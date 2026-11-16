After a slow start to camera launches in 2026, the fall months brought several new mirrorless cameras. Yet, at a major camera retailer in Japan, the cameras that are topping the best-seller lists are two three-year-old compact mirrorless bodies: the Sony A7C II and the Sony A6700.

Japanese camera retailer Kitamura recently shared its list of best-selling mirrorless cameras in October – and with the biggest camera brands based in Japan, these best-seller lists often offer a glimpse into what's trending in the camera industry right now.

A number of newly launched cameras have made Kitamura’s top ten list, including the Canon EOS R8 Mark II, the OM System PEN, and the Sigma FP2, but the list is led by mirrorless bodies that are more than three years old.

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Two compact Sony cameras lead the list

The Sony A6700 camera with the Sony 70-350mm f/4.5-6.3 G OSS lens (Image credit: Future)

Topping the list is the Sony A7C II. While the A7C II launched in 2023, the camera’s compact body and full-frame sensor have continued to draw in photographers, particularly amid the rise of compact cameras and more travel-friendly camera bodies.

A Sony body slides into second place too with the Sony A6700. Also launched in 2023, the A6700 is an even more compact camera body thanks to the APS-C sensor. But the A6700 sits at the top of Sony’s crop-sensor mirrorless models with smarter autofocus detection and faster performance than models like the A6400.

The new Canon EOS R8 Mark II is tied with the old R6 Mark II

The Canon EOS R8 Mark II (Image credit: Future)

Two Canon bodies tied for third place in the top ten rankings – and that’s also where we see the first fresh 2026 model. The Canon R6 Mark II and the EOS R8 Mark II sit tied for third place in the rankings. The R6 Mark II launched in 2022 and has now been replaced with the Mark III in 2025, while the R8 Mark II just began shipping last month.

What’s interesting is that Canon’s new entry-level full-frame is tied with an older mid-tier model. The R6 Mark II and R8 Mark II are a perfect example of why sometimes it makes more sense to pick up an older, higher-end camera than the newest entry-level camera.

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The R6 Mark II is still the more expensive camera of the two in Japan, but not by much. A holiday discount puts the R6 Mark II only about $100 more in the US, and in the UK the R6 Mark II is actually about £30 cheaper than the R8 Mark II right now.

As a more mid-tier model, the R6 Mark II has dual card slots, longer battery life, faster mechanical shutter bursts, and a half-stop more stabilization, while the R8 Mark II’s biggest advantage is the lighter design.

Retro and compact, the OM System Pen remains a hit in Japan

(Image credit: James Artaius)

Another new launch for 2026 sits in fifth place: The OM System PEN. The highly anticipated refresh of the longstanding PEN series brings weather-sealing and stabilization into OM System’s most affordable mirrorless. (The only cheaper option remaining is the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV.) The PEN was so popular at launch that OM System delayed orders in Japan, so it’s unsurprising to see the compact retro mirrorless make the top ten.

Nikon, Sigma, and Fujifilm also make the top ten

The Nikon Z5 II (Image credit: Future)

Nikon’s new 2026 launch, the Z5IIC, didn’t make the top ten, but its big sibling, the Z5II, made sixth place. The Z5 II was once Nikon’s most affordable current model full-frame mirrorless body, but that title now goes to the smaller Z5IIC, which axes the viewfinder, making the camera feel a bit like a cross between the APS-C Z30 and the full-frame Z5 II.

The Canon R6 Mark II isn’t the only older model beating out newer launches. The Sony A7 IV sits in seventh place while the newer A7 V follows in eighth place. Sony likes to keep its older models around as a budget model, and older models like the A7 IV and tends to serve as Sony’s competition against the likes of the Canon EOS R8 Mark II and Nikon Z5 II.

Sigma’s new mirrorless body, the FP2, slides into the ninth-place spot. Just announced at the end of October, the FP2 retains its predecessor's title as the world’s smallest full-frame mirrorless body, but upgrades to a more usable autofocus system and adds a tilting LCD screen.

The only Fujifilm on the list is the brand’s most affordable, most compact body: The X-M5. The X-M5 skips out on the viewfinder to create a more compact mirrorless camera to serve as a compact camera alternative, while its feature list is also tailored towards vlogging.

Looking at the list as a whole, it’s clear that compact mirrorless bodies are in high demand, and while some models are so compact that they couldn’t fit in a viewfinder, like the Sigma FP2 and Fujifilm X-M5, those sit lower in the rankings than the compact bodies that still retain the viewfinder.

Best-selling mirrorless cameras at Kitamura for October 2026

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