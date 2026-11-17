Black Friday is officially just around the corner, but some of the best camera deals are already starting to appear, and this latest offer on the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV has certainly caught my attention.

Right now, you can pick up this fantastic little mirrorless camera, complete with the 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 lens in black, for just $699.95 at Adorama, down from its usual $899.99. That's a huge saving of $200.04, making it a particularly tempting option for anyone looking to get into photography without spending a small fortune.

I've always had a soft spot for Olympus cameras, particularly the OM-D range, which manages to combine classic camera styling with some seriously impressive technology. The E-M10 Mark IV is a perfect example of that philosophy, offering a beautifully compact design that feels like a proper camera rather than another piece of technology. It's the sort of camera that makes you want to get outside and take photographs, and thanks to its lightweight Micro Four Thirds system, it's one you can comfortably carry around all day.

Underneath that lovely retro-inspired exterior sits a 20.3MP Micro Four Thirds sensor, paired with Olympus' excellent 5-axis in-body image stabilization, which helps keep your photographs sharp even when shooting handheld in challenging light. There's also 4K video recording, a tilting touchscreen, and a built-in electronic viewfinder, giving you plenty of creative freedom whether you're photographing landscapes, family adventures, or everyday street scenes. It's certainly not the newest camera on the market, but there's still an awful lot to like about what it offers.

The included 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 lens makes this deal even more appealing, giving you a versatile 28-84mm equivalent focal range that's ideal for everything from wide-angle travel photography to portraits and everyday snapshots. Better still, the Micro Four Thirds system has an enormous selection of lenses available, many of which are wonderfully small and lightweight. That means you can build a genuinely capable camera kit without needing a huge camera bag or spending thousands of dollars on lenses.

At just $699.95, I think this Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV kit represents fantastic value, especially for beginners, travelers, or photographers who simply want something smaller and more enjoyable to carry around. With $200.04 knocked off the usual asking price, you're getting a complete mirrorless camera system for considerably less than you'd normally expect to pay. And with Black Friday officially arriving on November 27, this is exactly the sort of early deal that's worth considering rather than waiting and hoping the price drops even further.