“As soon as I discovered this vantage point, I knew it was something special,” said Włodzimierz Bubak, a Polish astrophotographer whose image was recently featured by NASA as its Astronomy Picture of the Day (APOD).

And he wasn’t wrong. On the morning of November 07 2026, Bubak was ready and waiting at his vantage point.

That morning, a stunning crescent moon sat high in the sky, perfectly aligned above the Tatra Massif, the highest group of mountains within the Carpathian Range. Just above the horizon, to the side of the Moon, Venus gleamed like a pearl.

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“I was certain it would be an incredible sight,” said Bubak, explaining that he had planned the date earlier in the year by looking at moonrise ephemerides – datasets listing the exact predicted times when the Moon will appear above the horizon for a specific location over a given period.

Image 1 of 2 Bubak's image of the crescent moon and Venus shimmering in the night sky above the Tatra Mountains was selected as NASA's APOD for November 12 2026 (Image credit: Włodzimierz Bubak (@ trzeci_plan )) Moon, Venus and Spica Meet (above) Włodzimierz Bubak is a Polish teacher and astrophotographer based in Jaworzno, southern Poland (Image credit: Włodzimierz Bubak (@ trzeci_plan )) Włodzimierz Bubak (above) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Włodzimierz Bubak’s gear and settings

Camera: Nikon Z5 II

Lens: Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 Di III VC VXD G2

Focal length: 180mm

Base image exposure: 2 secs, f/3.2, ISO3200

Post-production: 30-second exposure overlaid onto the section of the frame containing the snow path, using a layer opacity of approximately 40%

“I kept anxiously checking the weather forecasts, and spent the night before the moonrise sleeping in my car at a mountain pass,” added Bubak, describing the days leading up to the astronomical event.

Bubak has now been featured four times by NASA’s APOD editors. For his previously featured images, the photographer explained that he used more advanced astrophotography techniques, such as star tracking and shooting with an astro-modified camera.

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Image 1 of 2 Bubak's January 27 2025 NASA APOD image (Image credit: Włodzimierz Bubak (@ trzeci_plan )) Orion's Treasures over Snowy Mountains (above) Bubak's image selected as NASA's APOD for December 28 2024 (Image credit: Włodzimierz Bubak (@ trzeci_plan )) Orion rising over Babia Góra (above) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

However, for his latest APOD shot, Bubak used his trusty Nikon Z5 II and Tamron 70-180mm telephoto lens. In post-production, he overlaid a 30-second exposure on top of the base 2-second exposure to bring out the details of the snowy path leading towards the distant peaks.

“I'm happy that this time, all it took was an ordinary, unmodified camera and the right location at the right time,” said the astrophotographer. “I'm passionate about my local region, and I love it when photographs reveal familiar places in unexpected and unconventional ways.”

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