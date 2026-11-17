Taken half a second before the colossal wave slammed a professional surfer, this dramatic photo has just won a major photographic award
Ukrainian photographer Natalya Pyrogova captured the scene during a professional surf competition at Nazaré, Portugal, home to the world’s largest surfable waves, also recording a video of the ensuing rescue effort
Just moments before a colossal wave slammed into Brazilian professional surfer Carlos Burle, while sitting atop a cliff a safe distance from the torrenting sea, Ukrainian photographer Natalya Pyrogova clicked the shutter .
Pyrogova was photographing during the Nazaré winter big-wave surfing sessions, a series of seasonal professional surfing events that take place from November to March at Praia do Norte (North Beach) in Nazaré, Portugal.
And her awe-inspiring frame of Carlos Burle has now won the “Event” category at this year’s 1839 Awards Photographer of the Year Contest.
Natalya Pyrogova’s gear and settings
- Camera: Nikon Z9
- Lens: Nikkor Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6
- Exposure: ISO 1000 | f/11 | 1/2000 sec
Praia do Norte in Nazaré is the mecca of big-wave surfing. Home to the largest recorded surfable waves in the world, it’s where professionals come to “show off their skills and vie for the world record,” said Pyrogova.
Currently, the official Guinness World Record for the largest wave ever surfed belongs to German surfer Sebastian Steudtner who, in October 2020, at Nazaré, caught a 26.21-meter-tall (86ft) monster wave.
Talking about her award-winning frame of Carlos Burle, which she shot late last year, Pyrogova said: “It really was half a second or maybe even less before the wave hit him and then the rescue began.”
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The Ukrainian photographer, now living in Portugal, even managed to record a video of the ensuing and “fantastic” rescue. “It was not easy, because they saved 2 people at one time: Carlos and his jet pilot Lucas.”
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I’m a writer, journalist and photographer who joined Digital Camera World in 2026. I started out in editorial in 2021 and my words have spanned sustainability, careers advice, travel and tourism, and photography – the latter two being my passions.
I first picked up a camera in my early twenties having had an interest in photography from a young age. Since then, I’ve worked on a freelance basis, mostly internationally in the travel and tourism sector. You’ll usually find me out on a hike shooting landscapes and adventure shots in my free time.
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