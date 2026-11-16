Fujifilm Instax Pal 2: Cheap toy or proper compact camera?
Did Fujifilm fix the Instax Pal 2? What camera and lens combo is perfect for short trips? The Ricoh GR series’ 30th birthday
The new episode of Bokeh Face: The Digital Camera World podcast is now live on our YouTube channel and available to stream from Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all your favorite podcast services.
New episodes of Bokeh Face are released bi-weekly, every other Monday, so our next episode will be released on November 30.
DCW's Content Director, Chris George, joins me, James Artaius, DCW Editor-in-Chief, for our usual format where we discuss a burning issue in the world of imaging, dive into the kit bag to examine what we've been shooting with lately, and then troubleshoot a technical or creative camera issue.
You can watch the episode in full below:
Above: watch the latest episode of the Bokeh Face on YouTube
First, we Gear Up with the Fujifilm Instax Pal 2: Does it fix the shortcomings of its predecessor? And is it good enough to be considered a proper camera?
In Focus, we celebrate the 30th anniversary of Ricoh’s beloved GR series, which kicked off with the GR1 in 1996 and continues to this day with the coveted Ricoh GR IV.
And in Trouble Shooting, we tackle a viewer’s challenging question: If I had to choose a camera and lens for a short trip, what should I pick?
We'd love to hear your thoughts and feedback on the show, along with any questions or troubleshooting queries you might have, so please get in touch with us at bokehface@futurenet.com. We hope you enjoy the episode!
• Watch on YouTube
• Listen on Spotify
• Listen on Apple Podcasts
You might also like…
Check out all our previous episodes of Bokeh Face, take a look at the best compact cameras, and I tucked two Ricoh GR IV series compact cameras into my pockets. I was surprised by the one that I shot the most.
James has 25 years experience as a journalist, serving as the head of Digital Camera World for 7 of them. He started working in the photography industry in 2014, product testing and shooting ad campaigns for Olympus, as well as clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal. An Olympus / OM System, Canon and Hasselblad shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and he loves instant cameras, too.
- Mike Harris How To Editor
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