This breathtaking drone image won two major awards – captured with a DJI that redefines what's possible with aerial photography

Soaring above the misty landscape on the first day of meteorological spring, a compact DJI Air 2S drone captured a moment so atmospheric and fleeting that it went on to win two major awards.

Bathed in warm sunrise light and framed by a cloud inversion, Christopher Harrison's photograph The Long Shadow has become one of 2025's most celebrated drone images.

That blend of light, atmosphere, and elevation – only possible from above – secured Harrison the Drone category win at the British Photography Awards (BPA) 2025. Just days before BPA announced its winners, Harrison also secured first place in the Nature category at the Drone Photo Awards 2025 – part of the globally renowned Siena Awards.

On Instagram, Harrison said, "This photograph was captured back in March 2025, where a cloud inversion sat close to the ground. As the sun rose, it cast the most magical light on this small group of trees atop a Bronze Age burial mound, casting a long shadow behind the trees."

After thanking his supporters who kept him motivated and inspired, Harrison added, "PS - just to also thank my DJI Air 2s - you’ve kept going through harsh conditions and you have never let me down… here’s to many more sunrises together!"

Why the DJI Air 2S was the perfect tool for this award-winning image

For scenes like The Long Shadow – where low-angle light, fine atmospheric detail, and rapid timing are everything – the Air 2S's responsiveness and clarity played a crucial role (Image credit: Adam Juniper/Digital Camera World)

Harrison's winning photography was made possible by the DJI Air 2S, a drone that blends a pro-grade 1-inch 20MP sensor with a compact foldable body – making it ideal for landscape photographers chasing elusive conditions like mist, low sun, and fast-changing light.

The Air 2S builds on the design of the Mavic Air series but elevates its imaging capabilities far beyond what its size might suggest. Its 1-inch sensor delivers exceptional dynamic range, ensuring subtle sunrise colors and delicate mist gradients remain beautifully preserved.

Combined with the drone's 88° field of view, crisp RAW stills, advanced AI-assisted flight modes, and robust O3 transmission, the Air 2S offers a rare balance between portability and uncompromising image quality.

It's a drone that has steadily become a favorite among outdoor photographers, adventurers, and travelers who need professional results without carrying heavy gear into the field.

You can view Harrison's and other winning images through the British Photography Awards website – a great opportunity to explore the incredible range of British photography, from wildlife and landscape to street and portraiture – or discover more drone images at the Siena Awards website.

