirrorless photography without breaking the bank.

See all the best Canon Black Friday deals