The Photography & Video Show 2027: everything you need to know

The Photography & Video Show is heading back to London for 2027 – returning to the London ExCel exhibition center for four days from Saturday, March 13 to Tuesday, March 16. The show will be open from 10:00 to 17:00 every day.

The Photography & Video Show is the must-attend UK event for anyone with an interest in photography or filmmaking, from complete beginners to working professionals: the biggest players in the industry show off all their latest kit – often for the very first time; there are inspiring talks from famous content creators; and don't miss the famous show deals where you can pick up the gear you've been lusting after at a knockdown price.

The show launched in 2014 a at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre. The show now alternates between Birmingham and the British capital every other year, with the 2028 event scheduled to be back at the NEC

• SIGN UP TO GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE PHOTOGRAPHY & VIDEO SHOW

Students of photography, film or related subjects (ID required) will get free entry on Monday and Tuesday if they book in advance, and professionals will also be entitled to free entry on any of the days (subject to verification). Sign up to be notified when registration and ticket sales open later in the year.

More than 150 of the biggest brands in the business will be exhibiting at the show, enabling you to chat to industry experts, watch kit demonstrations, and try out the latest gear for yourself. The full line-up of speakers and exhibitors will be revealed as they are confirmed later in the year.

And just as important as all the big names, there will be plenty of smaller exhibitors in attendance, with many new and innovative products waiting to be discovered as you explore the show floor.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There's a veritable Aladdin's Cave of new gear to try out for yourself at The Photography Show (Image credit: Future)

The Photography & Video Show 2027: What's on show

There will be something for everyone at the show, with the opportunity to get your creativity juices flowing. (Image credit: Various)

If it's related to the world of photography, videography and imaging, expect to see it somewhere on the show floor!

Digital cameras, analog cameras, vintage cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, bags, straps, holsters, clothing, memory cards, microphones, speed lights, studio lights, modifiers, reflectors, printers, printing services, photobooks, magazines, film, film scanners, photoshoot props, editing software, tablets… it's all here.

The Photography & Video Show 2027 will also feature its usual highly anticipated stages and educational program – offering hundreds of free talks from top photographers, and demonstrations on photo technique, video skills, and editing.

The Photography & Video Show 2027: The stages

There is an enormous line-up of speakers at the 2025 show, and all talks are free! (Image credit: Future)

All Things Analogue

A celebration of the art of traditional film photography and the darkroom, this is the place to learn about a variety of analog techniques and processes, (both stills and cine), with insights into projects about non-digital applications, along with interactive demos.

Photo Live

This live-action, tethered-shooting stage will have practical demos on subjects such as lighting, posing, working with models, and capturing movement.

Editing & Post-Production Suite

This is the place to learn about all aspects of image editing and post-production, with a series of seminars covering workflow tips and techniques for both stills and video, across a variety of software applications.

Behind the Lens Theatre

This stage, sponsored by Hahnemühle Fine Art, offers insight into the techniques and stories behind images and projects, as well as inspirational sessions from world-class imaging educators in a series of talks and interviews.

In Motion Studio

A theatre for all things moving image, this is designed to offer insight into producing engaging content, storytelling, and creating projects using different video and filmmaking techniques, no matter what your level.

Creator Stage

This program is dedicated to online content creation on platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and more. Aimed both at existing and budding creators, as well as photo and video pros looking to boost their business via social channels, this stage will have talks on everything from online community building to getting started in vlogging.

Creator Playground

With a series of sets and studios, this is the place to have fun, let your imagination run riot, and create your own content!

Make time to attend some of the many engaging talks by top industry professionals (Image credit: Future)

How do you get to the show?

Getting to ExCeL couldn’t be easier nowadays, thanks to the Elizabeth Line which runs right across the centre of London from Reading and Heathrow, with stops at Liverpool Street and Paddington stations. Travel to Custom House station which is right at the entrance of the Excel exhibition center – allowing you to be in the show within five minutes of arriving. It is also on the DLR line.

The exhibition centre is also right by City Airport.

Check here for more travel options.

Of course, there is plenty else to see and do in London - and our free guide to London for photographers will give you some ideas that may encourage you to make a weekend visit…

Make the most of your visit to London by downloading our free Photographer's Guide to London ebook! (Image credit: Future)

What if I can't make it to the show?

You simply have to come to the show by hook or by crook, but if you really can't make it, then keep up to date via our social channels and newsletter (Image credit: Future)

Although there's no substitute for being at the show itself, you can stay up to date with what's going on by following the official Facebook, Instagram and X (or Twitter, as most of us still call it) channels of The Photography & Video Show.

Digital Camera World will also be there live every day to bring you all the photo news, so make sure to keep this page bookmarked, and stay up to date by liking our Facebook page, following us on X (Twitter) and by signing up to our daily newsletter.

The Photography & Video Show is presented by Future Plc, which is also the parent company of Digital Camera World.