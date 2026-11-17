Just moments before a colossal wave slammed into Brazilian professional surfer Carlos Burle, while sitting atop a cliff a safe distance from the torrenting sea, Ukrainian photographer Natalya Pyrogova clicked the shutter .

Pyrogova was photographing during the Nazaré winter big-wave surfing sessions, a series of seasonal professional surfing events that take place from November to March at Praia do Norte (North Beach) in Nazaré, Portugal.

And her awe-inspiring frame of Carlos Burle has now won the “Event” category at this year’s 1839 Awards Photographer of the Year Contest.

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The split second before Brazilian professional surfer Carlos Burle was slammed by a colossal wave at Praia do Norte in Nazaré during the Nazaré winter session last year (Image credit: Natalya Pyrogova)

Natalya Pyrogova’s gear and settings

Praia do Norte in Nazaré is the mecca of big-wave surfing. Home to the largest recorded surfable waves in the world, it’s where professionals come to “show off their skills and vie for the world record,” said Pyrogova.

Currently, the official Guinness World Record for the largest wave ever surfed belongs to German surfer Sebastian Steudtner who, in October 2020, at Nazaré, caught a 26.21-meter-tall (86ft) monster wave.

Talking about her award-winning frame of Carlos Burle, which she shot late last year, Pyrogova said: “It really was half a second or maybe even less before the wave hit him and then the rescue began.”

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The Ukrainian photographer, now living in Portugal, even managed to record a video of the ensuing and “fantastic” rescue. “It was not easy, because they saved 2 people at one time: Carlos and his jet pilot Lucas.”

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