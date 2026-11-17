The best action cameras offer a lot of things: go-anywhere toughness, super-smooth stabilization, and great video quality. But still image quality? That's not really a priority for a video camera, so we've never subjected an action camera to our rigorous lab testing procedure, usually reserved for stills and hybrid cameras.

(Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis / Future)

So when our action camera expert Adam Juniper suggested I lab test the new GoPro Mission 1 Pro ILS, I admit I was very sceptical. He assured me the camera can shoot stills, with manual control over ISO and shutter speed (both necessary to conduct our lab testing), while its ability to mount a separate, manual Micro Four Thirds lens meant I could also set the aperture using the lens's aperture control ring. The Mission 1 Pro ILS can also shoot stills in Raw: another requirement, as we can’t analyze JPEG shots because they won’t contain as much dynamic range, or they could be artificially enhanced by in-camera noise reduction. In either case, our dynamic range and signal to noise scores would be compromised.

But while the Mission 1 Pro ILS surprisingly has all the necessary manual control for us to lab test its still image quality, I wasn't expecting it to perform particularly well in this respect: no action camera is designed to excel in this area, right? Wrong! This little camera seriously punches above its very low weight.

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We lab test three aspects of image quality: resolution, dynamic range, and image noise levels. Normally we would compare any camera that goes through our test procedure with three of its direct rivals, to give some context to the scores. But since we don't usually lab test action cameras, we don't have any direct rivals to the Mission 1 Pro ILS with which to compare it. So we instead selected conventional cameras: the Canon PowerShot V1 as an example of an accessibly-priced vlogging camera, and the Nikon ZR and Panasonic GH7 representing video-focussed interchangeable lens cameras.

Resolution

(Image credit: Future)

That the Mission 1 Pro ILS scores well in our resolution test is probably the least surprising result in our three tests. Even though its 1-inch sensor may be relatively small compared to the full-frame sensor in the Nikon ZR, its 50MP resolution will still resolve more fine detail than Nikon's 24.5MP chip can, and that's borne out by our resolution test scores: the Mission 1 Pro ILS is in a league of its own.

Dynamic range

Much more noteworthy is how well the GoPro scores in our dynamic range test. It's able to match the Canon, Nikon and Panasonic cameras at low-to-mid ISO sensitivities, and slightly beats the PowerShot V1 and Lumix GH7 at ISO 1600 ad 3200. The GoPro's sensitivity range does go to ISO 6400, but we couldn't generate a reliable score at this sensitivity, due to the relatively restricted range of manual shutter speed options available.

Image noise

But the most surprising result in our trio of image quality lab tests is the signal to noise ratio result. This test compares the amount of random noise generated by the camera at different ISO settings as a proportion of the actual image information (the 'signal'). Higher values are better, and we expect to see the signal to noise ratio fall as ISO is increased. TLDR: a higher score means less image noise and clearer overall image quality.

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In theory, a small sensor with a high resolution should be especially prone to image noise. Each pixel has to be incredibly small in order to pack 50 million of them onto a 1-inch sensor, and their small size makes each pixel less light-sensitive and in turn more susceptible to generating noise. But the Mission 1 Pro ILS throws this conventional wisdom right out the window, as not only does it product stills with noticeably less noise than equivalent shots from the far less pixel-packed Canon and Panasonic cameras, it comes close to equalling the image clarity of the full-frame Nikon ZR! If GoPro had enabled even higher ISO sensitivities, chances are the Mission 1 Pro ILS's signal to noise score would deteriorate rapidly - a 1-inch sensor camera does have its limits - but this is nonetheless a remarkable performance.

(Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis / Future)

It is worth mentioning that while the Mission 1 Pro ILS has performed exceptionally well in our lab tests, we can't be totally certain it's not getting a helping hand from in-camera image processing enhancement. Though the camera can shoot stills in Raw, its still image quality settings are nowhere near as granular as you'll find in a typical mirrorless interchangeable lens camera, so it's possible some dynamic range boost or noise reduction may be baked into each raw file. But that's not something you'll likely be worrying about in the field.

The take-home here is that the GoPro Mission 1 Pro ILS doesn't just produce excellent image quality for an action camera; it's just excellent. Period.