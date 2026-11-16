Best compact camera deals this Black Friday: Grab that compact camera, point-and-shoot, or digicam at record-low prices

Black Friday might officially fall on November 27, but this year it seems retailers on both sides of the Atlantic simply can't wait to get started. In fact, almost everyone has decided to jump the gun, with Amazon, B&H Photo, Adorama, and Best Buy in the US, alongside Amazon UK, Wex Photo Video, and Park Cameras in the UK, already rolling out some fantastic early discounts on cameras and photography accessories. Better still, Amazon is set to launch its Black Friday deals in the coming days, meaning we're now just days away from the biggest shopping event of the year really kicking into gear.

And if there's one type of camera I think is going to be particularly popular this holiday season, it's the humble compact camera. Whether you call it a point-and-shoot, a pocket camera, or simply a digicam, these little cameras have enjoyed something of a comeback, and it's not difficult to see why. They're fun, easy to use, and offer something refreshingly different from taking every photograph on your smartphone. From capturing nights out with friends and family gatherings to documenting holidays and everyday adventures, a compact camera could genuinely be one of the best gifts to give this Christmas, particularly for anyone who loves the nostalgic charm of digital photography.

Of course, while we're already seeing some seriously tempting compact camera bargains appearing online, I suspect the very best is still to come. With Amazon's Black Friday promotions kicking off and other major retailers looking to compete, there's every chance we'll see even bigger discounts appearing over the coming days. However, that doesn't necessarily mean you should hold off until November 27. Some of the early deals we've already uncovered are particularly impressive, and with compact cameras becoming increasingly popular, there's always the possibility that the most sought-after models could sell out before Black Friday itself.

That's why we've brought together this dedicated compact camera Black Friday deals hub, featuring the very best early point-and-shoot and digicam bargains we've found across the US and UK so far. Whether you're looking for an affordable little camera to slip into your pocket, something with a bit more photographic capability, or simply a fun gift for someone this holiday season, we've picked out what we believe are the best of the bunch from across the internet. We'll be updating this page regularly as fresh discounts go live, keeping a close eye on prices and highlighting the deals that genuinely offer good value. So, if you're hoping to pick up a compact camera for less this Black Friday, these are the early deals that deserve your attention.

Made on November 16: All deals have been price-checked to make sure you are getting the best savings across the internet.

Amazon's best deals across photo & video

Today's top Amazon deal - Great savings across loads of brands

Best lens deals - Save up to $200 off

Video camera gear deals - up to 15% savings

Best lighting deals - big savings across a huge range

Top retailers

🇺🇸 US retailers:

Today's top Amazon deal - Great savings across loads of brands

Best lens deals - Save up to $200 off

Video camera gear deals - up to 15% savings

Adorama: Save up to $800 on select cameras in holiday sale

B&H Photo Video: Deals up to $800 off in Holiday sale

Canon USA: Buy direct to save up to $300



🇬🇧 UK retailers:

Amazon: Big savings on camera, lenses, memory cards and more

Jessops: Save up to £890 off Sony cameras

Clifton Cameras: Full range of camera cashback deals

Park Cameras: Amazing Cashback savings on cameras & lenses

Wex Photo Video: Great deals on Canon, Rotolight, Elinchrom & more

Best compact deals in the US

Save $20 Kodak PIXPRO FZ45: was $129.99 now $109.99 at Amazon The Kodak Pixpro FZ45 is an affordable, easy-to-use compact camera featuring a 16MP sensor, 4x optical zoom, and Full HD video recording, making it an excellent choice for beginners and casual photographers looking for a simple point-and-shoot camera without breaking the bank. Read more Read less ▼

Save $180 Canon Powershot V10: was $479 now $299 at Amazon If you're looking for a small but powerful camera you can use to vlog your journeys on YouTube or use to stream live to your favorite social media platform, then the futuristic-looking V10 is a perfect choice Read more Read less ▼

Save 10% Chuzhao TLR camera: was $35.99 now $32.39 at Amazon The ultimate retro compact camera, the Chuzhao is a TLR-inspired camera that boasts a traditional top-down screen (with pop-out finder!) and takes square-format images and video. It's featured on the latest DCW podcast where we remarked what a great price it was at $50 – at $35, everyone should have one! Read more Read less ▼

Save $102 Panasonic LUMIX ZS300: was $899.99 now $797.99 at Amazon The Panasonic Lumix ZS300 is a fantastic pocket-sized travel camera, combining a 20.1MP 1-inch sensor, a versatile 15x Leica optical zoom, and 4K video recording, making it ideal for capturing everything from everyday moments to faraway adventures without the bulk of a larger camera. Read more Read less ▼

Save $50 Sony ZV-1F: was $599.99 now $549.99 at Amazon The Sony ZV-1F is a compact, lightweight camera designed with vloggers and content creators in mind, combining a 20.1MP 1-inch sensor, a wide-angle 20mm lens, and 4K video recording, making it a fantastic choice for capturing everyday adventures, travel memories, and social media content with ease. Read more Read less ▼

Save $200 X Half: was $649 now $449 at Adorama A 24% saving on a camera that was released in the summer – and a Fujifilm camera no less – is an exceedingly rare deal. I think the Fujifilm X Half at $599 will tempt more than a few photographers who had otherwise counted this charming little fixed-lens compact out. Don’t forget, it shoots 3:4 ‘half-frame’ images and boasts Fujifilm’s coveted Film Simulations, making it a compact camera like no other. Read more Read less ▼

Best compact camera deals in UK

Save £7 Kodak Pixpro FZ45: was £111 now £104 at Jessops The Kodak Pixpro FZ45 is a fun, affordable compact camera that brings back the charm of classic point-and-shoot photography, combining a 16MP sensor, 4x optical zoom, and Full HD video recording, making it a fantastic choice for beginners, everyday adventures, and anyone looking to embrace the growing digicam trend. Read more Read less ▼

Save £50 Pentax WG-1000 (in olive): was £249 now £199 at Jessops The Pentax WG-1000 is a rugged, adventure-ready compact camera built to withstand the elements, combining a 16MP sensor, 4x optical zoom, and Full HD video recording with waterproof protection down to 15 meters, making it a fantastic choice for beach holidays, underwater adventures, and anyone who wants a camera that's tough enough to go anywhere. Read more Read less ▼

Save £100.99 Canon PowerShot V1: was £959.99 now £859 at Wex Photo Video The Canon PowerShot V1 is a powerful, pocket-sized compact camera designed for photographers, vloggers, and content creators, combining a large 22.3MP 1.4-inch sensor, a versatile ultra-wide zoom lens, and 4K video recording, making it a fantastic choice for travel, everyday photography, and creating professional-looking content without carrying a bulky camera. Read more Read less ▼