Get 16 bonus gifts with the August 2026 issue of Digital Camera magazine

The August 2026 issue of Digital Camera is on sale now

The world’s leading digital photography magazine, Digital Camera launched in 2002 and has been helping photographers of all skill levels to improve their images ever since.

Every issue is packed with technique tips, tutorials, inspiring images and expert buying advice, plus the latest news and equipment reviews, as well as a selection of bonus gifts (see below).

If you've ever wondered how to shoot creative close-ups, then get some expert insights from a master of the genre.

This month's cover feature is an exclusive adaptation of Ross Hoddinott's book Digital Macro and Close-Up Photography.

We're presenting 10 of his top tips for shooting close-ups of the natural world, including plants and small critters. Get started from page 62.

If you like what you see, then Digital Macro and Close-Up Photography is published by Ammonite Press (ISBN: 978-1-78145-443-5), priced £16.99/$24.95, and is available online and from all good bookshops.

Buyers in the UK can get the book for only £13.50 plus postage and packing. Use the offer code R6172. Offer ends 17 October 2026.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Don’t forget that you can subscribe to Digital Camera magazine and get the magazine delivered to your door every month. Choose between a print or digital subscription, or a bundle of the two.

All print subscribers to Digital Camera magazine can now access digital back issues dating from 2009 (when using iOS) or 2012 (when using the Pocketmags Magazine Newsstand app or the Pocketmags website).

Starting on page 41, our Photo Skills projects section will help you become a better photographer.

This month, learn how to photograph rare plants in a botanical glasshouse, capture woodpeckers in flight, shoot seashells on the seashore – and more.

Other fun and creative projects include capturing sunflowers at sunset (pictured, above) and photographing paper marbling (dropping colored inks onto thickened water and creating swirling patterns by stirring them with stickers and pins).

Plus, street photographer Sarah Plummer talks us through her photo zine 'Tomorrow's chip wrappers', a collection of images of people seeking comfort at the seaside.

Other highlights in August's Digital Camera

This month's Digital Camera Apprentice reader challenge sees us set off on a red squirrel safari with pro wildlife photographer Dani Connor.

Reader Pauline Gibbs is keen to glean some smarts from 'Dani The Squirrel Girl', as she styles herself on Instagram, so we take a boat to Brownsea Island in Dorset, UK, a protected environment for around 150 of these bushy-tailed beauties.

Turn to page 8 to see how Pauline gets on.

Bridges and viaducts are spectacular feats of engineering, which makes many of them worthy of being photographed, says top pro Will Cheung.

That's the theme of this month's Camera Clinic, which could well help span a gap in your photographic repertoire.

See what kit you need and how best to use it, and learn some creative approaches to make your images stand out, from page 82.

Hotshots showcases the category winners from the World Food Photography Awards 2026.

Open to both professionals and non-professionals, this competition celebrates the very best in food photography from around the world, with the overall winner getting $6,600 (£5,000).

For this month's interview we speak to eight photographers who took portraits of female UK Parliamentarians for the Royal Photographic Society Women in Photography Group’s The 40% Project.

To record the milestone of women making up over 40 per cent of Members of Parliament, women photographers from across the UK came together to photograph portraits of the women shaping Parliament today.

Discover the stories behind the shots from page 118, and support the project's Kickstarter to help fund a book of the photos.

Digital Darkroom editing tutorials for August explore a range of creative techniques for Photoshop, Lightroom, Affinity and DxO PhotoLab 9.

Fundamentals (pictured, above) shows you how to use simple masks in Lightroom to boost your outdoor portraits.

(Image credit: Future)

In Get the Look (pictured, above) you can learn how to convert colour images to mono using linear conversion techniques in Photoshop.

Also in Digital Darkroom this month, follow along to create a retro-style travel poster using Affinity, and explore the new noise reduction options in PhotoLab 9, DxO's flagship image editor.

Accompanying this tutorial series, Digital Camera World users can get 15% off all DxO software until December 31, 2026. Find out more on page 103.

August's camera and lens reviews lead with a full test of the Sony A7R VI. The sixth version of the brand's high-resolution full-frame mirrorless tweaks the already impressive specs of its forebear with improvements to autofocus, speed and video.

So is this a camera that can literally do everything? Find out from page 106.

(Image credit: Future)

Also reviewed is the Lumix L10, a Micro Four Thirds compact with a travel-friendly zoom range that's 24-75mm equivalent in full-frame terms.

See what our test team make of the L10, from page 110.

If you shoot with a Sony E-mount or L-Mount body and you're looking for premium performance from a 35mm prime, then the Sigma 35mm F1.4 DG II Art lens could be a contender.

The OG version of this lens was highly regarded, so has Sigma found a way to make it even better? Get our verdict on that, from page 114.

The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts

Issue 310 of Digital Camera magazine is on sale now – you can also enjoy it on your smartphone or tablet (Image credit: Future)

August's bonus gifts include nine photo tips cards, 31 minutes of video tutorials and 15 software extras for Photoshop and Lightroom.

Here's the full list of the bonus gifts bundled with issue 310 of Digital Camera:

Nine new photo tips cards covering wildlife, landscapes, macro – and more!

31 minutes of video tutorials for Lightroom, Photoshop and Affinity

15 bonus software extras (Actions, presets, LUTs and lens flares)

162-page Master Black & White photography bookazine

250-plus-page Camera Buyer’s Guide e-book full of buying advice

Every issue of Digital Camera magazine is packed with tips, techniques, pro advice, reviews, news and inspiration.

Don’t forget that you can subscribe to Digital Camera magazine and get the magazine delivered to your door every month. Choose between a print or digital subscription, or a bundle of the two.

All subscribers to Digital Camera magazine can now access digital back issues dating from 2009 (when using iOS) or 2012 (when using the Pocketmags Magazine Newsstand app or the Pocketmags website).

You can buy limited back issues of Digital Camera magazine in print at our Magazines Direct secure store.

Alternatively, there is a range of different digital options available, including:

• Apple app (for iPad or iPhone)

• Zinio app (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• PocketMags (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• Readly (digital magazine subscription service)