The best Canon Black Friday deals 2026: Early savings on Canon cameras and lenses in the US and UK

The best Black Friday camera deals might still be a few weeks away, but that hasn't stopped some of the biggest retailers in the US and UK from getting a head start on the year's biggest shopping event. With November 27 officially marking Black Friday 2026, we're already starting to see some fantastic early Canon deals appearing online, making this a particularly tempting time for photographers looking to upgrade their gear or invest in something new.

Retailers including Amazon, B&H Photo, Adorama, and Best Buy in the US, alongside Amazon UK, Wex Photo Video, and Park Cameras in the UK, are beginning to tempt photographers with discounts on Canon EOS R-series mirrorless cameras, RF lenses, PowerShot compact cameras, and accessories. Of course, I suspect some of the very best Canon discounts are still being held back for the days leading up to Black Friday itself.

After all, Canon's hugely popular mirrorless cameras, including the EOS R5 Mark II, EOS R6 Mark II, and EOS R8, are bound to attract plenty of attention from photographers looking to upgrade their equipment. With retailers on both sides of the Atlantic competing for your money, there's every chance we'll see even bigger savings as November 27 approaches. However, that doesn't mean you should overlook the early offers, particularly if you've had your eye on a specific Canon camera or RF lens for some time.

That's why we've put together this dedicated Canon Black Friday deals hub, bringing you the very best discounts we can find across both the US and UK. Whether you're looking to invest in your first Canon mirrorless camera, upgrade to a more advanced EOS R-series body, or add another RF lens to your camera bag, we'll be keeping a close eye on prices and highlighting the deals we genuinely believe are worth your money. So, if you're hoping to save on Canon gear this Black Friday, these are the offers you should be looking at right now.

Made on November 09: Make each deal block and price-check across the internet so you are getting the best deal possible, while saving you money!

Top retailers

US retailers:

Today's top Amazon deal - Great savings across loads of brands

Best lens deals - Save up to $200 off

Video camera gear deals - up to 15% savings

Adorama: Save up to $800 on select cameras in holiday sale

B&H Photo Video: Deals up to $800 off in Holiday sale

Canon USA: Buy direct to save up to $300



UK retailers:

Amazon: Big savings on camera, lenses, memory cards and more

Clifton Cameras: Full range of camera cashback deals

Park Cameras: Amazing Cashback savings on cameras & lenses

Wex Photo Video: Great deals on Canon, Rotolight, Elinchrom & more

Jessops: Save up to £200 off Canon cameras

Best Canon deals in the US

Save $180 Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM lens: was $679 now $499 at Amazon The Canon R100 is a compact mirrorless camera with a 24.1MP APS-C sensor and Dual Pixel AF (autofocus) for fast, accurate focus in stills. It shoots up to 6.5fps (frames per second), and records 4K video at 24p, though with a 1.55x crop and contrast AF. The kit includes the versatile 18-45mm lens, perfect for everyday use. Read more Read less ▼

Save $180 Canon Powershot V10: was $479 now $299 at Amazon If you're looking for a small but powerful camera you can use to vlog your journeys on YouTube or use to stream live to your favorite social media platform, then the futuristic-looking V10 is a perfect choice Read more Read less ▼

Save $350 Canon EOS RP: was $1,149 now $799 at Adorama The Canon EOS RP offers an affordable, lightweight entry into full-frame photography, delivering crisp 26.2 MP images and access to Canon’s expanding RF lens ecosystem. Includes $258.99 worth of added items for FREE Read more Read less ▼

Save $200 Canon R6 Mark III : was $2,799 now $2,599 at Amazon The Canon EOS R6 Mark III is a powerful full-frame mirrorless camera featuring a 32.5MP sensor, impressive 7K/60p RAW video recording, advanced autofocus and up to 40fps continuous shooting, making it an exceptional choice for photographers and filmmakers who demand professional performance in a versatile hybrid camera. Read more Read less ▼

Best Canon camera deals in UK