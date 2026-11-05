The December 2026 issue of Digital Camera is on sale now

The world's leading digital photography magazine, Digital Camera launched in 2002 and has been helping photographers of all skill levels to improve their images ever since.

Every issue is packed with technique tips, tutorials, inspiring images and expert buying advice, plus the latest news and equipment reviews, as well as a selection of bonus gifts (see below).

December's Digital Camera is a nature photography special. Pro photographer Andy Green shares his insights for improving your wildlife photography, in our cover feature, while our Apprentice reader challenge is a mushrooms macro masterclass – read on to find out more.

Don't forget that you can subscribe to Digital Camera magazine and get the magazine delivered to your door every month. Choose between a print or digital subscription, or a bundle of the two.

All print subscribers to Digital Camera magazine can now access digital back issues dating from 2009 (when using iOS) or 2012 (when using the Pocketmags Magazine Newsstand app or the Pocketmags website).

Our Photo Skills projects section starts on page 43 and will help you become a better photographer.

Assignments include photographing a woodlands 'treescape', capturing cars in a motor museum, shooting 360º Little Planet images, stylish studio portraits – and more!

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Plus, photographer Csaba Kolbai shares the inside story of his Flood photo zine, a personal photographic exploration of flood-prone landscapes.

Other highlights in December's Digital Camera

This month's Digital Camera Apprentice reader challenge is a fungi hunt in England’s Forest of Dean with top pro Courtney Victoria.

Find out how keen reader Kim Benson fared under Courtney's expert guidance, from page 8.

Patterns are found everywhere in daily life, but do you how to capture shapes and textures like a pro?

That's the theme of this month's Camera Clinic, helmed as always by Will Cheung, which starts on page 84.

This month's Hotshots gallery is a showcase of category winners from the 63rd edition of Wildlife Photographer of the Year.

See which entries impressed the judges most, from page 76.

Continuing on a similar theme, the eleventh title in the Remembering Wildlife conservation book series has just been published.

Discover more about the book, and go behind the scenes of some of its standout images, with Remembering Wildlife's founder and producer Margot Raggett, in this month's interview, from page 118.

December's Digital Darkroom editing tutorials explain a range of creative techniques for Photoshop, Lightroom, and Affinity.

Essentials (pictured, above) shows you how to use Frequency Separation in Photoshop to smooth skin textures for perfect portraits, while deploying Lightroom’s masking tools to direct attention to one particular area of an image is the subject of Fundamentals.

(Image credit: Future)

Also in this month's Digital Darkroom, the Get the Look tutorial (pictured, above) reveals four techniques for enhancing mist in Photoshop by creatively accentuating the atmospheric conditions.

This month's Kit Zone reviews section starts with a full test of the OM System PEN camera.

With its compact form factor housing features including in-body image stabilisation, an electronic viewfinder, and 30fps Pro Capture, the PEN is making a case for being an ideal EDC [everyday carry] camera.

Turn to page 108 to find out if it succeeds.

(Image credit: Future)

Other tests include the GoPro Mission 1 Pro action camera, and the Fujinon XF 400mm f/4.5 R LM OIS WR – a silvery lens that's going for gold as a sporty super-telephoto prime.

Is this optic going to be practically perfect for Fujifilm X Series shooters who enjoy action, sports, motor racing, aircraft and bird photography? Turn to page 114.

And Kit Zone concludes with a review of Nik Collection 9, DxO's popular suite of creative editing plugins, which gets new features including four new filters and AI masking.

The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts

Issue 314 of Digital Camera magazine is on sale now – you can also enjoy it on your smartphone or tablet (Image credit: Future)

December's bonus gifts include nine photo tips cards, five video tutorials and four packs of software extras for Photoshop and Lightroom.

Here's the full list of the bonus gifts bundled with issue 314 of Digital Camera:

Nine new photo tips cards covering landscapes, action, wildlife – and more!

33 minutes of video tutorials for Lightroom, Photoshop and Affinity

12 bonus software extras (Actions, presets, and lookup tables)

2027 photo calendar (UK only; PDF version for overseas readers)

250-plus-page Camera Buyer’s Guide e-book full of buying advice

Every issue of Digital Camera magazine is packed with tips, techniques, pro advice, reviews, news and inspiration.

Don’t forget that you can subscribe to Digital Camera magazine and get the magazine delivered to your door every month. Choose between a print or digital subscription, or a bundle of the two.

All subscribers to Digital Camera magazine can now access digital back issues dating from 2009 (when using iOS) or 2012 (when using the Pocketmags Magazine Newsstand app or the Pocketmags website).

You can buy limited back issues of Digital Camera magazine in print at our Magazines Direct secure store.

Alternatively, there is a range of different digital options available, including:

• Apple app (for iPad or iPhone)

• Zinio app (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• PocketMags (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• Readly (digital magazine subscription service)