Who says you need to spend thousands on a great camera? This Olympus kit is now just $699.95
I wouldn't overlook this Olympus camera this Black Friday – especially with $200 off
Black Friday is officially just around the corner, but some of the best camera deals are already starting to appear, and this latest offer on the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV has certainly caught my attention.
Right now, you can pick up this fantastic little mirrorless camera, complete with the 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 lens in black, for just $699.95 at Adorama, down from its usual $899.99. That's a huge saving of $200.04, making it a particularly tempting option for anyone looking to get into photography without spending a small fortune.
The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV paired with the M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 EZ lens is a fantastic compact mirrorless camera kit, offering a 20MP Micro Four Thirds sensor, impressive 5-axis image stabilization, and 4K video recording, making it an excellent choice for beginners, travel photographers, and anyone looking for a lightweight, versatile camera that delivers great results.
💵In silver for $799.99, down from $899.99 at Adorama
I've always had a soft spot for Olympus cameras, particularly the OM-D range, which manages to combine classic camera styling with some seriously impressive technology. The E-M10 Mark IV is a perfect example of that philosophy, offering a beautifully compact design that feels like a proper camera rather than another piece of technology. It's the sort of camera that makes you want to get outside and take photographs, and thanks to its lightweight Micro Four Thirds system, it's one you can comfortably carry around all day.
Underneath that lovely retro-inspired exterior sits a 20.3MP Micro Four Thirds sensor, paired with Olympus' excellent 5-axis in-body image stabilization, which helps keep your photographs sharp even when shooting handheld in challenging light. There's also 4K video recording, a tilting touchscreen, and a built-in electronic viewfinder, giving you plenty of creative freedom whether you're photographing landscapes, family adventures, or everyday street scenes. It's certainly not the newest camera on the market, but there's still an awful lot to like about what it offers.
The included 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 lens makes this deal even more appealing, giving you a versatile 28-84mm equivalent focal range that's ideal for everything from wide-angle travel photography to portraits and everyday snapshots. Better still, the Micro Four Thirds system has an enormous selection of lenses available, many of which are wonderfully small and lightweight. That means you can build a genuinely capable camera kit without needing a huge camera bag or spending thousands of dollars on lenses.
At just $699.95, I think this Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV kit represents fantastic value, especially for beginners, travelers, or photographers who simply want something smaller and more enjoyable to carry around. With $200.04 knocked off the usual asking price, you're getting a complete mirrorless camera system for considerably less than you'd normally expect to pay. And with Black Friday officially arriving on November 27, this is exactly the sort of early deal that's worth considering rather than waiting and hoping the price drops even further.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
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